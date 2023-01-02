Your Bucket List for ’23: Food & Booze Edition

After reflecting on the culinary gems of this past year, now is the time to shift our perspectives toward future eats and drinks. For those who have yet to try any (or all) choices on this list, fill ’23 with mouthwatering flavors and tempting sips. Call it a resolution if you must. As our food scene continues to evolve, we must celebrate the critical sites, chefs, mixologists and culinary stories that continuously provide us Denverites with unique places to gather.
Although it is impossible to mention each Denver headliner, this list is a good place to start checking some boxes. This is our ballad to you, 2023. We are excited to see what’s in store.
EATS
Casual(ish)
Barbacoa Tacos at Cantina Loca
Build-your-own-bowl Concept at Silvia at Lost City
Korean Hot Dogs at Mochinut
Empanadillas at Sabor del Campo
Shroom Taco at Street Feud
Firebird Chicken Sandwich at Chicken Rebel
Birria Tacos at Palenque Cocina y Agaveria
Cacio e Pepe Pizza at Mischief Pizza
Spam Musubi at Ohana Island Kitchen
Ghost Pig Pizza at Ghost Box Pizza
Mob Queso at MobCraft Dee Tacko
Big Baller Burrito at Carrera’s Tacos
Deathwish Ramen at Glo Noodle House
Johnny Good Burger at Freedom Street Social
Idiot Sandwich at Soi Kowboi
Denver Chopped Cheese at Duke’s Good Sandwiches
Rib Plate at Saucy’s Southern BBQ + Cuisine
Green Chile Chicken Legs at Super Mega Bien
NOLA Style BBQ Shrimp Dip at Pirate Alley Boucherie
Steamed Soup Dumplings at Mason’s Dumpling Shop
Truffle Guac at Barbed Wire Reef
Fancy(ish)
Steak Frites at French 75
Farro Garganelli at Apple Blossom
Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese at Voghera
Wild Alaskan Halibut at Water Grill
Colorado Lamb Chops at Chez Maggy
Pasta del Giorno at Spuntino
Roasted Duck Breast at Terra
Hamachi Crudo at Mama Lolita’s
Grilled Marinated Pork Chop at Point Easy Denver
Mussels + Frites at Annette
Pork Tenderloin at Stone Cellar Bistro
Tasting Menu at KoKo Ni
Tuna Crudo at Duemani Aspen
Drinks
Lipton Cup at Yacht Club
Blackberry Sage Kombucha at 3rd Bird Collective
Anything and Everything at Colorado Tap House
Wine Flight at Noble Riot
Bergamot Gimlet at Sky Bar
Autumn Espresso Martini at Welton Room
Favorite Blonde at Holidaily Brewing Company
Emerald City Cocktail at The Wild
This is Your Hefe Speaking at FlyteCo Tower
Open Space Kolsch at Public Offering Brewing Company
Dome Flow at Our Mutual Friend
Treats
Skittle Puffs at Future Foods
Almond Croissant at Black Box Bakery
Norwegian Kanel Boller at Ana’s Norwegian Bakeri
Morning Bun at Bakery Four
Spanish Churro at Churreria de Madrid
Any Cookie at Victory Love + Cookies
Pastries at Noisette
Mini Pies at The Botanical Bakery of Denver
