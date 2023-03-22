Discover Denver’s Hottest Indie Band: High Street Joggers Club Gears Up for a Summer

Indie rock fans in Denver have quite a lot in store this summer with High Street Joggers Club who are working hard to establish themselves. The six-piece boy band from Colorado is making their way “from the backyard to BlueBird and Beyond.”

Like many who move to Denver, High Street Joggers Club came together at the University of Denver when members in the same dorm room were called out of the dorms by a fire alarm. As any musician would, their instruments were the only thing they grabbed to save from a possible fire. Quickly a friendship was formed as they jammed out while waiting to return to the dorms. The group began evolving with speed as members joined in the fun and frat parties became a steady gig. Many casual shows involved members of the audience joining the band, guitar battles, and the usual college chaos.

Today the group stands as Nate Garrett (drums), Kevin Cincotta (keys/synth), Cole Schneider (guitar) Jake Feldman (guitar) Jackson Harkness (bass guitar, backup vocals) and Jack Cote (lead singer). Though years have passed their point of origin is in no way forgotten. High Street Joggers Club references High Street over at DU’s campus where the band started with backyard shows. Nostalgia for college jam bands and a jumpy youthful sound are definitely at the forefront of their energy.

Despite their goofy persona, each member has put in serious hours on their respective instruments. With years of performing under their belt, there is an intense chemistry that elevates their casual sound in a very engaging way. With time live shows evolved away from classic sing-along covers and now primarily consist of original songs. The goal currently is to get the raw live sound into the studio and capture it as authentically as possible.

“A good song is a good song.” the band agreed with laughter. Soundwise, any direction the band takes is intriguing — passion is driving the music no matter what.

Some of this passion stems from a desire to keep classic rock music alive in the modern day. “We want to keep rock music alive, be the Beatles of Denver,” Cote said. This a feeling that surely many listeners relate to deeply. Growing up in musical households, each band member has a deep respect for the classic rock sound and countless musicians that pioneered so much of the music made today.

Musical inspiration varies among members from Van Halen, to Jimi Hendrix, to Fu Fighters, and even The 1975. “Anything from campfire songs to the heaviest sounds, we love it,” Harkness said. Discussing their wide love of music, the group joked that you would need a Venn diagram to understand the connection between all their inspirations.

From busking on 16th street in their earliest days to Denver’s iconic Illegal Pete’s in 2017, members of High Street Joggers Club have played just about everywhere in Denver. As word got around, venues like Mercury Cafe, and the Black Buzzard gave the group a chance, beginning a wave of shows at Lost Lake and Cervantes. Now the band has had tastes of fame, playing larger venues like the Blue Bird and even chatting with established musicians like Wayne Coyne at the Westword Showcase.

This dedication to their live performance has also developed quite a following, with crowds even singing the lyrics of unpublished songs at recent shows. “The crowd is part of the ensemble” Garrett said. The group emphasized the crowd’s ability to surprise them at each show, adding so much to the thrill of performing live.

So far two singles are up on Spotify and the objective of putting their music online is at the forefront of the group’s thoughts. Even though the band only has two single on Spotify, they all collectively recognize the importance of authenticity and raw energy, even through headphones.

For High Street Joggers Club, songs begin in very “random” ways. One member brings forward a riff, vocals, or beat that the group then builds around in a very communal style.

“Mixed Signals” is the band’s most recent single, produced by Adrienna Perez. With a bit more angst and power to their sound, classic rock elements and driving vocals hit the listener with confidence.

2022 single “On & On” reveals a much more emotional side of the group’s sound. As the band liments a relationship that has moved past the honeymoon phase and into a painful game, fans are encouraged to sing their heart out in the comfort of light percussion and dreamy guitar.

The band is stoked to head over to Red Bull studios in Los Angeles this April thanks to a connection with a producer in the area who is intrigued by their sound. They have every intention of recording “the song of the summer” and are thrilled to continue building their discography online. Join the cult following and watch High Street Joggers Club evolve this year.

All photography by Shelbey Moeller