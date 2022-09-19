Staff Pick – Vegan Harvest Dinner at Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro in Boulder

Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro at the St Julien Hotel & Spa has been a leader in Colorado’s vegan scene since its inception. The modern bistro is situated right off of Pearl Street in Boulder and encourages sustainable, organic farming practices in its kitchen and beyond. Its beloved autumn Vegan Harvest Dinner series works to capture just that — plant-based, seasonal cuisine showcased through a community-seated, three-course dinner. The food is divine, and the company follows suit.

First, guests are greeted with a welcome cocktail on the outdoor patio overlooking the Flatirons while Executive Chef Rich Byers prepares the three-course vegan dinner highlighting the season’s best produce. Partners include Toohey & Sons Organic and Forevergreen Farm Microgreens, and many ingredients for the meal are harvested from the hotel’s on-site vegetable and herb garden. For $110, guests enjoy this happy hour complete with passed appetizers in addition to the three-course dinner with wine pairings throughout the meal.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the first of the three-part dinner series returned last August with appetizers like the Woodstone Oven Flatbread, topped with foraged mushrooms, caramelized onions, sage and saba. Dinner courses included Yakisoba Noodle Harvest Salad, “Spaghetti & Meatballs” made with lentil meatballs and spaghetti squash and Madagascar Vanilla Cake with yuzu curd and macerated strawberry. Wine pairings were on point and pours were abundant. The thoughtfulness of the entire two-and-a-half-hour experience was palpable.

The next Vegan Harvest Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. Dates for the October dinner are TBD.

For passed appetizers, expect to see Mediterranean Hummus, Blackened Cauliflower Flatbread with chimichurri and Falafel with spiced butternut squash. For dinner, Tuscan Ribiolita Soup, Portobello Fried Rice and sides like Israeli Couscous “Puttanesca,” Moroccan Sweet Potato Hash and Quinoa Tabbouleh will be served. Dessert is Chocolate Buttercream Cake with mulberry sauce and candied pistachio. Wine pairings can be found on the dinner’s event page.

Jill’s Restaurant & Bistro is located inside St Julien Hotel & Spa at 900 Walnut St, Boulder.