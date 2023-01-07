Denver Fashion Week Model Auditions

Attention Denver—we are looking for anyone interested in walking for DFW Spring’23 runway show.

Sign up here.

Who: Anyone eight years or older interested in walking at Denver Fashion Week.

When: January 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m.

Where: TBA

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week is hosting model auditions. If you are interested in modeling for Denver Fashion Week Spring ’23, make sure to save the date and attend model auditions. We are looking for anyone over the age of eight. Casting is open for all independent models and agencies. Denver Fashion Week does not cast talent based on race, color, religion, sexual orientation, height, body type or age. The location will be announced soon.

