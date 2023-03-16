The Phoenix helps anyone impacted by substance use heal by leveraging the transformative power of social connection and activity. In addition to our fitness events, we have TONS of free music and arts events happening all the time!

Here are a few we think you’ll love:

Open Jam at Rocketspace | Every Other Thursday from 6-9 PM

Show up to play an instrument or just come to listen in! No matter if you can play instruments or not, you’re guaranteed to have a good time with other individuals who love music and sober connection.

Latin Dance Workshop at The Phoenix | Every Second Friday of the Month from 7-8:30 PM

Ever wondered what it would be like to learn Latin dance?! Join us to learn the basics of salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, and more! All levels are welcome.

Open Mic Night at Free Spiritual Community | Thursday, March 23 from 6-9 PM

Whether you’re in recovery or simply seeking free sober fun, enjoy an evening full of artistic expression, music, poetry, comedy and connection. Light snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on site.

We welcome everyone – whether you’re in recovery, choose to live a sober life, are sober curious or want to support someone in recovery as an ally. All Phoenix events are FREE with 48 hours of sobriety. Register for any of all these free events at www.thephoenix.org or download the The Phoenix app. We can’t wait to see you out here with us!