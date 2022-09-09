Meet Denver’s New Mindful Streetwear Brand, Simple Is Dope

Simple is Dope, Denver’s newest online streetwear brand, was born out of a mission to celebrate simplicity and promote a peaceful life. The brand launched this summer with its SS22 collection and has plans to release new merchandise for the upcoming fall season. Their minimalist and neutral designs offer a relaxed and earthy version of streetwear apparel.

Embracing Simplicity

Before they created Simple is Dope, founders Kylie Leh and Zack Templeton were living busy working lifestyles in L.A. The couple met in 2021 and encouraged one another to pursue their creative outlets outside of work. Eventually, it became clear that they had dreams of building something beyond their 9-to-5 jobs. In January of 2022, they moved to Denver to live at a slower pace and spend more time outdoors.

“We realized how much happier this lifestyle was making us and how much more enriched our lives felt, so we decided to incorporate this lifestyle into our fashion and photography passions,” Templeton said. “We wanted people to know that living simply wasn’t boring, it was dope.”

Simple is Dope officially launched on June 17, 2022. The concept for the brand was to create more of what they wanted to see in men and women’s clothing while encouraging others to embrace simplicity. This involved using quality materials, having a neutral color scheme and making sure their items were affordable.

“Our pieces embody the vibe that resonates with us. Natural, comfortable, uncommon, well-crafted,” Leh said. “If we feel super dope in it, then we know we’ve got something.”

Their business practices are also influenced by what resonates with them. The couple’s appreciation for nature led them to partner with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. For every one of their Nature Club Hats sold, they will plant one tree to support One Tree Planted’s cause.

From Concept to Community

What began as a creative project has now become a rich and rewarding experience for Leh and Templeton. Soon after the brand’s launch, they were amazed by how well their brand message was received by the community. In a culture that often promotes burnout, the brand’s claim that “simple is dope” was deeply felt by their customers and helped them to stand out from the crowd.

“We put nearly 6 months into the conceptualization of the brand, so it feels incredible knowing others out there relate and have their own interpretation as to what ‘simple is dope’ means to them personally,” Templeton said.

Simple is Dope will continue to expand its product selection with new crew necks, tank tops and t-shirts. They will also continue to reach out to the Denver community in person through pop-up shop appearances.

As Simple is Dope inspires the Denver community with its mindful streetwear clothing, customers can keep up with the brand through Instagram and their website.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photography courtesy of Simple is Dope.