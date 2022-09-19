This Week in Concerts – Pearl Jam, CHVRCHES, Sundown Colorado and More

This week in concerts, grunge and alternative pioneer Pearl Jam comes to Ball Arena. CHVRCHES calls on Mission Ballroom and Tivoli Square and Sundown Colorado returns to Denver for a night of mindfulness, non-alcoholic beverages and, of course, music thanks to DJ Curbi. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

9/22 – Pearl Jam

9/23 – Alabama

9/24 – El Flaco, El Yaki

9/25 – Porcupine Tree

9/20 – Electronic Tuesdays: Levitation Jones, Wrcktngl and more

9/22 – Vatik, Sushi Mane and more

9/23 – Player Dave, Mirror Maze and more

9/23 – WT Dread, Cassien and more

9/24 – Um…, Murkury and more

9/24 – DJ Puffin, Don P and more

9/22 – The Cddies, Monk Gyatso and more

9/23 – Holographic American, A Mouthful of Thunder

9/24 – Zach Deputy, Khaliko

9/20 – Nate Smith, Kinfolk

9/21 – Foxy Shazam

9/23 – Built To Spill

9/24 – Hollow Coves

9/25 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Priince (for kids)

9/22 – Satsang, Graham Good

9/22 – Kyral, Angelic Root and more

9/23 – Christian Löffler, Rohne and more

9/24 – Dead Floyd, 40 Oz and more

9/24 – Bollywood Dance Party

9/25 – Protoje, Lila Iké and more

9/23 – AMC

9/24 – Jaguar

9/24 – Sominium Sound

9/19 – Gavin Worland Big Band

9/21 – John Daversa, Tal Cohen and more

9/22 – Domi Edson Trio

9/23 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

9/23 – Hazel Miller & The Collective, Claudette King

9/24 – Same Cloth

9/24 – Hobbajobb: Dustin Lynch, Bailey Zimmerman and more

9/20 – L’Éclair, Kolumbo

9/21 – Heart Attack Man, Bury Mia and more

9/22 – Andrew Duhon, Patrick Dethlefs

9/23 – Flash Mountian Flood, The Copper Children and more

9/24 – Foreign Air, Anna Shoemaker and more

9/25 – Battle of The Bands: Matthew Fowler, Zoe Brenn and more

9/19 – Jocelyn & Chris

9/20 – Open Mic

9/24 – Conan Neutron and The Secret Friends, Almanac Man

9/21 – Of Montreal, Locate S,1 and more

9/23 – Ibibio Sound Machine, Terror Jr

9/24 – Billy Cobham

9/23 – Colt Ford

9/19 – Vlad Gershevich

9/20 – Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more

9/21 – Diana Castro

9/22 – Dave Randon Trio

9/23 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro

9/25 – Erik Boa

9/21 – Lyapis Trubetsky

9/22 – Death To Metal

9/23 – Signs of Tranquility, The Dawn Chose and more

9/25 – School of Hard Rock: Grunge

9/20 – Portrayal of Guilt, Thieves Guild and more

9/23 – Divide and Dissolve, Matriarch and more

9/24 – Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors, Earth To Luna and more

9/25 – Teen Mortgage, Kamru and more

9/18 – The Yawpers, Jesus Chirst Taxi Driver and more

9/19 – Warbringer, Heathen and more

9/20 – Solar Flake, Matte Blvck and more

9/21 – Lil Lotus, Cemetery Sun and more

9/23 – Agent Orange, The Pitch Invasion and more

9/23 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

9/24 – Wake The Dead: Hits From The Crypt

9/25 – Red Elvises, LOG

9/20 – Charlott Sands

9/21 – Grabbiz, Paws and more

9/22 – Papa Khan, Novakn and more

9/23 – Steven Huntley

9/23 – Ranger Trucco and more

9/24 – Mary Droppinz, A Second Wind and more

9/25 – Scifidelic, Paranoid Image and more

9/22 – Vox Sambou, Felix Fast4ward

9/23 – Patrick Sweany

9/25 – Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival

9/17 – Porridge Radio, Blondshell and more

9/18 – The Stephen Lear Band, Sweet Wyne and more

9/22 – Fangirl Fantasy: One Direction VS. 5 Seconds of Summer

9/23 – …and The Black Feathers, The Trujillo Company and more

9/24 – Marlon Williams, Merk

9/25 – Laveda, Isadora Eden and more

9/22 – Anberlin

9/23 – Anberlin

9/25 – Anberlin

9/25 – Duckworth

9/22 – Dan Deacon, Problems

9/24 – Sacha Robotti, Jonbo

9/20 – CHVRCHES

9/22 – Peggy Gou, Regular Fantasy and more

9/24 – The Midnight, Nightly

9/25 – Giveon, Jenevieve and more

9/21 – Tom Amend Organ Quartet

9/22 – The Braun Khan Trio

9/23 – John Gunther Quartet

9/24 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

9/25 – Dave Devine

9/21 – Mannequin The Band

9/22 – DJ Highline

9/23 – Venture Still, Juno Rossa

9/24 – Stephen Brooks Trio, Britta Kraakevik and more

9/25 – 2 Star Hotel, Katya Grosso

9/20 – Cigarettes After Sex

9/22 – Remi Wolf, Jelani Aryeh

9/23 – Super Diamond

9/24 – Novo Amor

9/25 – Tokischa

9/21 – Simone Says, Hex Kitten and more

9/24 – Wes Watkins

9/23- Michael Hornbuckle Band, Asha Blaine

9/24 – Those Crazy Nights, Message in A Bottle

9/19 – The War on Drugs, Alvvays

9/20 – Lauren Daigle, Crowder

9/21 – Lauren Daigle, Patrick Droney

9/22 – Get The Led Out

9/23 – Big Gigantic: Rowdytown, Joyryde and more

9/24 – Big Gigantic: Rowdytown, Mitis and more

9/25 – Jackson Browne

9/21 – Live Jazz Jam

9/22 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam

9/23 – Austin Johnson

9/23 – Old School Elektrofunk Dance Party

9/24 – Love Language

9/24 – Carly Anne, Adam Petty

9/25 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax

9/21 – B.o.B

9/22 – Afton

9/23 – Ekoh

9/25 – Mark Battles

9/23 – 7th Circle 10-Year Anniversary: Only Echoes, Fainting Dreams and more

9/24 – 7th Circle 10-Year Anniversary: Sorry Sweetheart, Plastic Presidents and more

9/25 – 7th Circle 10-Year Anniversary: Endless, Nameless, Victim of Firer and more

9/21 – John Calvin Abney, Nathaniel Riley and more

9/22 – Kiss The Tiger, Heated Bones and more

9/23 – Antibroth, Hex Cassette and more

9/24 – Joe Kaplow, Jordan Lucas and more

9/20 – Chet Faker

9/22 – Sabrina Claudio

9/23 – DEHD

9/24 – The Contortionist

9/25 – Aleman

9/22 – Eddie

9/23 – Color Of

9/24 – Sundown Colorado

9/21 – Open Stage

9/23 – As We Rise, Saved By Ruin and more

9/24 – Quiet Riot

9/19 – Dreamspace Database, Chris Murray and more

9/20 – Open Jam

9/22 – Throwback Thursdays: 3Zbee, Clockel and more

9/23 – Dirty Thirty Throwdown: DJ Deep End, Coalesce and more

9/24 – Big City, shwiLLy and more

9/25 – Free Creatures, Louie Letdown and more