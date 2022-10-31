This Week in Concerts – Elton John, $uicideboy$, Boys Like Girls and More

This week in concerts, Elton John performs at Ball Arena as part of his final tour. Boys Like Girls come to The Ogden Theatre with openers Bury Mia. Red Rocks Amphitheatre fills its week out starting with the $uicideboy$ today and tomorrow followed by Deadmau5 later in the week for two nights in a row. Be sure to grab your tickets now before Red Rocks closes once more for the winter season. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

11/4 – Elton John

11/3 – Coco & Breezy

11/4 – Lakim

11/5 – Dreamcastmoe

11/1 – Electronic Tuesdays

11/3 – Foxy Dope, Mr. Trauma and more

11/3 – KMG Takeover: Lost Hoodie, Jukez and more

11/4 – Squidiere, Yung Vamp and more

11/4 – Free First Fridays hosted by Brisco Jones

11/5 – Chief Kaya, Prophet and more

11/5 – Sin7, Hunter Reed and more

11/3 – Carsie Blanton, Edie Carey

11/4 – Wicked Vixen, The Salesmen and more

11/5 – Second-Hand Sublime, The Original Pranksters

11/2 – Magdalena Bay, Bayli

11/4 – OS Mutants, Claude Fontaine

11/5 – Death From Above 1979, The OBGMs

10/31 – The Party People, DJ Sleepy and more

10/31 – Marchfourth, The Elegant Plums

11/3 – Eufórquestra, The Buzz and more

11/3 – Shift, Figure and more

11/4 – Flo Milli, Monaleo

11/4 – The Cheeks, The Gavel Bangs and more

11/5 – Tsuruda, Vctre Fly and more

11/5 – Lubelski

11/5 – Macky Gee

11/2 – Tristan Boh Quartet

11/3 – Matt Skellenger Group

11/4 – Purell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

11/1 – Mercyful Fate

11/3 – Jinjer, P.O.D.

11/4 – I Prevail, Pierce The Veil and more

11/5 – I Prevail, Fit For A King and more

11/3 – Illuminati Hotties, Enumclaw and more

11/4 – Illuminati Hotties, Enumclaw and more

11/5 – Charles Burg, Genevieve Stokes

11/6 – Charlie Parr, Two Runner

11/1 – Open Mic

11/4 – Freedy Johnston

11/4 – Tamara

11/2 – Sammy Rae & The Friends, Yam Haus

11/5 – Kevin Morby, Coco

11/6 – Brasstracks, Jackson Lundy

11/4 – Grangers Smith

11/5 – Grangers Smith

10/31 – Vlad Gershevich

11/1 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

11/2 – Diana Castro

11/3 – Cocktail Revolution

11/4 – Mile High Groove

11/5 – Mile High Groove

11/6 – Jesus’s Dealer

11/1 – Sloppy Jane, Niis and more

11/5 – Warthog, Of Feather and Bone and more

11/6 – Cloakroom, Seer Believer and more

10/31 – Vision Video, Radio Scarlett

11/1 – Dark Tuesdays

11/3 – Emo Night Tour

11/4 – Cuffed Up, Shadow Work

11/4 – DJ Zia McCabe, Lipgloss

11/5 – Jacket, DJ Tower and more

11/6 – Super American, Young Culture and more

11/3 – Tantok, Discognition and more

11/4 – VIAL, The Tammy Shine and more

11/4 – Never Dull, Funk Hunk and more

11/4 – TRHS DJ Set

11/5 – The Heavy Heavy, Jordan Lucas

11/5 – TRHS DJ Set

11/5 – Bingewatch, Thatz Hot and more

11/6 – Jayda G, Bodega Cats and more

11/1 – Jeffrey Lewis, Gila Teen and more

11/3 – Bombargo, Julian Fulco Perron

11/5 – Bear and The Beasts, Shady Oaks and more

11/6 – Specific Ocean, The Patient Zeros

10/31 – Neck Deep

11/1 – The Jungle Giants

11/2 – Varials

11/3 – Jack Kays

11/4 – Bobby Weir, Wolf Bros and more

11/5 – Bobby Weir, Wolf Bros and more

11/2 – Jeff Jenkins Trio

11/3 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet

11/4 – The Ben Markley Quintet

11/5 – The Walter Gorra Quintet

11/6 – Carmen McRae

11/3 – DJ Highline

10/31 – Boys Like Girls, Bury Mia

11/2 – Bret McKenzie

11/4 – Cory Wong, Sierra Hull and more

11/5 – Spafford, Squeky Feet

11/6 – Fletcher, Chappell Roan

11/2 – Time Wave Zero

11/3 – Death By Dub

11/5 – Brunch: Kory Montgomery

11/6 – Brunch: Kory Montgomery

11/2 – The Plot In You, Silent Planet and more

11/3 – Arise Roots, Lola Rising

11/6 – Drowning Pool, Otherwise and more

10/31 – $uicideboy$, Ski Mias The Slump God and more

11/1 – $uicideboy$, Ski Mias The Slump God and more

11/2 – King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizard, The Murlocs and more

11/3 – Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin and more

11/4 – Deadmau5, NERO and more

11/5 – Deadmau5, Morgin Madison and more

11/6 – Bear Grillz, DJ Diesel

11/1 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

11/2 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

11/3 – DJ Open Decks

11/4 – Luke Lively

11/4 – Leon and The Revival

11/5 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina

11/5 – Bryce Menchaca

11/5 – Immigrants Childs, The Original ILLs and more

11/6 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo

11/4 – Fenix Flexin, Rucci and more

11/5 – Adam Calhoun, Demun Jones and more

10/31 – Gestation, Aftermath and more

11/2 – Mokosos, The Velisha and more

11/3 – Wildspeaker, Kombat and more

10/31 – A Night To Dismember, Magicyclops

11/2 – Western Wednesday: Rodney Rice, Derek Dames Ohl

11/3 – Chella and The Charm, Marty Bush and more

11/4 – The BRKN, Mellowpunk and more

11/5 – Horse Bitch, Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors and more

10/31 – Noah Cyrus

11/1 – Barns Courtney

11/3 – Jessie Reyez

11/4 – Senses Fail

11/5 – MAX, Sara Kays

11/4 – Nora Van Elken

11/2 – Open Stage

11/4 – JR007, Trizzy and more

11/5 – Ipecac, Sunrise Drive and more

11/6 – Benefit for Bill Wright: Billypalooza

10/31 – Massive Trackz, Duble N and more

11/1 – Open Jam

11/2 – Orbiix, Freeka and more

11/3 – YSR Gramz, Grind Hard E and more

11/5 – Moodie Black, BlackLiq and more

11/6 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Decks