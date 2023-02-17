Denver’s Winter Fashion Trends 2023

As the winter season continues to sweep through Denver, fashion lovers and trendsetters are starting to take notice of the latest styles and designs gracing the streets and runways. From cozy and comfortable to bold and daring, this year’s winter fashion trends are sure to keep you warm and stylish. Fashion designers have a legendary reputation for creating looks fit for rain, shine, sleet, and snow. This winter, classic looks have returned to Denver, from UGG boots to the well-known sweats and trench coat ensemble, we’re bringing back iconic looks while keeping it cozy for these snowy winters in Colorado that we know and love.

Slip-on colored, furry UGGs have also made a huge comeback. Pairing a comfortable sweatsuit with a bright or even neutral puffer with UGGs is an incredible look and staple to 2023 fashion trends. The puffer jacket is a warm and cozy winter favorite for decades and is making a comeback with a range of designs and colors. Zara, the major clothing brand, and Denver’s most popular store located at Cherry Creek Mall have made a huge imprint on bright, colorful clothing, made to be worn with any combo!

Contrasting hues are no longer considered a fashion no-no; this season, color blocking is back in a big way. Bright colors and neutrals are what these winter trends have in store for us. A classic twist on the chic professional look, keeping it comfy with sneakers and a beanie. This year, we’re seeing a lot of thrift and vintage clothing, making it a way to keep these trends sustainable. The picture above shows Model Jaon in a vintage men’s coat, Carven sneakers, a COS sweater, and orange cashmere shorts. The oversized sweater trend, whether you prefer chunky knit or cable knit, is the perfect way to dress up or down this winter. The key to the trend is to go for an oversize fit, so don’t be afraid to size up!

Feathers and faux fur are back! Keeping it fashionable with a leather combination, and undoubtedly warm, these designs are sure to make a comeback in 2023. Ear-muffs and beanies are the cherry-on-top to these fashionable outfits, the key to keeping warm and giving jaw-dropping detail to any outfit. Fur accents to Model Siena’s pink suede Saguaro jacket pull the look together and look elegant paired with Denver’s winter snow. Plaid’s and solids paired are another popular trend we’re seeing, Siena’s Anthropologie sequin feather pants and pink suede create an eye-catching outfit, that’s also perfect for staying warm. Model Kayli brings a pop to her outfit by pulling in a hot pink Finesse vegan leather trench coat, keeping it environmentally friendly and trendy!

Cheetah, leopard print, plaid, and stripes are a Y2K trend we cannot let go of. These stable pieces will tie together any outfit by bringing in a pop of texture to any basic look. Model Indya in a beautiful Ralph Lauren poncho, covered with a vintage coat, and cream turtleneck sweater, a look that brings in a unique combination of stripes and neutrals! Model Kayli stripped the hot pink trench (shown above) and replaced it with a classic leopard print hat, and Kate Spade gloves! These patterns and colors blend with the nature-vibe Colorado provides, and are a sure way to keep up with winter trends in Denver!

Boots are always a staple in any winter wardrobe and this year is no exception. From ankle boots to knee-high, they are the perfect way to keep warm and stylish. This year, the focus is chunky, statement-making boots with embellishments such as laces, buckle straps, and fur accents. There is a pair of boots out there to suit anyone’s taste. In Denver, to keep things stylish and warm while the never-ending snow melts, a pair of water-resistant boots like leather Doc Martens or UGGs is the way to go!

Hoohah Designer and Founder, Anna (Teddy) Tedstrom, a Colorado native, knows what it takes to create a look that provides toasty warmth and bright “outdoor apparel made for jumping, dancing, and moving your hoohah.” Hoohah designs are meant for Colorado, and the beautiful weather we get here!

Tedstrom designs a look that gives a bright, fun, 70’s inspired look to ski and snowboarding onesies, snow pants, comfy tees, sweats, and more! Tedstrom gave 19 new looks at Denver Fall Fashion Week 2022 including an ode to Dolly Parton. Through Tedsrom’s stylish, eye-grabbing looks, styled based on the country-chic of Colorado itself. These looks are exactly what women are looking for, to feel comfortable in their bodies and their outfits, while giving the opportunity to give thrill-seeking women the to put together jaw-dropping looks on the slopes or in the mountains. Hitting Aspen or even a night out in Denver in one of Hoohah’s stylish snowsuits or beanies is the key to bringing a bright vibe to a simple outfit.

Winter clothing in Denver has struck a nerve; how can we be stylish while staying warm? These brands and designers give us a taste of what is possible, creating outfits that not only show how we feel on the outside but protect us from these unexpected freezing temperatures in Denver. And not to mention bringing back Y2K (the Year 2000) looks that give us the pop of color and uniqueness we want. This year’s fashion trends in Denver are all about comfort and style, there’s something for everyone looking to stay warm and fashionable this winter, so don’t be afraid to mix and match different styles and accessories to create a look that’s uniquely you!

Models: Joan Smith, Kaylee, Siena Renee, Indya Sade MUA: Ivey Peacock, Stylist: Kim Rayfield sourcing clothes from @iloverags

Photographer: Roxanna Carrasco

Hoohah photographer: Kate Rauch









