This Week in Concerts – Casey Donahew, Bleak Mystique, XaeboR and More

This week in concerts, Casey Donahew takes the only spot at Mission Ballroom along with his openers, Kaitlin Butts and Chris Colston. Bleak Mystique stops by Lost Lake with Monk Gyatso and XaeboR drops a beat at Club Vinyl. With the majority of larger venues still taking a winter break, you can count on Denver’s smaller venues to keep up with your live music cravings. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

1/5 – Be.In, Togeki and more

1/5 – KMG Takeover: Ashtrology, Enzy and more

1/6 – Living Light, Spaceship Earth and more

1/6 – Free First Fridays: Music with Brisco Jones

1/7 – Distinctmotive, Salty and more

1/7 – Sin7, Faboot and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

1/6 – Dalton Domino, Jacob Stelly and more

1/7 – Escro

The Bluebird Theater

1/6 – Silver and Smoke, JuiceBox M’Lady and more

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/5 – Blink-180True, The Losers Club

1/6 – The Pamlico Sound, Alpenglow and more

1/7 – Trouble No More, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

1/7 – Johnny & The Mongrels, Cass Clayton Band

Club Vinyl

1/7 – XaeboR

1/7 – GS5

Dazzle

1/4 – Keith Oxman Quartet

1/5 – Lazlo Torok

1/6 – Roberta Gambarini

Globe Hall

1/5 – Whoa Sequoia, Green Chi and more

1/6 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Oli McCracken and more

1/7 – Volores, Vatican Vamps and more

1/8 – Citrus, Big Pinch and more

Goosetown Tavern

1/3 – Open Mic

The Grizzly Rose

1/6 – Frank Ray

1/7 – Ned Ledoux

Herb’s Hideout

1/2 – Vlad Gershevich

1/3 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

1/4 – Hump Day Funk Jam

1/5 – Cocktail Revolution

1/6 – Mile High Groove

1/7 – Mile High Groove

Herman’s Hideaway

1/7 – Snow Season Kick-Off and Holiday Party: Spellbinder, The Rose Show and more

Hi-Dive

1/7 – Autumn Creatures, Cherished and more

HQ

1/3 – Dark Tuesdays

1/5 – American Overdose, Deadgods and more

1/6 – Seed of The Sorcerer, Womb of The Witch and more

1/7 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Star Farer, DJ Tower and more

Larimer Lounge

1/5 – Mastery Clan, Konsent and more

1/6 – Hanna Jan, NotMeghan and more

1/6 – Treehouse DJ Set: Ayetrey

1/7 – Starsearch, Whoozy and more

1/7 – Treehouse DJ Set: Zerek, Voto and more

Lost Lake

Bleak Mystique. Photo courtesy of Erika Peterson.

1/5 – Ransom Act, Dear Luna and more

1/6 – Bleak Mystique, Monk Gyatso and more

1/7 – The Anchor, Saints of Never After and more

Marquis Theater

1/6 – Earfquake: A Tyler, The Creator Party

1/7 – Latin Trap Night

Mission Ballroom

1/7 – Casey Donahew, Kaitlin Butts and more

Nocturne

1/6 – The Gott-Clay Quintet

1/7 – Adam Bodine Quintet

1/8 – J.J. Murphy Trio

Number Thirty Eight

1/5 – The Barlow

1/7 – Sugar Britches

1/8 – Poudre Valley Playboys, Extra Gold

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/6 – 40 Oz To Freedom, Just A Girl

1/7 – Benny & Taylor’s Honkytonk Express

The Oriental Theater

1/6 – Cryptic Writings, Maiden Denver and more

1/7 – Journey to the Heart, Stone Beat Invasion

Roxy Broadway

1/3 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

1/4 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

1/5 – DJ Open Decks

1/6 – Abbigale Dawn

1/6 – Leon and The Revival

1/7 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina

1/7 – Savage Resistance

1/7 – Lexi Cline, Devyn Rae and more

1/8 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Ginger Perry

Roxy Theatre

1/8 – Qoncert Winter Showcasese

Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/2 – Tamagotchi Massacre, Alice Kane Wolf and more

1/7 – The Void, Revenge Bodies and more

Skylark Lounge

1/4 – Western Wednesday

1/6 – Replica City, False Report and more

Temple Night Club

1/5 – 303 Family: Waffle, Emzee and more

1/6 – Denver House: Wld N Frsh, Meet The Nasa and more

1/7 – Jiadore

Your Mom’s House

Kaleidoscope Kid, local music

Kaleidoscope Kid. Photo courtesy of Kaleidoscope Kid on Facebook.

1/2 – Bass of The Mondays: Staggs, Iliph and more

1/3 – Open Jam

1/5 – Kaleidoscope Kid, Coast To Ghost and more

1/6 – Liquid Chicken, Wastebasket and more

1/7 – Sol Good, Lavier

1/8 – Open Deck