Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 10/19 – 10/23

Denver is sweater ready with these cozy events lined up this weekend. Start it off by exploring BEYOND Laser Lightshow and Meditation and end it by getting your run on at Day of The Dead 5k/10k. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, October 19

BEYOND Laser Lightshow and Meditation

When: Starts October 19, 12 p.m.

Where: The Church of Cannabis, 400 S Logan Street, Denver

Cost: $10 – $40, tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Get lost in this 360-degree audio-visual immersive experience. Tickets also include unlimited access to the retro arcade lounge, art gallery, movie theater and Gandhi’s Graffiti Garden.

Friday, October 21

Dali Alive

When: Starts October 21

Where: The Lume Colorado (Stanely Marketplace), 2501 N Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself in the surrealistic world of Salvador Dali. This multi-sensory exhibit encourages audiences to connect with the culture and muses that inspired Dali.

Hocus Pocus In Concert

When: October 21, 7:30 p.m

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St, Denver

Cost: $10 -108, tickets can be found here tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Join The Colorado Symphony as they play a live soundtrack to the Halloween classic film. The movie will be projected on the screen.

The Hellfire Club Roll

When: October 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Tracks, 3500 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10, tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Lace your skates and bring out your inner Demogorgon for this Stranger Things-themed skate. This roll will also have karaoke, drinks and dancing.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

When: October 21 – 22

Where: Factory Five Five, 10255 East 25th Avenue Unit #5, Aurora

Cost: $20, tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Dress up and do the Time Warp again with Factory Five Five. This showing of this science fiction cult film will have live theater performances and an interactive participation from the audience. Tickets include a mocktail or cocktail.

Saturday, October 22

Bar Crawl Nation: Halloween

When: October 22, 6 – 12 p.m.

Where: El Tejano, 2651 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $19.99, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Boos and booze. Dress up and bar hop to Denver’s premier watering holes. Tickets include free cover, exclusive specials and spooky giveaways. Get your picture taken on the red carpet to enter the costume contest to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

MCA Denver and Talia Tucker Present: A Halloween Costume Contest

When: October 22, 8 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Cost: $10, tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: MCA Denver and Talia Tucker present a Halloween-themed fashion runway. This costume contest will have a grand prize of $500 for best in show. Come support your favorite local drag queens.

Black LGBTQ+ Memory Workshop

When: October 22, 10 a.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (History Colorado), 119 Park Ave, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Join History Colorado to help document and preserve the personal experiences and history of opposed communities to tell Denver’s story.

Street Fair

When: October 22 – 23, 11 – 6 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 1001 16th St, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll down 16th Street Mall and view Denver’s handcrafted goods and arts by Colorado’s talented artists and vendors. If you get hungry, stop in at 16th Street Mall’s various restaurants.

Sunday, October 23

Trick Or Treat Cocktails

When: October 23, 11 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St, Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Come sip on some spirits inspired by your favorite classic Halloween movies.

Denver’s Magick Maker’s Market

When: October 23, 11 – 4 p.m.

Where: Ant Life Space, 2150 Market St, Denver

Cost: $5 suggestion, kids under 12 are free

The Lowdown: Come join Ant Life Space for the first-ever monthly Magick Maker’s Market. You can conjure all sorts of curiosities and metaphysical objects from local vendors and artisans.

Goatflix: Goosebumps

When: October 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Skal Farm, 13590 W Colfax Ave, Golden

Cost: $16, tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Watch the rebooted version of the nostalgic Goosebumps with a goat buddy. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Freakytona: Halloween Reggaeton Party

When: October 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Temple Night Club (Main Room), 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Latin night with a spooky twist. Best costume prize.

SIN Sundays

When: October 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 cover

The Lowdown: Sin Sunday is Colorado’s longest-running Dark Alternative night. Dance in the dark to gothic industrial music with their state-of-the-art sound system.

Psychedelic Book Club: Food of the Gods by Terence McKenna

When: October 23, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: Hooked on Colfax, 3213 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join in a conversation for Terence McKenna’s novel, Food of the Gods, “A radical history of plants, drugs, and human evolution.”

Day of The Dead 5k/10k

When: October 23, 9 a.m

Where: City Park, 1800 York St, Denver

Cost: $35 -$40, tickets can be found here

The Lowdown: Calling all runners. This annual race will be taking place Tickets will also include race logo shirt, finishers medal, goodies, professional chip timing and free photo downloads after the event.