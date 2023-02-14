Avital Presents – Valentine’s Day Soirée For No Kid Hungry

Flamethrowers, Angels and Devils, Oh My! On Saturday Feb 11, 2023, Avital Presents hosted a Valentine’s Day Soirée. Host Avital Miller is a best-selling author of the award-winning books Healing Happens and Practice, and an inspirational speaker. The event included a VIP cocktail hour offering guests drinks, appetizers, entertainment and the opportunity to get their photo taken with Pro-Wrestler and former NFL player Marlion Bishop, the designers, event host Avital Miller and Sherry’s Angels. Guests also had the opportunity to watch performances by Circus Foundry — trained by Cirque de Soleil — as well as fire dancers. The main event was a fashion show, themed ‘Devils and Angels’ — sponsors received handmade designs and took the runway in what was not your typical, run-of-the-mill fashion show. Models sported looks with wings, lights, feathers and even a glass ball. These exquisite looks were created right here in Denver by local designers Funk and Boozer, Darlene C. Ritz with DCR studios, Sherry’s Angels and more. Award-winning international speaker and multi-media host, Michelle Mras, emceed the night.

The Valentine’s Soirée was hosted in support of No Kid Hungry — a charity that strives to provide children with necessary nutrients not only today, but every day. One in eight children in America are at risk of not knowing where their next meal is coming from. That equates to about 9 Million kids. Proceeds from the event were donated to No Kid Hungry.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Funk and Boozer is a unique brand that donates 100% of their proceeds to support displaced Ukrainian orphans. Founded by Olga Funk and Yulia Boozer, Funk and Boozer Events and Design LLC. strives to act as a bridge between the United States and Ukraine. Born and raised in Ukraine, they met volunteering and immediately felt drawn to work together. Funk and Boozer’s line included chic styles that incorporated butterflies, birds and an overall nature theme. Each model carried a different handbag, all with distinct floral detailing. Parrotts, bows and silk was their theme of Saturday’s line and the audience was not disappointed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sherry’s Angels specializes in custom wings and designs. For this show, Sherry custom made all wings the models wore on the runway. Since the launch of Sherry’s Angels in 2011, she has begun creating custom wings for shows, as well as renting out her pieces. Sherry has received recognition for her exquisite wings and her involvement within the community. An audience’s favorite from the runway was the Devil and Angel designs that danced down the aisle together, wowing the audience. The Devil wore an elaborate get up which included a mask, horns and claw hand, while the angel wore a beautiful white gown with lace wings and fairy lights.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Specializing in up-cycled designs, Robert’s Re-Creations opened the show with a collection that was hard to beat. Sporting feathers, dog-collars, wigs and masks — each model took the stage in a showstopping ensemble. One of the best outfits was a woman in a long, red wig, red mask, red cape and red heels. If the Devil is a woman, she sure is fashionable. Closing the show, Robert himself came out carrying a crystal ball, wearing a long black, dragon cape and half a devil horn on his head — with fire detailing on both boots and leather wings.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Founded by designer Darlene Ritz, DCR Studios is an ethical and sustainable brand which focuses on embracing women of all gender and sizes. Michelle Mras, emcee of the night, was dressed in a custom DCR gown.

Julianna, founder and designer of Julianna’s Wardrobe, is a fabric artist with 27 years of professional experience. She focuses on up-cycling as well as vintage costume and wedding design. Julianna focuses on creating designs from material that can ‘live a second life in another production’.

DCR Studios and Julianna’s Wardrobe collaborated on their line for the Valentine’s Day Soirée. One of the audience’s favorite looks was a beautiful, white dress with flower detail and a sheer hooded cape with gold floral details, accompanied by dainty, pink shoes. Host Avital Miller was included in the line, in a custom made Snow White looking gown fitted with a tiara.

Legionz ReKreationz closed the fashion show with an artistic take on ‘saints and sinners’ by creating designs that left the audience in awe. Designer Raven Ventura took inspiration from the “bowels of hell” to design her line for the Valentine’s Day Soirée. “The Ladies of Legion were summoned from the bowels of Hell, to feast on your desires,” Ventura said of her line. Audience’s favorites included medusa inspired headpieces, leather buckle corsets and even horns.

Avital Presents aims to raise money to help feed hungry children through the charity No Kid Hungry. One in eight children in America suffer from hunger. You can donate online HERE. To donate by phone, call 1-800-222-1767. Choose to save a life today. No donation is too small.