Things To Do In Denver This Weekend: 12/28 – 1/1

It is officially the end of 2022! Denver is celebrating New Year’s Eve this weekend and the city has some crisp events to embrace the change in year. Kick off the weekend by hanging out with the ghost of Christmas past at Honor Farm holiday bar and end it by grabbing mimosas and waffles at Penthouse Caribbean Restaurant Cafe. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Hump Day Funk Jam

When: December 28, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Herb’s Hideout, 2057 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: Join Herb’s Bar for an open jam sess! All genres are welcome and a backline will be provided. Come down and bring your voice and instruments and rock out.

Decadence

When: December 30 – 31, 6:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Get your tickets here.

The Lowdown: America’s biggest NYE dance festival comes back for two nights on December 30 and 31! Some of the biggest names in EDM will be taking over two main stages. Performing artists include Gris, Ganja White Night, Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis, San Holo, Zomboy and much more!

The String Cheese Incident at Mission Ballroom

When: December 29 – December 31, 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom

Cost: $50 – $85, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: The String Cheese Incident will be performing a special three-day show for New Year’s Eve at Mission Ballroom. There will also be special appearances by Kanika Moore and Antwaun Stanley. Don’t miss out on this concert!

NYE With The Flobots

When: December 31,

Where: Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 – $700, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Ring in the New Year with Denver’s very own Flobots. This one-night celebration will feature special guests, an open bar, DJs, confetti blasts, party favors and more!

Day One: The Regretraverse

When: January 1, 7:00 a.m. – 10: 00 p.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $17 – $33, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This trippy music marathon at Bar Standard will leave you craving more! You are invited to create your own avatar as you launched into the future with Regretaverse. Multiple rooms will be bumping house, techno, disco, DnB and more from over 50+ DJs. Digital avatar, futuristic, onsies-themed attire encouraged. 21+ only.

Baby We’re Dead Inside Holiday Cocktail Bar

When: December 28- December 31

Where: Honor Farm, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: The holiday spirit is still lingering at Honor Farm and the ghost of Christmas past is haunting the bar! Pro-Tip: Sundays have Drag brunches, horror trivia and themed events.

(THURS) Sushi Rolling Class

When: December 29, 6:30 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co, 3559 Larimer Street., Denver

Cost: $69, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you’re wanting to learn a new skill for the new year, get a head start on this in-person cooking class. Learn how to roll sushi in three different styles from a sushi chef in the Taproom while sipping on some sake. Tickets include all ingredients, tools, and two glasses of sake per person.

New Year’s Eve (Eve!) Beer + Food Pairing

When: December 30, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lady Justice Brewing Company

Cost: $75, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join Chef Camille Shoemakers from Lady in the Wild Food Truck and Lady Justice Brewing for a special New Year’s Eve (Eve) experience. Gather your friends and loved ones for fresh Mediterranean foods paired with tasty brews to celebrate the New Year a little early.

Scandinavian New Year’s Eve Menu At OAK

When: December 31

Where: OAK at Fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St, Boulder

Cost: $85 per person, Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Chef John Bissell is bringing the taste of Norway to Colorado this New Year’s Eve. This grand 5+ course menu will take inspiration from traditional and modern techniques and flavors. The Nordic spread will also feature foraged ingredients such as preserved ramps, lingonberry, huckleberry, fermented gooseberry, lamb pancetta, beet juice, soured milk, celery root and select game such as pheasant and venison.

Holidaily Brewing Company NYE Beer Pairing Menu

When: December 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Holidaily Brewing, 801 Brickyard Cir., Golden

Cost: $70, Reserve your spot here.

The Lowdown: On NYE Holidaily presents a private 4-course beer-paired dinner curated by Barrett & Pratt Provisions. Enjoy four savory courses, like Kabocha Squash Tart and tender Braised Short Rib) and four brews hand-selected by Holidaily Head Brewer, Alan Windhausen. Each course is gluten-free, and corn-free and can be made entirely dairy-free upon request the night of. Space is limited so reserve your spot now.

Laws Whiskey Dinner

When: December 28, 6 p.m.

Where: For[a]ged, 1825 Blake St, Denver

Cost: $75 per person, make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Join Chef James Germain for an exclusive five-course dinner paired with special Laws Whiskey house selection. Some menu items will feature a Cold Smoke Elk, Carpaccio, Seared Scallops, Cornish Game Hen Roulade, Smoked Lamb Rack, Cherry Venison Sausage, Crip Moulard Duck Breast and more. This delcious dinner experience will be hosted at For[a]ged – a modern Japanese-inspired kitchen & raw bar by Chef Duy Pham at Dairy Block.

Afro Beats & Brunch

When: January 1, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Penthouse Caribbean Restaurant Cafe, 1600 Champa St.#230, Denver

Cost: $20 – $80, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: There’s no way better to start the New Year than with a mimosa and waffles! This Afro-Caribbean and traditional American makes for a unique fusion of flavors and will surely satisfy all brunch goers. Reserve all-you-can-drink mimosas and a table ahead of time.

Magpie Arts Collection Photo Show

When: December 30 – January 7th, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: 1428 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Magpie Arts Collection and Larimer Square are teaming up to host a pop-up art show called 72 Hours: Stockholm. Denver photographer Jeff Fieberg has been inspired by capturing the moment without any planning or research. Fierberg landed in Stockholm for just 72 hours and challenged himself to be fully immersed and capture the country’s essence. This photo show will feature a mix of metal prints and framed prints on metallic photo paper. Don’t miss out on this unique show!



Catch Me If You Can-themed New Year’s Eve Party

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $1080, find tickets here.

Lowdown: Soar into the new year with an air travel-themed party inspired by the movie Catch Me. This celebration comes with major perks such as Denver’s top DJs, three complimentary drink tickets at their multiple bars, bowling, mini golf, arcade games, hor oeuvres from 9- 11 p.m., and festive-themed party favors for all! Dress in the 1960s golden age of aviation wear or your best flight crew attire and ring in the new year at FlyteCo Tower. 21+ only.

Midnight Fever at The Rally Hotel

When: December 31, 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ralley Hotel, 1601-1893 2oth St., Denver

Cost: $195 general admission, $250 VIP, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at the Rally Hotel’s enormous indoor lounge and outdoor balcony on the third floor looking over McGregor Square. Enjoy roaming entertainment, live music, an open bar, unlimited bites, a photo booth and a grand firework show! 21+ only. Pro-Tip: book an overnight package and receive two to Midnight Fever, a bottle of bubbles and brunch for two at The Original! Book here.

Adrift’s Disco Funk New Year’s Eve Throwdown

When: December 31, 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Boogie and groove your way into the New Year with Adrift’s 70s-themed disco party! This groovy party will have music by PHURN, retro drink specials, Knuckle Sandwich food truck, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Grab your favorite bell bottoms, psychedelic patterns shirts, fly collars for fun vibes this weekend!

Mercury Poetry Slam

When: January 1, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: Free, but a donation of $7 is suggested

The Lowdown: Come down to the Mercury Cafe for a Denver Tradition spanning over 25 years. Come early to see The Jam B4 The Slam where members are invited to perform improvised music and spoken word. During the Slam, poets will compete for $50 and bragging rights for Sunday night slam! After the slam will be an open mic which is open to all singers, comedians, preachers, etc.