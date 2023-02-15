Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 2/15 – 2/19

There is no shortage of new food to try in Denver this weekend – from international breads to Maine lobster to breakfast burritos and bingo to dim sum. When all is said, done, and eaten, spend an evening with Phil Rosenthal from Somebody Feed Phil for a conversation on food and travel.

Lowdown: For this orchestral performance, the Colorado Symphony is taking on a space theme with scores from John Williams for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Star Wars, 2001: A Space Odyssey, as well as Holst’s The Planets.

Lowdown: Vermont native Noah Kahan brings his finger-picking and lyricism to Denver with The Stick Season Tour.Give him “All Your Love,” while he performs songs from his latest album release in Oct., Stick Season, such as hit “Hurt Somebody,” which features Julia Michaels.

Lowdown: For this Friday night show, Yot Club, a bedroom pop musical act from Mississippi comprised of solely Ryan Kaiser, will open. Following his performance, Skegss, an Australian surf and garage rock band will bring the heat to the Bluebird stage.

Lowdown: Continuing every week through March, join the Dairy Block with their free weekly series of live music in The Maven lobby. On rotation, Dzirae Gold, a Denver-based soul artist and David Lawrence, a finger-picking Delta blues and roots-Americana artist will perform. While listening, there will be snacks and cocktails available from Poka Lola and Kachina Cantina.

Lowdown: As a continuation of Valentine’s Day, come see pianist Jeffrey Siegel present musical valentines inspired by love, Chopin, Liszt, Grieg, Mendelssohn and more. The concert includes commentary and remarks preceding the performance.

Lowdown: The Emerging Designer Challenge will feature five emerging designers: SPYTFUL, La Adorna, Dramé Apparel, Hyacinth and INspireD’Signs, 35 models, five judges and votes cast by the audience. The top two designers will have the opportunity to showcase their collections in the upcoming Spring Denver Fashion Week runway shows. Following the show, there will be an after-party with DJ Orca.

When: Feb. 15, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: 3296 S. Acoma St., Englewood, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Cousins Maine Lobster brings authentic Maine lobster to neighborhoods across the country through their food trucks and brick and mortar restaurants. This Wednesday, Cousins Maine Lobster's food truck will be parked in Englewood. Have you been craving tater tots, grilled cheese, tacos or quesadillas? Cousins Maine Lobster can do it, and they'll do it with lobster!

Pancake Day

When: Feb. 16 – 22, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Snooze A.M. Eatery, 1701 Wynkoop St. Suite 150, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: In celebration of Pancake Day on Feb. 21, Snooze A.M. Eatery will be featuring two of their top selling 2022 Pancake of the Week flavors: Cinnamon Toast Pancakes and Caramel Frappe Pancakes from Feb. 16 – 22. 100 percent of sales from those pancakes will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef José Andrés that provides fresh meals in response to crises around the world.

Breakfast Burrito Bingo

When: Feb. 17, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Crestone Peak at Bison Ridge Recreation Center, 13905 E. 112th Ave., Commerce City, CO

Cost: Free, register here

Lowdown: Don't skip your first meal of the day this Friday. Get your morning started on the right foot with some bingo and breakfast burritos. Winners will receive a prize. Registration is required to attend.

Taste of International “Bread Bodega”

When: Feb. 18, 3 p.m.

Where: Ruby’s Market, 1569 S. Pearl St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Ruby’s is launching their Bread Bodega in celebration of local and global bakers. If you love bread and pastries, this is the spot to be this Saturday. Sourdough loaves, baguettes, tortillas, pretzels, croissants, English muffins, bagels, Afghan naan bread, Syrian pita and more will be available.

Dim Sum Weekends

When: Feb. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 reservation, register here

Lowdown: Every week the Colorado Sake Co. handcrafts different styles of Dim Sum for customers. Depending on the week you may enjoy shrimp wonton, pan fried gyoza, pork shumai, potato dashaku croquettes, spicy tuna meatballs, crab cheese mango wantans, pork soup dumplings, tumeric squash and others.

Black History Month at Harkins

When: Feb. 15, “Get Out” at 4:15 p.m., “Malcolm X” at 6:40 p.m.

Where: Harkins Northfield 18, 8300 Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $5, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: For Black History Month, Harkins is showing films created by Black filmmakers and historic moments in Black history. Feb. 15 is the final day that Harkins is showing “Get Out” – R (2017) and “Malcolm X” – PG-13 (1992). These $5 film showings will benefit the Equal Justice Initiative.

Guided Homeschool Exploration at Plains Conservation Center: Cooking in the 1800s

When: Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Plains Conservation Center, 21901 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: $6 – $8, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: At this event with Denver Botanic Gardens, families with children between the ages 5 and 12 will cook a meal on a wood burning stove together in the sod village and learn how to peel, chop, measure, mix and prepare fresh applesauce, muffins and butter.

Mural Reveal Party featuring muralist Kendall Rose Kippley

When: Feb. 17, 5 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing & Beer Garden, 3120 Blake St. Unit C, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Lowdown: For the grand opening of Arc’teryx Rino, 14er Brewing & Beer Garden is revealing the mural by Kendall Rose Kippley that will glaze the outside of the store. At the event, there will be door prizes, raffles and a silent auction. Entries will earn you a beer ticket, a food truck ticket and one raffle ticket. The first 25 guests will receive a free Arc’teryx trucker hat or beanie. Ski films from the For the Love of Winter Film Tour will be shown along with live music from DJ Silkworm. Money raised will benefit Friends of Berthoud Pass, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting avalanche awareness.

An Evening with Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil

When: Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $59, purchase tickets here

Lowdown: Phil Rosenthal is the creator, writer and producer of Everybody Loves Raymond and Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix. Rosenthal will speak on his travels, food and the new Somebody Feel Phil The Book. The book will be available at the show for purchase.

Tangled Ball Men’s Drop-In Group

When: Feb. 19, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Tangled Ball, 5505 W. 20th Ave. Suite 163, Edgewater, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Tangled Ball hosts a drop-in group for men who knit, led by Jimmy Martinez, on the first and third Sunday of each month. Guests are encouraged to bring a project they are working on, get a drink from Barquentine or Roger’s and spend time with others while knitting.