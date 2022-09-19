This Week in Concerts – Pearl Jam, CHVRCHES, Sundown Colorado and More

This week in concerts, grunge and alternative pioneer Pearl Jam comes to Ball Arena. CHVRCHES calls on Mission Ballroom and Tivoli Square and Sundown Colorado returns to Denver for a night of mindfulness, non-alcoholic beverages and, of course, music thanks to DJ Curbi. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
9/22 – Pearl Jam
9/23 – Alabama
Bellco Theatre
9/24 – El Flaco, El Yaki
9/25 – Porcupine Tree
The Black Box
9/20 – Electronic Tuesdays: Levitation Jones, Wrcktngl and more
9/22 – Vatik, Sushi Mane and more
9/23 – Player Dave, Mirror Maze and more
9/23 – WT Dread, Cassien and more
9/24 – Um…, Murkury and more
9/24 – DJ Puffin, Don P and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
9/22 – The Cddies, Monk Gyatso and more
9/23 – Holographic American, A Mouthful of Thunder
9/24 – Zach Deputy, Khaliko
The Bluebird Theater
9/20 – Nate Smith, Kinfolk
9/21 – Foxy Shazam
9/23 – Built To Spill
9/24 – Hollow Coves
9/25 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Priince (for kids)
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
9/22 – Satsang, Graham Good
9/22 – Kyral, Angelic Root and more
9/23 – Christian Löffler, Rohne and more
9/24 – Dead Floyd, 40 Oz and more
9/24 – Bollywood Dance Party
9/25 – Protoje, Lila Iké and more
Club Vinyl
9/23 – AMC
9/24 – Jaguar
9/24 – Sominium Sound
Dazzle
9/19 – Gavin Worland Big Band
9/21 – John Daversa, Tal Cohen and more
9/22 – Domi Edson Trio
9/23 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
9/23 – Hazel Miller & The Collective, Claudette King
9/24 – Same Cloth
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
9/24 – Hobbajobb: Dustin Lynch, Bailey Zimmerman and more
Globe Hall
9/20 – L’Éclair, Kolumbo
9/21 – Heart Attack Man, Bury Mia and more
9/22 – Andrew Duhon, Patrick Dethlefs
9/23 – Flash Mountian Flood, The Copper Children and more
9/24 – Foreign Air, Anna Shoemaker and more
9/25 – Battle of The Bands: Matthew Fowler, Zoe Brenn and more
Goosetown Tavern
9/19 – Jocelyn & Chris
9/20 – Open Mic
9/24 – Conan Neutron and The Secret Friends, Almanac Man
The Gothic Theatre
9/21 – Of Montreal, Locate S,1 and more
9/23 – Ibibio Sound Machine, Terror Jr
9/24 – Billy Cobham
The Grizzly Rose
9/23 – Colt Ford
Herb’s Hideout
9/19 – Vlad Gershevich
9/20 – Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more
9/21 – Diana Castro
9/22 – Dave Randon Trio
9/23 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro
9/25 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
9/21 – Lyapis Trubetsky
9/22 – Death To Metal
9/23 – Signs of Tranquility, The Dawn Chose and more
9/25 – School of Hard Rock: Grunge
Hi-Dive
9/20 – Portrayal of Guilt, Thieves Guild and more
9/23 – Divide and Dissolve, Matriarch and more
9/24 – Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors, Earth To Luna and more
9/25 – Teen Mortgage, Kamru and more
HQ
9/18 – The Yawpers, Jesus Chirst Taxi Driver and more
9/19 – Warbringer, Heathen and more
9/20 – Solar Flake, Matte Blvck and more
9/21 – Lil Lotus, Cemetery Sun and more
9/23 – Agent Orange, The Pitch Invasion and more
9/23 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
9/24 – Wake The Dead: Hits From The Crypt
9/25 – Red Elvises, LOG
Larimer Lounge
9/20 – Charlott Sands
9/21 – Grabbiz, Paws and more
9/22 – Papa Khan, Novakn and more
9/23 – Steven Huntley
9/23 – Ranger Trucco and more
9/24 – Mary Droppinz, A Second Wind and more
9/25 – Scifidelic, Paranoid Image and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
9/22 – Vox Sambou, Felix Fast4ward
9/23 – Patrick Sweany
9/25 – Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival
Lost Lake
9/17 – Porridge Radio, Blondshell and more
9/18 – The Stephen Lear Band, Sweet Wyne and more
9/22 – Fangirl Fantasy: One Direction VS. 5 Seconds of Summer
9/23 – …and The Black Feathers, The Trujillo Company and more
9/24 – Marlon Williams, Merk
9/25 – Laveda, Isadora Eden and more
Marquis Theater
9/22 – Anberlin
9/23 – Anberlin
9/25 – Anberlin
9/25 – Duckworth
Meow Wolf
9/22 – Dan Deacon, Problems
9/24 – Sacha Robotti, Jonbo
Mission Ballroom
9/20 – CHVRCHES
9/22 – Peggy Gou, Regular Fantasy and more
9/24 – The Midnight, Nightly
9/25 – Giveon, Jenevieve and more
Nocturne
9/21 – Tom Amend Organ Quartet
9/22 – The Braun Khan Trio
9/23 – John Gunther Quartet
9/24 – The Peter Sommer Quintet
9/25 – Dave Devine
Number Thirty Eight
9/21 – Mannequin The Band
9/22 – DJ Highline
9/23 – Venture Still, Juno Rossa
9/24 – Stephen Brooks Trio, Britta Kraakevik and more
9/25 – 2 Star Hotel, Katya Grosso
The Ogden Theatre
9/20 – Cigarettes After Sex
9/22 – Remi Wolf, Jelani Aryeh
9/23 – Super Diamond
9/24 – Novo Amor
9/25 – Tokischa
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
9/21 – Simone Says, Hex Kitten and more
9/24 – Wes Watkins
9/25 – Wes Watkins
The Oriental Theater
9/23- Michael Hornbuckle Band, Asha Blaine
9/24 – Those Crazy Nights, Message in A Bottle
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/19 – The War on Drugs, Alvvays
9/20 – Lauren Daigle, Crowder
9/21 – Lauren Daigle, Patrick Droney
9/22 – Get The Led Out
9/23 – Big Gigantic: Rowdytown, Joyryde and more
9/24 – Big Gigantic: Rowdytown, Mitis and more
9/25 – Jackson Browne
Roxy Broadway
9/21 – Live Jazz Jam
9/22 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam
9/23 – Austin Johnson
9/23 – Old School Elektrofunk Dance Party
9/24 – Love Language
9/24 – Carly Anne, Adam Petty
9/25 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax
Roxy Theatre
9/21 – B.o.B
9/22 – Afton
9/23 – Ekoh
9/25 – Mark Battles
Seventh Circle Music Collective
9/23 – 7th Circle 10-Year Anniversary: Only Echoes, Fainting Dreams and more
9/24 – 7th Circle 10-Year Anniversary: Sorry Sweetheart, Plastic Presidents and more
9/25 – 7th Circle 10-Year Anniversary: Endless, Nameless, Victim of Firer and more
Skylark Lounge
9/21 – John Calvin Abney, Nathaniel Riley and more
9/22 – Kiss The Tiger, Heated Bones and more
9/23 – Antibroth, Hex Cassette and more
9/24 – Joe Kaplow, Jordan Lucas and more
Summit
9/20 – Chet Faker
9/22 – Sabrina Claudio
9/23 – DEHD
9/24 – The Contortionist
9/25 – Aleman
Temple Night Club
9/22 – Eddie
9/23 – Color Of
The Tivoli Quad at Auroria Campus Denver
9/24 – Sundown Colorado
The Venue
9/21 – Open Stage
9/23 – As We Rise, Saved By Ruin and more
9/24 – Quiet Riot
Your Mom’s House
9/19 – Dreamspace Database, Chris Murray and more
9/20 – Open Jam
9/22 – Throwback Thursdays: 3Zbee, Clockel and more
9/23 – Dirty Thirty Throwdown: DJ Deep End, Coalesce and more
9/24 – Big City, shwiLLy and more
9/25 – Free Creatures, Louie Letdown and more