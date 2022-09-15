Top Chef Season 18 Cast Reunites for a Two-Night Dinner Series Benefitting Victims of The Marshall Fire

On Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, Chef Byron Gomez — the Eleven Madison Park alumni who most recently helmed the kitchen at Aspen’s 7908 — will host a Top Chef Season 18 Reunion Gala at Greystone Castle at the top of Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder. He and his partner Jacqueline Malcolm-Peck — the chef-owner of the venue — will be pulling together the majority of the Portland cast for two distinct dinners with all profits going directly to victims of the Marshall Fire. The all-star line-up will include Gomez, Dawn Burrell, Jamie Tran, Maria Mazon, Chris Viaud, Sara Hauman, Avishar Barua, Nelson German, Kiki Louya, Brittanny Anderson, Roscoe Hall and Sasha Grumman. “The only group of people who have experienced this big of a group are the judges,” Gomez said. “Besides the cameras, this is going to feel like an episode of Top Chef.”

The eclectic menu will reflect the tastes and styles of the group, with chefs flying in from every corner of the country. Each night, teams of two will work together to present a unique course using largely local ingredients. Both Friday and Saturday will have completely different offerings. McCollum Heritage will provide the wine pairings, with Santa Teresa 1796 bringing the rum and Michter’s Distillery supplying bourbon, rye and mezcal.

Rather than opting to donate to a fund, Gomez and Malcolm-Peck are distributing the coin directly to afflicted families who reached out. “We have all these stories that have been emailed to us after the word got out,” said Malcolm-Peck, noting that the pair selected a few applicants in a lottery style.

While the event’s main room is sold out for both nights, Gomez says the team is releasing an additional 20 tickets for each session. For the real rabid fans, both evenings have an additional VIP cocktail hour that can be purchased on top. “We will be stepping away from the kitchen to mingle,” said Gomez.

While this is certainly one of the more high-profile events Greystone has put on, Gomez says there will be a separate fine dining project debuting there in the spring.

The Top Chef Gala will take place on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 at 6 p.m. nightly. It will be located at Greystone Castle at 5331 Flagstaff Rd., Boulder. Tickets are available here.