Show You Should Know – Tenth Mountain Division Ringleads Cervantes’ Lineup

This Saturday at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side will feature a stacked lineup of both local and visiting acts, co-headlined by the band we love to love, Tenth Mountain Division. Sharing their headlining spot with Virginia’s Kendall Street Company, the pair will take on the Ballroom stage with support from Clay Street Unit while Dragondeer, Joe Marcinek Band and River Spell rock out the Other Side stage. Six musical acts all bringing their own version of rock ‘n’ roll and string music to present Denver with a night chock-full of some of the best up-and-coming acts in the scene.

We’ve been watching self-proclaimed ski-rockers Tenth Mountain Division since their inception in the mountains, to their flowering in Boulder, to becoming a household name in the local music scene and now to headlining Cervantes’ on a Saturday night. While the five-some still has much more to do in their blossoming career, it’s safe to say they’ve already made huge strides in the years since their formation. With three full albums under their belt and a new single released earlier this year, the trajectory this band is taking and the speed with which it’s taking it is nothing short of impressive.

As Tenth Mountain Division is smack dab in the middle of a cross-country tour that runs through the end of November, fans can no longer take these rising stars for granted and need to catch their local favorites at small venues while they still can. The stop in Denver is not only a hometown show for the band, but will also mark the reunion with founding member and guitarist MJ Ouimette, who humbly and gracefully shared that he has been absent from the band for about four months. “Thank you to my friends, my bandmates and my family for supporting me through this time and I feel really good about being in recovery,” Ouimette said in a video released Tuesday. “I am happy to announce that I’ll be playing this Saturday at Cervantes’; I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

As Ouimette prepares to rejoin Winston Heuga, Andrew Cooney, Tyler Gwynn and Campbell Thomas back where he belongs, the rest of the crew are up to their usual antics. Tenth Mountain Division has mastered the art of silly yet brilliant marketing tactics, like their latest social media campaign that depicts bassist Cooney as the “The Most Interesting Man in the World” while satirically advertising the upcoming show. Not only are they incredible musicians and beautiful lyricists, these boys have quite a sense of humor and bring that energetic charisma to the stage to share with all of us, each and every time and without fail. Saturday is looking to be one hoot of a time.

Get tickets to Tenth Mountain Division, Kendall Street Company and more at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side on October 22 here.