Don’t Miss – Elevate Your Denver Fashion Week Experience With Our Official Hotel Partner

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) was born to produce a world-class fashion experience unlike any other in the Mile High City. Created by 303 Magazine, the nationally acclaimed, week-long show takes place November 12-20, 2022, and serves as a collaborative space for designers, hair and makeup artists, boutiques, models, and creatives to celebrate fashion. According to Forbes Magazine, “Denver Fashion Week is one of the fastest-growing American fashion platforms.”

If you’re looking to elevate the already highly-anticipated experience, we have news for you. After you reserve a runway seat, book a room HERE with code #180521 at DFW official hotel partner, Thompson Denver, for an exclusive 25% discount off your stay.

Thompson Denver is downtown Denver’s newest boutique hotel featuring modern designs and luxurious hospitality just steps away from the heart of the city.

“We are thrilled to be the official hotel partner for Denver Fashion Week,” said Amanda Parsons, general manager and area vice president of Thompson Denver. “We are honored to support the city’s leading fashion event that provides a platform for emerging designers, local boutiques and creative talent that differentiate Denver’s fashion scene. Fashion Week is integral to our city’s culture and we’re excited to celebrate our partnership with visitors and locals.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thompson Denver is home to restaurant and nightlife venues — from the newly-opened Chez Maggy to Reynard Social, a lively sixth-floor lounge overlooking the Rocky Mountains, 16th St Mall and LoDo’s city skyline.

Click here to reserve your runway seat and here for 25% off at Thompson Denver, or use code “#180521” at checkout.