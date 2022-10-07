8 Spooky Events in and Around Denver to Herald the Halloween Season

Halloween season is officially here and Denver is hosting a scary amount of events. Whether you enjoy wicked walkthroughs of haunted houses or a cozy evening in a pumpkin patch, Colorado is sure to have the perfect spooky activity for you. Here are eight of the autumnal adventures Denver and its surrounding areas have to offer.

Anderson Farms Terror in the Corn

Where: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4, Erie

When: Thursday – Sunday until October 30

Cost: $39-$125

The Lowdown: Terror in the Corn invites guests to explore a new immersive, truly terrifying world. 10 acres of scares await those brave enough to climb aboard Terror in the Corn’s mysterious wagon, through the massive corn maze, and into the heart of the horrific town of Raven’s Gulch. Creepy characters lurk in the shadows of abandoned buildings and darkened streets. A ticket for this attraction also includes a day pass to Anderson Farms’ Fall Festival.

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at Hudson Gardens

Where: 6115 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

When: Until October 31, purchase tickets here

Cost: $10.99-$14.99, children 2 and under enter free

The Lowdown: “You’ll find magic around every corner,” according to Dan McCullough, founding partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group at Hudson Gardens’ second annual Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. Guided by the glow of over 7,000 luminescent, hand-carved pumpkin displays, guests can experience the Halloween season at its fullest. The displays will feature a nautical sea-scape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons and much more.

The Colorado Ballet’s “Dracula”

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St, Denver

When: October 7 – 16

Cost: $40-$175

The Lowdown: Back by bloodthirsty demand, the Colorado Ballet season opens with an infamous vampire tale. Bram Stoker’s legendary gothic love story set in 19th century Transylvania will be brought to life on stage, featuring choreography by Michael Pink, Philip Feeney’s original score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra and singers from The Evans Choir. This elegantly eerie event is sure to raise goosebumps. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dark and Stormy Murder at The Brown Palace

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, 321 17th St, Denver

When: October 8, 14, 15, 21, 28, 29, 30, from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $140 for a single, $1,000 for a full table of eight

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa will be welcoming October with a Dark and Stormy Murder at The Brown Palace event series. Partnering with Adams Mystery Playhouse, The Brown Palace will host a series of spine-chilling murder mystery dinners, featuring a three-course meal and interactive theater experience. After arriving at famous author J.C. Crate’s Halloween party celebrating the release of his new murder mystery novel titled “The Red Hand,” guests will find themselves trapped in an exclusive and ornate mansion. Here, patrons will sharpen their detective skills as they search for clues and solve the crimes. To embark on a night of wicked fun, purchase tickets here via Eventbrite.

Wicker Manor

Where: 9222 E 53rd Ave, Denver

When: Weekends of October 14 – 31

Cost: Free, donations welcome

The Lowdown: The Herman family-owned and operated Wicker Manor is back for its sixth year of bringing spooky fun to Denver and raising a scary amount of money for various non-profits. This immersive walkthrough experience began as a Victorian haunted House six years ago and, after over a month of preparation, has been transformed into a haunted gold mine. Equipped with a vintage-style western shooting gallery, no-scare-nights and candy ranging from baby bottle pops to Bazooka Bubble Gum, this playful haunt has frights for all members of the family. 100% of the proceeds raised will go towards Herman’s chosen non-profit.

Spirits and Spirits at Four Mile Historic Park

Where: 715 S. Forest Street

When: October 22

Cost: $35-$75

The Lowdown: This uniquely immersive Halloween event allows guests the special opportunity to explore the grounds of Four Mile Historic Park after dark. From 6 to 10 p.m., participants will enter the otherworldly realm of Victorian Spiritualism – the 19th-century movement that explored possession and communication with the dead. The 12-acre historical haven will provide drinks and entertainment, including the Grim Mountain Legend storytellers who will provide live performances based on true horrific and ghostly stories of Colorado. The Metaphysical Marketplace will also open its doors during Spirits & Spirits, giving folks a chance to buy unique crystals and curios. This event is 21+. Tickets (the Spirit or Crystal Pass) can be purchased through the Four Mile Historic Park website.

Meow Wolf

Where: 1338 1st St, Denver

When: October 26, 28, 29

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf will be a Halloween haven all Hallo-weekend long. Although the alien worlds of Convergence Station may not be as familiar with Earth’s beloved holiday, that won’t stop them from having their share of spooky fun. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment company with a popular location in Denver, is hosting a weekend of otherworldly Halloween thrills inside and out of the Convergence Station exhibition. Monster Mash Bash Adulti-Verse (21+), Hallowed Howl featuring Sg. Lewis and Folamour at the Fillmore Auditorium and House of Flora’s Spokiki Ball at Convergence Station are just a few of the events Meow Wolf is offering this season. Guests are highly encouraged to wear costumes.

Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St, Denver

When: October 28

Cost: $10-$103

The Lowdown: What’s this? There’s magic in the air at Boettcher Hall where The Colorado Symphony will be accompanying Tim Burton’s infamous film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The movie will be projected on the big screen while Danny Elfman’s curiously creepy score is performed live. This show-stopping production will be conducted by Christopher Dragon. All ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged!