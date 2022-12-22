Taco choi combined their love of Mexican food and Korean to create a delicious Korean fusion

taco. They recently opened their first brick-and-mortar inside Parkside Eatery at 14515 East

Alameda Ave, after operating as a food truck for several years.

Their specialty is “Choi style”which toasts cheese on the outside of a warm corn tortilla. They combine the savory and sweet flavors of Korean BBQ with delicious Mexican foods, masterfully constructing tacos,

quesadillas, nachos, and elote. You can pair any meal with an ice-cold matcha lemonade, matcha

limeade or matcha latte using premium matcha directly imported from Japan.

They are located inside Parkside Eatery so you can pair their amazing tacos with refreshing cocktails at the Parkside bar. Tons of great events like Karaoke, Trivia, and Comedy nights let you have

everything you would want for a fun night out all in one location.

#Sponsored