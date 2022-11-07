Announcing the Restaurant Partners of Denver Fashion Week Fall 2022

There’s less than one week left until Denver Fashion Week (DFW). And fashion enthusiasts across the Mile High are gearing up for the eight night affair. The event features collections from local, national and international designers with themes that highlight different aspects of fashion throughout the week — extending from streetwear and sustainability to high fashion. But no event is complete without food and drink. This year, Denver Fashion Week’s culinary experiences come courtesy of both local and national restaurant partners, providing something to savor for all VIP ticket holders in the main-level VIP section. From doughnuts to sushi, each night will include its own unique culinary experience.

Day One: Local Couture

When: Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: DFW’s local couture show is perfectly paired with an assortment of extravagant bites. Mexican fare and sushi will act as the sustenance for night one — supplied by a few of Denver’s favorites. Colorado Sushi Lady, founded by Katie Ezzeddine earlier this year, will accompany the energized runway and deliver fresh rolls. Taco Choi and My Neighbor Felix will complement it all with delicious small bites.

Day Two: Couture Kids and Hair

When: Sunday, November 13. Couture Kids at 11:30 a.m. Hair Show is at 5 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Similar to fashion, doughnuts are a surprisingly fun and creative way to express yourself, making them a fitting pair for kids fashion and hair show. Dapper Doughnuts is widely known for its trademark funnel cake-style mini-doughnuts, available in an assortment of clever and tempting flavors. With selections like Bananas Foster, Apple Cider Cinnamon Sugar and Birthday Cake — these treats are hard to pass up. At the hair show only, Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar will join Dapper illustrating an unlikely but delicious pair.

Day Four: Lifestyle Ft. Meow Wolf’s First Ever-Runway Segment

When: Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: As Meow Wolf hits the runway, the paired snacks will be nothing short of extravagant. My Neighbor Felix and Taco Choi will return for day four — one night of these bites just wasn’t enough. The two will be accompanied by Society Colorado and Dreaming of Dessert. These somewhat opposite sites will allow DFW attendees to have their choice of how they indulge, choosing between something sweet or savory — the best of both worlds. If sweet is your preference, visit Dreaming of Dessert’s table to grab a sugary mouthful of either vanilla or chocolate mini-cupcakes. Society will arrange a prestigious display of Sprouted Probiotic Cashews, Kale Chips served with “Notcho Chz”, stuffed mushrooms, fully raw “bacon” burger sliders, charcuterie bites and more enticing choices.

Day Five: Streetwear

When: Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Featuring accomplished local designers, this intimate runway show combines three talented caterers. STK Steakhouse, a combination of incredible food and modern ambiance, will deliver elevated snacks that complement the runway alongside Colorado Sushi Lady. Visit STK’s table to grab a taste of its Vodka Cured Cucumber and savory Stiletto Salmon. ViewHouse will also stand alongside the runway, supplying an abundance of fresh and upscale bar-style bites.

Day Six: Ready-To-Wear

When: Thursday, November 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Inspired by Denver’s love of the outdoors, DFW’s fitness and ready-to-wear show presents elevated fashion for active, on-the-go lifestyles. Birdcall plans to provide samples of its signature chicken sandwich, paired flawlessly with its Birdcall sauce, Buttermilk Ranch or Bird-B-Q. Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar will also be on-site to deliver bites for all tastebuds while Dapper Doughnuts adds a tempting feel to the night.

Day Seven: National

When: Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: As acclaimed designers from around the country showcase their designs, Colorado Sushi Lady and Taco Choi will return and cater this crowd favorite. These coveted food sponsors are sure to flatter the renowned designers’ works and supply all with the energy they need to complete DFW’s stunning display.

Day Eight: Sustainable

When: Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: DFW’s last runway showcases acclaimed brands that are all committed to sustainable fashion. Their mission is to leave others inspired, a pattern that reigns true for all shows. Daughter Thai will serve samples of its Heavenly Salmon, drenched in a spicy Thai larb dressing. Dapper Doughnuts plans to join this final evening of creativity, a reality mimicked by the site’s delicious choices.

Denver Fashion Week returns for its Fall 2022 season from November 12 to 20. All shows will take place at Sports Castle, a Non Plus Ultra venue located at 1000 N Broadway, Denver. These caterers are available to all VIP ticket holders in the main-level VIP section. Purchase tickets for DFW here.

