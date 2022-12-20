20 New Year’s Eve Happenings in and Around Denver

While counting down the seconds to 2023, it is important to celebrate in style. You won’t want the night to end at these 20 restaurants and bars in and around Denver — each venue is ready to host all for New Year’s cheer. From complimentary ice luges and bruschetta boards to champagne toasts and firework shows, say farewell to 2022 in style.

Corinne

Location: 1455 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: Keep your kitchen clean on New Year’s day with Corinne’s five-course prix fixe menu ($125 per person) with complimentary sparkling wine. The fare includes a seared foie gras with pecan toast, confit Meyer lemon and berries, squid ink bucatini with ‘nduja, spiced breadcrumbs, bottarga and fondue, seared scallops with sunchokes, chorizo oats, orange and caviar, Brush Creek wagyu NY strip with potato foam, purple asparagus and black garlic demi. And for dessert, a chocolate bomb with chocolate textures. Dinner is from 5-10 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Bezel Cocktail Lounge

Location: 1550 Court Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: The Bezel Cocktail Lounge, currently revamped as Bezel Lodge, invites Denverites to ring in the New year from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be light bites, unique cocktails and a DJ from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Those who stay for the countdown will receive a complimentary champagne toast with a view of the fireworks set off at the Sheraton Denver Downtown. Reservations can be made by calling 303-835-2159.

Perdida

Location: 1066 S Gaylord St., Denver

The Lowdown: Perdida’s NYE party is mentally transporting guests to the Baja Coast with a special wood-fired coastal cuisine four-course menu ($100 per person). The cocktail menu doubles down on libations with a complimentary ice luge, specialty champagne and the infamous “shot-o-pus.” Its Mexican-inspired menu includes scallops with chimichurri, lime and pepitas, seared southwest sea bass, sweet potato enchiladas, tres leches cake and more. Reservations can be made here.

Seven Grand Denver at Dairy Block

Location: 1855 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you’re a whiskey drinker and have wanted to taste The Macallan Whiskey all year, then the NYE tasting at Seven Grand Denver at Dairy Block is the spot for you. Priced at $75 per person, the tasting will feature four whiskeys paired with delicious snacks. There will be two tasting sessions, the first from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the second from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Advanced ticket purchase is required. Visit Seven Grand’s Eventbrite page to reserve a spot.

Temaki Den

Location: 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Located inside The Source Hotel Marketplace, Temaki Den offers a New Year’s Eve Omakase ($164.25 per person) to help ring in 2023. This nine-course Omakase leaves all final decisions to the chef — allowing you to sit back and enjoy a perfectly curated meal.

FlyteCo Tower

Location: 3120 Uinta St., Denver

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Tower is an aviation-themed brewpub that will host a Catch Me If You Can-themed New Year’s Eve Party ($99 per person). This will be the pub’s first NYE celebration since taking over the former Stapleton Air Traffic Control Tower this summer. In addition to the standard bowling lanes, mini golf, arcade games and more, there will also be a DJ, complimentary appetizers from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., party favors and three drinks tickets included in the price. While there’s no dress code, flight crew and 1960s-inspired attire is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased here.

OAK at Fourteenth

Location: 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: OAK at Fourteenth offers a special Nordic New Year’s Eve five-course menu ($85 per person) focused on modern and traditional Scandinavian ingredients, techniques and flavors. The menu offers a variety of cold starters like scallop Crudo with celery jus and pickled celery, a pasta course including cocoa and rye ravioli with pheasant, butternut squash dumplings in a smoked mushroom consomme and more. Reservations can be made here.

Union Station’s Orient Express

Location: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: The landmark LoDo train station is hosting an elegant soiree inspired by the Orient Express. As an immersive experience, Union Station invites you to step aboard to depart Vienna for an enchanting adventure arriving in Prague just before the stroke of midnight. The Main Cabin ($155 per person) offers bottomless cocktails and bubbles, live music and an immersive photo studio. The bar car inside The Terminal Bar ($205 per person) offers bottomless cocktails, bubbles and hors d’oeuvres including bacon-wrapped scallops, macaroni, cheese croquettes and more. Lastly, the dining car at The Cooper Lounge ($299 per person) offers live music, bottomless cocktails, champagne and a dinner menu including steak tartare, crab cakes and more. Tickets are limited and advanced reservations are required. All guests must be at least 21 years old.

Mile High Spirits: A Night to Remember

Location: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: This year, Mile High Spirits is hosting A Night to Remember ($125 per person) with special guests Blake Hortsmann and Giannina Gibelli. The VIP gala will house fancy cocktails and a formal dinner from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. However, if you want to party without the fancy gala, Mile High Spirits ($50 per person) will ring in the new year from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. with live DJs, a special set from Blake, balloon drop and a complimentary NYE toast. Tickets can be purchased here.

