4 Places to Visit for Last Call of Fall

Sometimes, the fall season comes and goes quicker than we’re prepared for. We hold on, fists clenched, to the warm, flannel-wearing weather and avoid the realization that although the leaves are changing colors, winter can’t actually be coming that fast. But if you’re going to embrace the fall season with pumpkins, apples and cider at all this year, this is last call.

Just an hour away, the mountains are painted white and ski resorts are celebrating their opening days. If you’ve procrastinated getting your fix of fall festivities, take a day trip this week to one of the following locations before it’s too late and too cold.

Fritzler Farm Park Festival

When: Sept. 18 – Oct. 30: Friday 4 – 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: 20861 Co Rd 33, La Salle

Cost: $20-$37, tickets can be purchased here or at the gate

The Lowdown: For a fun family getaway, visit Fritzler Farm Park for their fall festival’s final weekend. Since 2000, the Fritzler Family has designed their 15-acre corn maze for the public. In addition to the maze, there are plenty of activities to experience: a corn pit, pumpkin house, pumpkin cannon, pillow jump, face painting, pedal go-carts and more. Adults can stop by the beer garden before letting kids roam free on the farm. Once it’s dark out on Fridays and Saturdays, the corn maze becomes Scream Acres (purchase tickets separately here), where make-up artists and actors haunt the path until 10 p.m.

Putter’s Pride

When: Daily 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 3604 S Kipling St, Denver

Cost: $7 – $10

The Lowdown: For only $10, Putter’s Pride offers unlimited playing time on their three miniature golf courses. The 54 holes are adorned with spooky decorations and string lights, so even when the sun sets, you can continue playing in a colorful, glowing green. For those who choose to play unlimited mini golf, Putter’s Pride is offering a free pumpkin of your choice on the way out.

Colorado Cider Company

When: Friday and Saturday, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: 2650 W 2nd Ave #10, Denver

Cost: Prices of ciders vary

The Lowdown: The Colorado Cider Company first planted 1,000 of their own cider apple tries in 2013. Since then, they’ve continued to plant trees and harvest new ciders. For $1 off of a full pour, you can enjoy October’s cider of the month, Glider Dry. With 20 ciders on tap (or to-go), you’re sure to find a flavor combo in the tasting room that satisfies — whether it be bittersweet, tart, blackberry, cherry, botanical or so on.

You can also order cider online here.

Adam’s Apple Orchard & Country Store

When: Wednesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 42135 Co Rd, 43, Ault

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: For many people, visiting the apple orchard and twisting your very own apple off the tree is a tradition that stems all the way back to elementary school field trips. It could be nostalgia, it could be your love of apples or just the act of handpicking your own fruit from the branch that draws you to the orchard – whatever it may be, the peak of apple harvest season is short, and it’s coming to its end. Spend your day strolling through the orchard and handpick your choice of Winesap, Jonathan, Gala, Honeycrisp and others, enjoy a free hay-wagon ride, sample apple cider or pick out a pumpkin. The country store also sells jams, jellies, local honey, apple cider and more. U-Pick apples is only available on Saturday and Sundays and selection may be scarce this time of year, but the country store has harvested apples to choose from still.