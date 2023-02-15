Celebrate RedLine’s 15th Anniversary with Breakthrough Exhibition

As a celebration of the 15th anniversary of RedLine Contemporary Art Center, the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver is collaborating for Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15. The exhibition’s opening will be on Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the MCA Denver’s Fries Building.

The opening event will feature artworks on display, music and curated cocktails for $20 – $25. Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15 showcases the work of 18 RedLine Resident Artist alumni and past Resource Artists.

Without a strict theme for the exhibition, curators Lash and Leilani Lynch helped jurors choose 18 Colorado-based artists to highlight with work created in the past two years that reflect the current creative practice of artists living in Colorado or have recently lived in Denver. Jurors for this exhibition include MCA Denver’s Director of Programming Sarah Kate Baie, RedLine alumni artist Jaime Carrejo, RedLine’s Executive Director Louise Martorano, Miranda Lash and Leilani Lynch.

“We really expect that this will be an incredible opportunity for the Denver community to see what their colleagues are doing,” MCA Denver Ellen Bruss Senior Curator Miranda Lash said. “We’re so grateful for the excitement and commitment that [the artists] are bringing. The work is really strong, so I’m proud of how we’re showing what is happening in Denver.”

The exhibition will feature the works of Tya Anthony, Amber Cobb, Ben Coleman, Trey Duvall, Ana María Hernando, Juntae Teejay Hwang, Sammy Lee, Marsha Mack, Suchitra Mattai, Alicia Ordal, Tony Ortega, Jeff Page, Daisy Patton, Eileen Roscina, Gretchen Marie Schaefer, Rebecca Vaughan, Ashley Eliza Williams and Mario Zoots.

In addition to the featured artists, there is also a performance piece created by LA Samuelson and remarks by MCA Denver Mark G. Falcone Director Nora Burnett Abrams.

Over the last 15 years, RedLine has supported the careers of over 120 artists in Colorado. “This collaboration between MCA Denver and RedLine is an example of how Denver’s contemporary art ecosystem of institutions, organizations and artists can work together to amplify the works of artists and their vital contribution to culture and our city,” said Louise Martorano, the Executive Director of RedLine Contemporary Art Center.

“Since opening in 2008, RedLine has nurtured and supported dozens of artists who continue to contribute to the dynamic community of creatives across the region,” Abrams said. “It is an honor to highlight the important role RedLine has played in advancing creative practice and building a rich network of artists who continue to imprint and inform the cultural life of our city, and beyond.”

Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15 is Lynch’s first exhibition with MCA Denver. “It’s really special to me, as somebody who is new to Denver, to have this wonderful opportunity to get to know the really rich and talented group and community of Denver artists through this exhibition. I’m proud that this is my first project at the museum,” Lynch said.

MCA Denver is planning a series of exhibition-related programs at their Fries Building as well as their new performance space, the Holiday Theater, throughout the spring. Between March and May, MCA Denver will host a gallery talk, an event with two of the artists in conversation and a performance piece.

Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15 will be on view until May 28. Purchase tickets to the opening here.