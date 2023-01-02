This Week in Concerts – Casey Donahew, Bleak Mystique, XaeboR and More

This week in concerts, Casey Donahew takes the only spot at Mission Ballroom along with his openers, Kaitlin Butts and Chris Colston. Bleak Mystique stops by Lost Lake with Monk Gyatso and XaeboR drops a beat at Club Vinyl. With the majority of larger venues still taking a winter break, you can count on Denver’s smaller venues to keep up with your live music cravings. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

1/5 – Be.In, Togeki and more

1/5 – KMG Takeover: Ashtrology, Enzy and more

1/6 – Living Light, Spaceship Earth and more

1/6 – Free First Fridays: Music with Brisco Jones

1/7 – Distinctmotive, Salty and more

1/7 – Sin7, Faboot and more

1/6 – Dalton Domino, Jacob Stelly and more

1/7 – Escro

1/6 – Silver and Smoke, JuiceBox M’Lady and more

1/5 – Blink-180True, The Losers Club

1/6 – The Pamlico Sound, Alpenglow and more

1/7 – Trouble No More, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

1/7 – Johnny & The Mongrels, Cass Clayton Band

1/7 – XaeboR

1/7 – GS5

1/4 – Keith Oxman Quartet

1/5 – Lazlo Torok

1/6 – Roberta Gambarini

1/5 – Whoa Sequoia, Green Chi and more

1/6 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Oli McCracken and more

1/7 – Volores, Vatican Vamps and more

1/8 – Citrus, Big Pinch and more

1/3 – Open Mic

1/6 – Frank Ray

1/7 – Ned Ledoux

1/2 – Vlad Gershevich

1/3 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

1/4 – Hump Day Funk Jam

1/5 – Cocktail Revolution

1/6 – Mile High Groove

1/7 – Mile High Groove

1/7 – Snow Season Kick-Off and Holiday Party: Spellbinder, The Rose Show and more

1/7 – Autumn Creatures, Cherished and more

1/3 – Dark Tuesdays

1/5 – American Overdose, Deadgods and more

1/6 – Seed of The Sorcerer, Womb of The Witch and more

1/7 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Star Farer, DJ Tower and more

1/5 – Mastery Clan, Konsent and more

1/6 – Hanna Jan, NotMeghan and more

1/6 – Treehouse DJ Set: Ayetrey

1/7 – Starsearch, Whoozy and more

1/7 – Treehouse DJ Set: Zerek, Voto and more

1/5 – Ransom Act, Dear Luna and more

1/6 – Bleak Mystique, Monk Gyatso and more

1/7 – The Anchor, Saints of Never After and more

1/6 – Earfquake: A Tyler, The Creator Party

1/7 – Latin Trap Night

1/7 – Casey Donahew, Kaitlin Butts and more

1/6 – The Gott-Clay Quintet

1/7 – Adam Bodine Quintet

1/8 – J.J. Murphy Trio

1/5 – The Barlow

1/7 – Sugar Britches

1/8 – Poudre Valley Playboys, Extra Gold

1/6 – 40 Oz To Freedom, Just A Girl

1/7 – Benny & Taylor’s Honkytonk Express

1/6 – Cryptic Writings, Maiden Denver and more

1/7 – Journey to the Heart, Stone Beat Invasion

1/3 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

1/4 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

1/5 – DJ Open Decks

1/6 – Abbigale Dawn

1/6 – Leon and The Revival

1/7 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina

1/7 – Savage Resistance

1/7 – Lexi Cline, Devyn Rae and more

1/8 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Ginger Perry

1/8 – Qoncert Winter Showcasese

1/2 – Tamagotchi Massacre, Alice Kane Wolf and more

1/7 – The Void, Revenge Bodies and more

1/4 – Western Wednesday

1/6 – Replica City, False Report and more

1/5 – 303 Family: Waffle, Emzee and more

1/6 – Denver House: Wld N Frsh, Meet The Nasa and more

1/7 – Jiadore

1/2 – Bass of The Mondays: Staggs, Iliph and more

1/3 – Open Jam

1/5 – Kaleidoscope Kid, Coast To Ghost and more

1/6 – Liquid Chicken, Wastebasket and more

1/7 – Sol Good, Lavier

1/8 – Open Deck