Panzano

Location: 909 17th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of Downtown, Panzano is offering a delicious holiday five-course tasting menu ($75 per person) for New Year’s Eve. Some items include cabernet spaghetti with pecorino and black truffle, wagyu strip steak served with lobster tail and espresso bearnaise. Reservations can be made by calling 303-296-3525.

The Bindery

Location: 1817 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: This year, The Bindery is hosting a candle-lit dinner to ring in the New Year. Its five-course menu ($150 per person) offers a choose-your-own-adventure dining experience with options from bison tartare and Chilean sea bass to bone marrow risotto and Amarone beef cheeks. Reservations can be made here.

Bistro Vendome

Location: 1420 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Bistro Vendome brings a New Orleans tradition — Reveillon Dinner — to Larimer Square this New Year. The five-course dinner ($75 per person) will feature a smoked salmon crostini, citrus and fennel salad, duck breast, cheese plate and Buche de noel. Wine pairings are also available for an additional $35 per person. The team is celebrating one final holiday in Larimer Square and will soon move to a new location in the Park Hill neighborhood. Reservations can be made here.

STK Steakhouse

Location: 1550 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: STK is known for its upscale fare and club-like atmosphere, making this a perfect option to watch the clock countdown. There will be a DJ, midnight champagne toast and New Year’s Eve-inspired specials. Reservations are not required but highly recommended.

The Woods Restaurant at The Source Hotel

Location: 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: This New Year’s Eve rooftop celebration invites guests to ring in 2023 in true Mile High style. The party will include live music by DJ Chando, a festive photo booth and a front-row seat to two fireworks shows as they light up the Denver skyline. Tickets ($60 per person) include one drink, appetizer and food stations, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Midnight in Paris at Thompson Denver

Location: 1616 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Thompson Denver’s Parisian Evening celebration will transport guests to the streets of Paris with live music, light bites and champagne. Chez Maggy will offer a five-course NYE tasting menu ($200 per person) from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m. and Reynard Social will celebrate with a Parisian cabaret event ($125 per person) from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with hor d’oeuvres, champagne at midnight, live DJ and late-night bites by Everyday Pizza. Reservations for Chez Maggy can be made here and Reynoard Social reservations can be made here.

Corrida

Location: 1023 Walnut St. #400, Boulder

The Lowdown: Corrida’s New Year’s Eve Extravagancia! kicks off with a five-course tasting menu ($150 per person) with bison tenderloin and brisket, aged beef coulotte, scallops and more with an (optional wine pairing at +$100 per person). The night also includes a night of dancing with DJ and Denver-based electric violinist Michaela Borth. There will also be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Dinner seatings are available from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and reservations can be made here. For guests with other dinner plans, you can still celebrate at Corrida with a GA ticket ($20 per person). It includes one cocktail, dancing/music, and the midnight champagne toast.

Postino

Location: South Broadway, 9th & Colorado, and LoHi

The Lowdown: Postino’s famous board and bottle deal is getting an NYE upgrade with a mix-and-match board of the menu’s signature bruschetta plus a bottle of premium bubbles (Raventós I Blanc de Blancs Brut Cava) for $75. Available from 5 p.m. to midnight on NYE, Postino encourages guests to get festive and don their cocktail attire to ring in the New Year. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

La Diabla Pozole Y Mezcal

Location: 2233 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: La Diabla is hosting an NYE cookout ($95 for two people) with the roasting of a whole pig and four cow heads. The dinner special comes with a half pound of Lechon al carbon, half a pound of Cabeza de vaca, whole roasted cauliflower, salsa macha, roasted corn, tortillas, platano macho and a chocolate ganache dessert. As for drinks — two beers, a flask of mezcal and a bottle of prosecco are also included. RSVPs are encouraged but do not guarantee a table.

Que Bueno Suerte!

Location: 1518 S. Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte! Offers a three-course dinner menu ($55 per person or $100 per couple) with seating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The menu includes Ajo Corteza Biste, “Holiday” Pollo En Mole, Verde Chile Risotto and more. And most importantly, 12 Grapes or Las Doce Uvas are consumed at the end of the meal — signifying good luck for each of the twelve months. Beginning at 9:30 p.m., guests can enjoy Bachata dancing with a DJ, drink specials and complimentary bubble toast at midnight. Tickets can be purchased here.

Citizen Rail

Location: 1899 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail at Union Station will offer a three-course meal (both for dining in and to go) on New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The menu ($125 per person) includes yellowtail poke, roasted foie gras, vegan mushroom bolognese, plancha roasted scallops, smoked veal cheeks with lobster, Colorado lamb rack and persimmon tart. Reservations can be made here.