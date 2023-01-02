Your Bucket List for ’23: Food & Booze Edition

After reflecting on the culinary gems of this past year, now is the time to shift our perspectives toward future eats and drinks. For those who have yet to try any (or all) choices on this list, fill ’23 with mouthwatering flavors and tempting sips. Call it a resolution if you must. As our food scene continues to evolve, we must celebrate the critical sites, chefs, mixologists and culinary stories that continuously provide us Denverites with unique places to gather.

Although it is impossible to mention each Denver headliner, this list is a good place to start checking some boxes. This is our ballad to you, 2023. We are excited to see what’s in store.

EATS

Casual(ish)

Barbacoa Tacos at Cantina Loca

Build-your-own-bowl Concept at Silvia at Lost City

Korean Hot Dogs at Mochinut

Empanadillas at Sabor del Campo

Shroom Taco at Street Feud

Firebird Chicken Sandwich at Chicken Rebel

Birria Tacos at Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

Cacio e Pepe Pizza at Mischief Pizza

Spam Musubi at Ohana Island Kitchen

Ghost Pig Pizza at Ghost Box Pizza

Mob Queso at MobCraft Dee Tacko

Big Baller Burrito at Carrera’s Tacos

Deathwish Ramen at Glo Noodle House

Johnny Good Burger at Freedom Street Social

Idiot Sandwich at Soi Kowboi

Denver Chopped Cheese at Duke’s Good Sandwiches

Rib Plate at Saucy’s Southern BBQ + Cuisine

Green Chile Chicken Legs at Super Mega Bien

NOLA Style BBQ Shrimp Dip at Pirate Alley Boucherie

Steamed Soup Dumplings at Mason’s Dumpling Shop

Truffle Guac at Barbed Wire Reef

Fancy(ish)

Steak Frites at French 75

Farro Garganelli at Apple Blossom

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese at Voghera

Wild Alaskan Halibut at Water Grill

Colorado Lamb Chops at Chez Maggy

Pasta del Giorno at Spuntino

Roasted Duck Breast at Terra

Hamachi Crudo at Mama Lolita’s

Grilled Marinated Pork Chop at Point Easy Denver

Mussels + Frites at Annette

Pork Tenderloin at Stone Cellar Bistro

Tasting Menu at KoKo Ni

Tuna Crudo at Duemani Aspen

Drinks

Lipton Cup at Yacht Club

Blackberry Sage Kombucha at 3rd Bird Collective

Anything and Everything at Colorado Tap House

Wine Flight at Noble Riot

Bergamot Gimlet at Sky Bar

Autumn Espresso Martini at Welton Room

Favorite Blonde at Holidaily Brewing Company

Emerald City Cocktail at The Wild

This is Your Hefe Speaking at FlyteCo Tower

Open Space Kolsch at Public Offering Brewing Company

Dome Flow at Our Mutual Friend

Treats

Skittle Puffs at Future Foods

Almond Croissant at Black Box Bakery

Norwegian Kanel Boller at Ana’s Norwegian Bakeri

Morning Bun at Bakery Four

Spanish Churro at Churreria de Madrid

Any Cookie at Victory Love + Cookies

Pastries at Noisette

Mini Pies at The Botanical Bakery of Denver

Most Anticipated 2022

Casa Bonita

Rich Spirit Bagels

Fox and The Hen

Emerald Eye

Hey Kiddo

Le French

Awake Denver

2023 Events

Top Taco

Denver Burger Battle

Seltzerland

RARE Steakfest

Tacolandia

Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments!