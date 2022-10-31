This Week in Concerts – Elton John, $uicideboy$, Boys Like Girls and More

This week in concerts, Elton John performs at Ball Arena as part of his final tour. Boys Like Girls come to The Ogden Theatre with openers Bury Mia. Red Rocks Amphitheatre fills its week out starting with the $uicideboy$ today and tomorrow followed by Deadmau5 later in the week for two nights in a row. Be sure to grab your tickets now before Red Rocks closes once more for the winter season. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
11/4 – Elton John
Bar Standard
11/3 – Coco & Breezy
11/4 – Lakim
11/5 – Dreamcastmoe
The Black Box
11/1 – Electronic Tuesdays
11/3 – Foxy Dope, Mr. Trauma and more
11/3 – KMG Takeover: Lost Hoodie, Jukez and more
11/4 – Squidiere, Yung Vamp and more
11/4 – Free First Fridays hosted by Brisco Jones
11/5 – Chief Kaya, Prophet and more
11/5 – Sin7, Hunter Reed and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/3 – Carsie Blanton, Edie Carey
11/4 – Wicked Vixen, The Salesmen and more
11/5 – Second-Hand Sublime, The Original Pranksters
The Bluebird Theater
11/2 – Magdalena Bay, Bayli
11/4 – OS Mutants, Claude Fontaine
11/5 – Death From Above 1979, The OBGMs
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/31 – The Party People, DJ Sleepy and more
10/31 – Marchfourth, The Elegant Plums
11/3 – Eufórquestra, The Buzz and more
11/3 – Shift, Figure and more
11/4 – Flo Milli, Monaleo
11/4 – The Cheeks, The Gavel Bangs and more
11/5 – Tsuruda, Vctre Fly and more
Club Vinyl
11/5 – Lubelski
11/5 – Macky Gee
Dazzle
11/2 – Tristan Boh Quartet
11/3 – Matt Skellenger Group
11/4 – Purell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
The Fillmore
11/1 – Mercyful Fate
11/3 – Jinjer, P.O.D.
11/4 – I Prevail, Pierce The Veil and more
11/5 – I Prevail, Fit For A King and more
Globe Hall
11/3 – Illuminati Hotties, Enumclaw and more
11/4 – Illuminati Hotties, Enumclaw and more
11/5 – Charles Burg, Genevieve Stokes
11/6 – Charlie Parr, Two Runner
Goosetown Tavern
11/1 – Open Mic
11/4 – Freedy Johnston
11/4 – Tamara
The Gothic Theatre
11/2 – Sammy Rae & The Friends, Yam Haus
11/5 – Kevin Morby, Coco
11/6 – Brasstracks, Jackson Lundy
The Grizzly Rose
11/4 – Grangers Smith
11/5 – Grangers Smith
Herb’s Hideout
10/31 – Vlad Gershevich
11/1 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
11/2 – Diana Castro
11/3 – Cocktail Revolution
11/4 – Mile High Groove
11/5 – Mile High Groove
11/6 – Jesus’s Dealer
Hi-Dive
11/1 – Sloppy Jane, Niis and more
11/5 – Warthog, Of Feather and Bone and more
11/6 – Cloakroom, Seer Believer and more
HQ
10/31 – Vision Video, Radio Scarlett
11/1 – Dark Tuesdays
11/3 – Emo Night Tour
11/4 – Cuffed Up, Shadow Work
11/4 – DJ Zia McCabe, Lipgloss
11/5 – Jacket, DJ Tower and more
11/6 – Super American, Young Culture and more
Larimer Lounge
11/3 – Tantok, Discognition and more
11/4 – VIAL, The Tammy Shine and more
11/4 – Never Dull, Funk Hunk and more
11/4 – TRHS DJ Set
11/5 – The Heavy Heavy, Jordan Lucas
11/5 – TRHS DJ Set
11/5 – Bingewatch, Thatz Hot and more
11/6 – Jayda G, Bodega Cats and more
Lost Lake
11/1 – Jeffrey Lewis, Gila Teen and more
11/3 – Bombargo, Julian Fulco Perron
11/5 – Bear and The Beasts, Shady Oaks and more
11/6 – Specific Ocean, The Patient Zeros
Marquis Theater
10/31 – Neck Deep
11/1 – The Jungle Giants
11/2 – Varials
11/3 – Jack Kays
Mission Ballroom
11/4 – Bobby Weir, Wolf Bros and more
11/5 – Bobby Weir, Wolf Bros and more
Nocturne
11/2 – Jeff Jenkins Trio
11/3 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet
11/4 – The Ben Markley Quintet
11/5 – The Walter Gorra Quintet
11/6 – Carmen McRae
Number Thirty Eight
11/3 – DJ Highline
The Ogden Theatre
10/31 – Boys Like Girls, Bury Mia
11/2 – Bret McKenzie
11/4 – Cory Wong, Sierra Hull and more
11/5 – Spafford, Squeky Feet
11/6 – Fletcher, Chappell Roan
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/2 – Time Wave Zero
11/3 – Death By Dub
11/5 – Brunch: Kory Montgomery
11/6 – Brunch: Kory Montgomery
The Oriental Theater
11/2 – The Plot In You, Silent Planet and more
11/3 – Arise Roots, Lola Rising
11/6 – Drowning Pool, Otherwise and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/31 – $uicideboy$, Ski Mias The Slump God and more
11/1 – $uicideboy$, Ski Mias The Slump God and more
11/2 – King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizard, The Murlocs and more
11/3 – Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin and more
11/4 – Deadmau5, NERO and more
11/5 – Deadmau5, Morgin Madison and more
11/6 – Bear Grillz, DJ Diesel
Roxy Broadway
11/1 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
11/2 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
11/3 – DJ Open Decks
11/4 – Luke Lively
11/4 – Leon and The Revival
11/5 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina
11/5 – Bryce Menchaca
11/5 – Immigrants Childs, The Original ILLs and more
11/6 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo
Roxy Theatre
11/4 – Fenix Flexin, Rucci and more
11/5 – Adam Calhoun, Demun Jones and more
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/31 – Gestation, Aftermath and more
11/2 – Mokosos, The Velisha and more
11/3 – Wildspeaker, Kombat and more
Skylark Lounge
10/31 – A Night To Dismember, Magicyclops
11/2 – Western Wednesday: Rodney Rice, Derek Dames Ohl
11/3 – Chella and The Charm, Marty Bush and more
11/4 – The BRKN, Mellowpunk and more
11/5 – Horse Bitch, Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors and more
Summit
10/31 – Noah Cyrus
11/1 – Barns Courtney
11/3 – Jessie Reyez
11/4 – Senses Fail
11/5 – MAX, Sara Kays
Temple Night Club
11/4 – Nora Van Elken
The Venue
11/2 – Open Stage
11/4 – JR007, Trizzy and more
11/5 – Ipecac, Sunrise Drive and more
11/6 – Benefit for Bill Wright: Billypalooza
Your Mom’s House
10/31 – Massive Trackz, Duble N and more
11/1 – Open Jam
11/2 – Orbiix, Freeka and more
11/3 – YSR Gramz, Grind Hard E and more
11/5 – Moodie Black, BlackLiq and more
11/6 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Decks