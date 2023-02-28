On February 23, OVME (pronounced ‘of me’) opened their newest studio in Cherry Creek. This insta-worthy grand opening was an exciting celebration, showcasing the latest in aesthetic technology and treatments. At the opening, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the benefits of different treatments, such as Botox, dermal fillers, and skin resurfacing.

OVME connects women and men with skilled healthcare providers. They are known for their advanced technology and state-of-the-art facilities, which are designed to provide a luxurious and comfortable experience for clients seeking aesthetic services. With a total of 20 studios in 12 states, they are rapidly expanding. As a highly respected and trusted brand, they are loved by many high-profile clients including Tinsley Mortimer, Colin Egglesfield, Uche Nwosu and Madeline Ford.

Located in Cherry Creek, OVMEs building features a sleek and modern design that reflects the company’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation and advanced technology. At their extravagant grand opening, guests were greeted by the friendly staff and given a tour of the facility including the various treatment rooms and the state-of-the-art equipment used to perform procedures. They enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, complimentary services and over $10,000 in raffle prizes and giveaways. The event also included complimentary B12 shots, hydrafacial lip treatments, and a skin analysis.This gave guests a unique opportunity to see firsthand how the procedures are performed and the results they can achieve.

Dr. S. Mark McKenna, Chief Medical Officer & Founder of OVME, relocated to Atlanta and launched a wellness and aesthetic based medical practice that was acquired by Life Time Fitness in 2014. He then served as the National Medical Director there until 2016, and founded OVME. “I originally founded OVME with the goal of reinventing the medical aesthetic landscape, helping everyone achieve healthy, radiant skin through modern, non-invasive treatments. The industry was highly fragmented. There are dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Botox has good brand recognition but there’s no service provider or retail outlet with a brand that people can identify with across the country. We want to change that,” says Dr. McKenna.

One of the unique features of OVME is its focus on customization and personalization. “All new clients receive 20% off their first visit and a complimentary Visia facial imaging skin analysis at every appointment which can assist in tracking your skin goals. We offer a wide range of non-invasive cosmetic treatments and procedures, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, and hydrafacials, so there is truly something for everyone. Additionally, our membership program offers product and service” says Dr. McKenna.

OVME is known for its commitment to innovation, customization, transparency, and luxury. The event provided a festive and celebratory atmosphere, with guests mingling and networking with each other, all while learning about the latest in medical aesthetics. Upon departure, guests received gift bags with luxury skincare products from OVME, Revision and SkinMedica. The OVME grand opening in Cherry Creek was a resounding success and proves that they are an established leader in the medical aesthetics field. It is clear that their brand is loved by celebrities, influencers, and the people of Denver.