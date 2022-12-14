Wednesday, December 14

Original Capital Hill Walking Ghost Tour EST: 2005

Where: Pennsylvania Street Parking lot in front of Pablos Coffee Shop Denver, CO 80210

The Cost: $15-$26 HERE

The Lowdown: Join one of our seasoned paranormal investigators as they guide you on a walking tour of some of Capital Hill’s most notoriously haunted homes. Hear real stories, as they recall and provide actual haunted evidence captured when personally investigating inside the majority of these properties, as well as purported ghostly experiences from the eerie locations you will visit.

ISOLATION Dark Electro Industrial

Where: Milk Bar- 1037 Broadway Denver, CO 80203

The Cost: FREE

The Lowdown: DJ Slave1 live at Milk Bar streaming a mix of Dark Electronic Industrial/EBM/DarkWave/Synthwave/PostPunk & more every Wed night with her world-wide community.

Thursday, December 15

Sushi Rolling Class – In Person

Where: Colorado Sake Co.- 3559 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205

The Cost: $69 HERE

The Lowdown: Learn 3 different styles of sushi inside the Colorado Sake Taproom while sipping on 2 glasses of sake. 1 – 8 piece roll, 1 – hand roll and 1- 6 piece roll.

SALSA NIGHT at ADOBO Restaurant & Bar

Where: ADOBO- 3109 North Federal Boulevard Denver, CO 80211

The Cost: $10 HERE

The Lowdown: Join us for SALSA DANCING led by local instructors from Black Belt Salsa every Thursday at ADOBO. After class we will keep the vibe going with a local DJ playing more of your favorite music to dance to!

Friday, December 16

Holiday Lights & History Walking Tour

Where: Denver Art Museum- 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway In front, on the north side of the Hamilton Building, In front of the giant broom and dustpan Denver, CO 80204

The Cost: $22 HERE

The Lowdown: A Holiday Family Tradition; we are presenting our Holiday Lights & History Walking Tour. This is a crowd favorite, during the festive season

Pop-Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night+5 Love Languages (Self-Guided)

Where: Ketring Park- Recommended Park Venue – and other suggested parks when we send the itinerary. 6028 South Gallup Street Littleton, CO 80120

The Cost: Donations HERE

The Lowdown:Enjoy a fun pop – up picnic sunset date for couples! Since our a date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box.

Saturday, December 17

Lumonics Immersed

Where: Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery- 800 E. 73 Avenue, #11 Denver, CO 80229

The Cost: $15-$25 HERE

The Lowdown:Before and after the performance, you are welcome to explore the artworks in the front gallery rooms, the performance space, and the Studio/Lumonics School of Light Art.

MIXTAPE: Alternative ’80s New Wave Music Online & sometimes

Where: Milk Bar- 1037 Broadway Denver, CO 80203

The Cost: FREE

The Lowdown: Join DJ Slave1 online as she live-stream DJs the best in alternative tunes from the 1980’s

Sunday, December 18

Beacon’s 1 Year Anniversary Party!

Where: Beacon RiNo- 2854 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205

The Cost: $20-$25 HERE

The Lowdown: We are flying in one of the best DJs from Medellin Columbia, Larry OZ, to set the vibe. This will be his first debut in CO. We are also bringing out some of our favorite DJs: ADIL, Garretson Streit, Andy Immerman, and Joey Burton.

DNVR Broncos Tailgate vs. Cardinals

Where: Sportsfan- 1740 Federal Boulevard Denver, CO 80204

The Cost: $40-$85 HERE

The Lowdown:Our all-inclusive tailgate experience gets you access to the biggest and best party in Broncos Country! Enjoy food from a featured food truck, brews and booze, games, and photo ops with sounds from local DJs to keep the party going!