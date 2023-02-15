Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 2/15 – 2/19

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’23 Designer Challenge Fashion Show
Where: Thompson Hotel Denver, 1616 Market St., Denver, CO
Cost: $40 – $125, purchase tickets here Use Promo Code- DFWSS23
Lowdown: The Emerging Designer Challenge will feature five emerging designers: SPYTFUL, La Adorna, Dramé Apparel, Hyacinth and INspireD’Signs, 35 models, five judges and votes cast by the audience. The top two designers will have the opportunity to showcase their collections in the upcoming Spring Denver Fashion Week runway shows. Following the show, there will be an after-party with DJ Orca.
Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations
When: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Main Stage Theatre at Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO
Cost: $29 – $35, purchase tickets here
Lowdown: As a continuation of Valentine’s Day, come see pianist Jeffrey Siegel present musical valentines inspired by love, Chopin, Liszt, Grieg, Mendelssohn and more. The concert includes commentary and remarks preceding the performance.
Mavens of Music
When: Feb. 16, 5 – 7 p.m.
Where: Dairy Block, 1850 Wazee, Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Continuing every week through March, join the Dairy Block with their free weekly series of live music in The Maven lobby. On rotation, Dzirae Gold, a Denver-based soul artist and David Lawrence, a finger-picking Delta blues and roots-Americana artist will perform. While listening, there will be snacks and cocktails available from Poka Lola and Kachina Cantina.
SKEGSS
When: Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
Where: Bluebird Theatre, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $93, purchase tickets here
Lowdown: For this Friday night show, Yot Club, a bedroom pop musical act from Mississippi comprised of solely Ryan Kaiser, will open. Following his performance, Skegss, an Australian surf and garage rock band will bring the heat to the Bluebird stage.
Noah Kahan
When: Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $39 – $75, purchase tickets here
Lowdown: Vermont native Noah Kahan brings his finger-picking and lyricism to Denver with The Stick Season Tour.Give him “All Your Love,” while he performs songs from his latest album release in Oct., Stick Season, such as hit “Hurt Somebody,” which features Julia Michaels.
Colorado Symphony Orchestra’s Intergalactic Symphony Spectacular
When: Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $10 – $27, purchase tickets here
Lowdown: For this orchestral performance, the Colorado Symphony is taking on a space theme with scores from John Williams for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Star Wars, 2001: A Space Odyssey, as well as Holst’s The Planets.
Cousins Maine Lobster
Pancake Day
When: Feb. 16 – 22, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Snooze A.M. Eatery, 1701 Wynkoop St. Suite 150, Denver, CO
Cost: Prices vary
Lowdown: In celebration of Pancake Day on Feb. 21, Snooze A.M. Eatery will be featuring two of their top selling 2022 Pancake of the Week flavors: Cinnamon Toast Pancakes and Caramel Frappe Pancakes from Feb. 16 – 22. 100 percent of sales from those pancakes will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef José Andrés that provides fresh meals in response to crises around the world.
Breakfast Burrito Bingo
When: Feb. 17, 9 – 10:30 a.m.
Where: Crestone Peak at Bison Ridge Recreation Center, 13905 E. 112th Ave., Commerce City, CO
Cost: Free, register here
Lowdown: Don’t skip your first meal of the day this Friday. Get your morning started on the right foot with some bingo and breakfast burritos. Winners will receive a prize. Registration is required to attend.
Taste of International “Bread Bodega”
When: Feb. 18, 3 p.m.
Where: Ruby’s Market, 1569 S. Pearl St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Ruby’s is launching their Bread Bodega in celebration of local and global bakers. If you love bread and pastries, this is the spot to be this Saturday. Sourdough loaves, baguettes, tortillas, pretzels, croissants, English muffins, bagels, Afghan naan bread, Syrian pita and more will be available.
Dim Sum Weekends
When: Feb. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO
Cost: $10 reservation, register here
Lowdown: Every week the Colorado Sake Co. handcrafts different styles of Dim Sum for customers. Depending on the week you may enjoy shrimp wonton, pan fried gyoza, pork shumai, potato dashaku croquettes, spicy tuna meatballs, crab cheese mango wantans, pork soup dumplings, tumeric squash and others.
Black History Month at Harkins
When: Feb. 15, “Get Out” at 4:15 p.m., “Malcolm X” at 6:40 p.m.
Where: Harkins Northfield 18, 8300 Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $5, purchase tickets here
Lowdown: For Black History Month, Harkins is showing films created by Black filmmakers and historic moments in Black history. Feb. 15 is the final day that Harkins is showing “Get Out” – R (2017) and “Malcolm X” – PG-13 (1992). These $5 film showings will benefit the Equal Justice Initiative.
Guided Homeschool Exploration at Plains Conservation Center: Cooking in the 1800s
When: Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Plains Conservation Center, 21901 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO
Cost: $6 – $8, purchase tickets here
Lowdown: At this event with Denver Botanic Gardens, families with children between the ages 5 and 12 will cook a meal on a wood burning stove together in the sod village and learn how to peel, chop, measure, mix and prepare fresh applesauce, muffins and butter.
Mural Reveal Party featuring muralist Kendall Rose Kippley
When: Feb. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: 14er Brewing & Beer Garden, 3120 Blake St. Unit C, Denver, CO
Cost: Free, RSVP here
Lowdown: For the grand opening of Arc’teryx Rino, 14er Brewing & Beer Garden is revealing the mural by Kendall Rose Kippley that will glaze the outside of the store. At the event, there will be door prizes, raffles and a silent auction. Entries will earn you a beer ticket, a food truck ticket and one raffle ticket. The first 25 guests will receive a free Arc’teryx trucker hat or beanie. Ski films from the For the Love of Winter Film Tour will be shown along with live music from DJ Silkworm. Money raised will benefit Friends of Berthoud Pass, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting avalanche awareness.
An Evening with Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil
When: Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO
Cost: $35 – $59, purchase tickets here
Lowdown: Phil Rosenthal is the creator, writer and producer of Everybody Loves Raymond and Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix. Rosenthal will speak on his travels, food and the new Somebody Feel Phil The Book. The book will be available at the show for purchase.
Tangled Ball Men’s Drop-In Group
When: Feb. 19, 4 – 6 p.m.
Where: The Tangled Ball, 5505 W. 20th Ave. Suite 163, Edgewater, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: The Tangled Ball hosts a drop-in group for men who knit, led by Jimmy Martinez, on the first and third Sunday of each month. Guests are encouraged to bring a project they are working on, get a drink from Barquentine or Roger’s and spend time with others while knitting.