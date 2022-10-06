DFW Is Diving Into the World of Kids’ Couture With These Designers

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) will return this fall to highlight local, national and international designers who embody the creative spirit of Denver’s fashion scene. Couture Kids Day, the second runway show of DFW, will immerse the audience in the ever-evolving world of kids’ fashion. The runway show will take place at the Sports Castle on November 13 at 11:30 a.m. and will be a spectacle of the best kids’ fashion Denver has to offer.

Factory Fashion, Dragonwing Girl and Kim Likes Clothes will each be featured in the runway show. DFW will also present a dance performance by Cherry Creek Dance Performing Company to close out the night.

Factory Fashion

Factory Fashion is returning for its second runway show at a DFW. The fashion school serves the Greater Denver community in Aurora at Stanley Marketplace. They offer a variety of fashion-related courses for children, teens and adults for anything from fashion illustration to costume design.

The bright young pupils in their DFW program began classes in August. During these sessions, the students work in small groups to conceptualize, design and construct a fully-realized look to be featured in the Couture Kids Day runway show.

Their previous contribution to DFW Spring ‘22 demonstrated the promising young talent that’s been fostered through Factory Fashion’s programs. Students delivered clever designs that were handcrafted with great care and attention to detail. As the Denver fashion community gears up for its biggest kids’ fashion showcase yet, Factory Fashion is expected to yield more creative looks from the minds of the younger generation.

Dragonwing Girl

Dragonwing Girl is a local company that empowers adolescent girls to feel comfortable and confident in their changing bodies through sportswear. Their use of high-quality technical fabrics and bright, youthful designs makes Dragonwing Girl a practical yet exciting option for young girls involved in athletics.

According to Dragonwing Girl’s website, its mission is “to remove the tension around growing bodies, de-escalating anxiety and enabling your daughter’s healthy relationship with her body.”

Dragonwing Girl will bring its brand vision to the runway by featuring its line of sports bras, support tops, compression shorts and athletic leggings that are specifically designed to fit teen and tween girls.

Kim Likes Clothes

Kimberly Rayfield is an experienced stylist and sustainable fashion enthusiast who advocates for mental health and inclusivity in the Denver fashion community. With five years of styling under her belt at Rags Consignments, she will bring an impeccably styled and curated set of looks to the Couture Kids runway. Rayfield’s ability to bring a vision to life through fashionable looks can be seen in the DFW promotional content, which she styled outfits for.

DFW is nothing if not an evolving platform for creatives to display their talent. Therefore, to conclude the show, Cherry Creek Dance Performing Company will deliver a performance on the runway.

Experience the best in kids’ fashion from Factory Fashion, Dragonwing Girl and Kim Likes Clothes firsthand by purchasing tickets. For more information about DFW, visit the official Denver Fashion Week website.