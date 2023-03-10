16 Food and Booze Specials for Your St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Whether you’re scouring the city for Shamrock shakes, green beers or Irish-inspired meals, these 16 Denver restaurants have you covered for the ’23 St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Be sure to check out the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11 at 9:30 a.m., and remember to give a big kiss to all your Irish friends.

The Original

Where: 1600 20th St., Denver

The Lowdown: From March 4 through the 17, The Original is offering a Who’s Your Paddy Boozy Milkshake ($12) in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. This Denver restaurant always leads with a bit of cheekiness, so this boozy shake is no surprise. The limited-time special features vanilla ice cream, crème de menthe, Irish whiskey, Irish cream liqueur, whipped cream and a cherry on top. Make your reservations here.

Next Level Burger

Where: 1605 E. Evans Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This plant-based burger joint is joining the St. Paddy’s Day fun with a Lucky Leprechaun shake, available all month long at its Evans location. Next Level Burger’s sweet treat is a housemade organic soy or organic coconut soft-serve ice cream, hand-spun with organic mint, housemade organic and gluten-free chocolate cookies and vegan marshmallows. The green shake is topped with all-natural edible green and gold glitter for added sparkle.

Slater’s 50/50

Where: 3600 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: March marks green-tinted and mint-flavored beverages, and Slater’s 50/50 takes this tradition to another level. The Lucky Mint Green Shake is a green mint-flavored ice cream milkshake in a frosting-rimmed glass with Lucky Charm marshmallows, rainbow stripe sour strips, whipped cream and green sprinkles.

Mile High Spirits

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits is known for its festive-themed parties, and St. Patrick’s Day weekend is definitely one of them. The space will host a Shamrock Shenanigans event two weekends in a row — March 11-12 and March 17-18. Reserve your spot here.

FlyteCo Brewing

Where: 3120 Uinta St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in the Central Park neighborhood, FlyteCo Tower is hosting St. Patrick’s Day specials from Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19. Food and drink specials include Rueben spring rolls, Shepherd’s Pie, $5 Shillelagh shots, $5 Stout drafts, $5 Irish whiskey pours and a green Irish clover non-alcoholic frozen beverage.

Temper Chocolate and Confections

Where: 2669 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Made in Denver, Temper Chocolates and Confections offers festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats like a “pot of bonbons at the end of the rainbow.” Some Irish-inspired sweet treats include a Guinness-infused milk chocolate ganache, Irish coffee and more. These sweets are also available online if you’re looking to bring something unique into the office or need a treat for your Patty’s Day party.

Number 38

Where: 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: At Number 38, St. Patrick’s Day is the day to get lucky, not lonely. The team is hosting a party with live music from the Stomp St. Heist band and flowing green drinks. Mark your calendars now!

A Lucky Thing: 5-Course Dinner & Beer Pairing

Where: 2505 W. 2nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This Irish-inspired pairing, slated for March 11, is brought to you by Thistle and Mint Food and the Burns Family Artisan Ales. The five-course artisan beer dinner will include jam stout washed butter and soda bread, rabbit terrine, smoked celery root and corned beef, cabbage pie and a pine nut cookie with hop buttercream. Purchase tickets here.

Breckenridge Brewery Ale & Game House

Where: 200 Inverness Dr., Englewood

The Lowdown: From March 11-19, you can test the luck o’ the Irish with several St. Patrick’s Day offerings and a special giveaway at Breckenridge Brewery Ale & Game House at Hilton Denver Inverness. The menu includes Rueben sandwiches, bottomless fries and Breckenridge Brewery’s Nitro Irish Stout for $23, as well as several shot specials, including Irish Car Bombs for $10, Irish Breakfast Shots and Jameson for $6.

For every special purchased, you will enter to win a Gaper Day Snowboard giveaway, which will take place at Breckenridge Brewery Ale & Game House on Tuesday, April 4, from 4-8:30 p.m. Prizes include a custom 2023 Never Summer Snowboard, a 2023 to 2024 ski/snowboard season pass, overnight packages at Hilton Denver Inverness, spa treatments and more.

Avanti Food & Beverage

Where: 3200 Pecos St., Denver

The Lowdown: Avanti is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, with drink specials all day long, including $8 Jameson shots, $6 Guinness cans and a $10-$11 Guinness can with drop shots of either Jameson orange, peanut butter or Irish cream.

Federales

Where: 2901 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: On Saturday, March 11, Federals will host a Party Like A Piñata event with bright green ice shots, four drink tickets, access to the food buffet and entry to the March Madness raffle. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online here.

Shamrock The Block

From March 11-17, various concepts within the Dairy Block are slated to host different St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Dairy Block is located at 1800 Wazee St., Denver.

Poka Lola Social Club — Tullamore D.E.W. Whiskey drink specials from a Pot of Gold and Irish Mule to a Plastic Paddy.

Kachina Cantina — Early opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, with a taco cart on the patio, food and drink specials and on Friday, March 17, a menu with corned beef nachos, chorizo verde fundido and green burritos.

Denver Milk Market — Drink specials at Moo bar include a Mint-ini made with Crème de Menthe and Crème de Cacao.

Seven Grand — Whiskey tastings on Saturday, March 11, and drink specials from Teeling Whiskey, Tullamore D.E.W. and Slane Irish Whiskey on Friday, March 17.

Westbound & Down — A “beer and bump” special includes a pint of beer and a shot of whiskey, vodka or tequila.

Though this list couldn’t possibly cover every St. Patrick’s Day-themed shindig in town, it serves as a jumping-off point while searching for gold (or green beers) at the end of the rainbow.