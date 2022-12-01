Sheena Marshall Jewelry Named to Madewell’s Exclusive Hometown Heroes Collective

Sheena Marshall, a Denver-based jewelry designer, has made her mark as the first Colorado-based artisan to be named part of Madewell’s Hometown Heroes Collective. The Hometown Heroes Collective promotes artisans and craftspeople from across the U.S. through increased exposure, development grants and mentorship. Through this collective, a curated selection of Marshall’s designs launched on Madewell’s website on October 25.

Denver’s Hometown Hero

Marshall gained notoriety in Denver’s fashion community as a talented jewelry designer and slow fashion advocate. Her sustainable jewelry brand is noteworthy for its ethical practices and timeless designs. On top of being a small business owner, teacher and mom— Marshall also handcrafts all her jewelry pieces.

Upon being asked to join the Hometown Heroes Collective, Marshall expressed that the collaboration felt like a perfect match.

“I feel an immense sense of gratitude as the first Colorado artist selected to participate in this program,” Marshall said. “I’ve joined a community of talented makers across the country for an impactful learning experience I feel I can share with the community of artists and makers right here in Colorado.”

Marshall is an avid supporter of her fellow makers in Denver’s artisan and fashion communities. She got her start by showing her work at markets in Denver, where she was constantly inspired by the other local creatives she connected with. She hopes to give back to the small business community in Denver by sharing what she learns through her new partnership with Madewell and Nest.

Sheena Marshall Jewelry x Madewell

The Hometown Hero Collective is the product of a collaboration between Madewell and Nest. Nest is a nonprofit that nurtures the growth and creative engagement of the artisan economy to build a world of greater gender equity and economic inclusion. The Hometown Heroes program was launched in 2019 to help local creatives and makers all over the country grow their businesses. Since its initial launch, the collective has featured over 117 heroes across 26 states.

“Nest and Madewell have provided me with backend training to grow and scale my business through grant funding, one-on-one coaching and a lifetime Guild membership that helps the growth of both my business and social impact,” Marshall said.

A thoughtfully curated collection of Marshall’s jewelry designs was selected with the Madewell customer in mind. Marshall wanted to list pieces that could easily pair with Madewell’s style. Notably, many Sheena Marshall Jewelry pieces have already become bestsellers on the Madewell website.

Ultimately, Marshall hopes that participating in this collective will amplify her mission to create simple, functional and consciously-made jewelry pieces.

“The Madewell and Nest Hometown Heroes Collective will provide me with the opportunity to reach a new and larger audience interested in learning about emerging designs in the slow fashion jewelry industry,” Marshall said.

Sheena Marshall Jewelry will have a collection of designs featured nationally on Madewell’s website until May 2023. Shoppers can check out the featured Sheena Marshall Jewelry collection on Madewell’s website HERE. Marshall’s fellow Hometown Heroes Collective members and artisans can be viewed HERE .