This Week in Concerts – Casey Donahew, Bleak Mystique, XaeboR and More

This week in concerts, Casey Donahew takes the only spot at Mission Ballroom along with his openers, Kaitlin Butts and Chris Colston. Bleak Mystique stops by Lost Lake with Monk Gyatso and XaeboR drops a beat at Club Vinyl. With the majority of larger venues still taking a winter break, you can count on Denver’s smaller venues to keep up with your live music cravings. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
1/5 – KMG Takeover: Ashtrology, Enzy and more
1/6 – Living Light, Spaceship Earth and more
1/6 – Free First Fridays: Music with Brisco Jones
1/7 – Distinctmotive, Salty and more
1/7 – Sin7, Faboot and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
1/6 – Dalton Domino, Jacob Stelly and more
1/7 – Escro
The Bluebird Theater
1/6 – Silver and Smoke, JuiceBox M’Lady and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
1/5 – Blink-180True, The Losers Club
1/6 – The Pamlico Sound, Alpenglow and more
1/7 – Trouble No More, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
1/7 – Johnny & The Mongrels, Cass Clayton Band
Club Vinyl
1/7 – XaeboR
1/7 – GS5
Dazzle
1/4 – Keith Oxman Quartet
1/5 – Lazlo Torok
1/6 – Roberta Gambarini
Globe Hall
1/5 – Whoa Sequoia, Green Chi and more
1/6 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Oli McCracken and more
1/7 – Volores, Vatican Vamps and more
1/8 – Citrus, Big Pinch and more
Goosetown Tavern
1/3 – Open Mic
The Grizzly Rose
1/6 – Frank Ray
1/7 – Ned Ledoux
Herb’s Hideout
1/2 – Vlad Gershevich
1/3 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
1/4 – Hump Day Funk Jam
1/5 – Cocktail Revolution
1/6 – Mile High Groove
1/7 – Mile High Groove
Herman’s Hideaway
1/7 – Snow Season Kick-Off and Holiday Party: Spellbinder, The Rose Show and more
Hi-Dive
1/7 – Autumn Creatures, Cherished and more
HQ
1/3 – Dark Tuesdays
1/5 – American Overdose, Deadgods and more
1/6 – Seed of The Sorcerer, Womb of The Witch and more
1/7 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Star Farer, DJ Tower and more
Larimer Lounge
1/5 – Mastery Clan, Konsent and more
1/6 – Hanna Jan, NotMeghan and more
1/6 – Treehouse DJ Set: Ayetrey
1/7 – Starsearch, Whoozy and more
1/7 – Treehouse DJ Set: Zerek, Voto and more
Lost Lake
1/5 – Ransom Act, Dear Luna and more
1/6 – Bleak Mystique, Monk Gyatso and more
1/7 – The Anchor, Saints of Never After and more
Marquis Theater
1/6 – Earfquake: A Tyler, The Creator Party
1/7 – Latin Trap Night
Mission Ballroom
1/7 – Casey Donahew, Kaitlin Butts and more
Nocturne
1/6 – The Gott-Clay Quintet
1/7 – Adam Bodine Quintet
1/8 – J.J. Murphy Trio
Number Thirty Eight
1/5 – The Barlow
1/7 – Sugar Britches
1/8 – Poudre Valley Playboys, Extra Gold
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
1/6 – 40 Oz To Freedom, Just A Girl
1/7 – Benny & Taylor’s Honkytonk Express
The Oriental Theater
1/6 – Cryptic Writings, Maiden Denver and more
1/7 – Journey to the Heart, Stone Beat Invasion
Roxy Broadway
1/3 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
1/4 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
1/5 – DJ Open Decks
1/6 – Abbigale Dawn
1/6 – Leon and The Revival
1/7 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina
1/7 – Savage Resistance
1/7 – Lexi Cline, Devyn Rae and more
1/8 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Ginger Perry
Roxy Theatre
1/8 – Qoncert Winter Showcasese
Seventh Circle Music Collective
1/2 – Tamagotchi Massacre, Alice Kane Wolf and more
1/7 – The Void, Revenge Bodies and more
Skylark Lounge
1/4 – Western Wednesday
1/6 – Replica City, False Report and more
Temple Night Club
1/5 – 303 Family: Waffle, Emzee and more
1/6 – Denver House: Wld N Frsh, Meet The Nasa and more
1/7 – Jiadore
Your Mom’s House
1/2 – Bass of The Mondays: Staggs, Iliph and more
1/3 – Open Jam
1/5 – Kaleidoscope Kid, Coast To Ghost and more
1/6 – Liquid Chicken, Wastebasket and more
1/7 – Sol Good, Lavier
1/8 – Open Deck