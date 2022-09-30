20 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This October

October is bringing all the laughs to Denver with these 20 can’t-miss comedy shows.

Mike E. Winfield

When: October 1

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $24

The Lowdown: Following his debut on The Late Show With David Letterman, comedian Mike E. Winfield has recorded two one-hour specials with Amazon Prime and Youtube. He can also be seen as a contestant on this season of America’s Got Talent. Purchase tickets here.

Sunday Funday

When: October 2, 16

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10-12

The Lowdown: Cure your Sunday Scaries with host Alec Flynn and some of Denver’s best comics at Improper City. Get tickets here.

Epic Brewing Open Mic

When: October 3, 10, 17, 24

Where: Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every Monday by local comic Nick Ellis, crack a beer, and maybe even a few jokes, at Epic Brewing’s Comedy Open Mic Night. Sign-ups are available one hour before the show and max out at 40 to 45 comics. Find more information here.

The Slut Down

When: October 3

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: Free!

The Lowdown: “We’re all sluts at the end of the day, and this show celebrates that!” Hosted by Chris Wellman, five local comedians hit the stage to share stories of their wildest sexcapades. The audience then votes on their favorite story and crowns this month’s “Proud Slut.” Find out more here.

Highlands Comedy Show

When: October 6, 13, 20, 27

Where: The Radiator, 2139 West 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head to the Highlands every Thursday night for this weekly comedy show, hosted by Alec Flynn. More information here.

Stavros Halkias

When: October 6-9

Where: October 6-8 at Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

October 9 at Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: Sold Out, limited tickets available at door.

The Lowdown: Comedian Stravros Halkias is the host of the popular podcasts Cumtown and Pod Don’t Lie, and has appeared on Comedy Central, IFC, and the MSG Network. Find more information here.

Ms. Pat

When: October 6-8

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $25-30

The Lowdown: Comedian Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) has been featured on Netflix’s The Degenerates, Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing, as well as become a podcast regular on WTF with Marc Maron, The Joe Rogan Experience, and The Bertcast with Bert Kreischer. Her sitcom The Ms. Pat Show premiered on BET+ this summer. Get tickets here.

Hai Comedy

When: October 6, 13, 20, 27

Where: Sushi Hai, 3600 West 32nd Ave, #Ste D, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join hosts Katie Bowman and Brad Galli for a weekly comedy show in the basement of Sushi Hai. Find out more here.

Camp Dyketopia

When: October 8,9

Where: Ellson Farms, 10450 West Bowles Ave., Littleton

Cost: $40

The Lowdown: Dyketopia, a monthly “unapologetically queer” comedy show, has been a Denver staple since 2021. Host’s Kate McLachlan and Lee Robinson recently won a 10,000 grant from Eventbrite to host Camp Dyketopia, a queer comedy and arts experience at an intimate queer-owned farm in Littleton, where Irene Tu will be headlining.

Interrogation: True Crime Stories

When: October 9

Where: Banded Oak Brewing Company, 470 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join host Korey David for a night of true crime and comedy. Comics take turns telling stories about crimes they’ve actually committed, then sit down at the interrogation table for questioning. Get tickets here.

Hook and Ladder Comedy Show

When: October 11

Where: Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Pl, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Host Alec Flynn brings Denver’s best comics to the historic Woodie Fischer restaurant for some much-needed mid-week laughs. Find out more here.

Hari Kondabolu

When: October 13-15

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $18-26

The Lowdown: Named by the New York Times as “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today,” comedian and writer Hari Kondabolu has appeared on Comedy Central, The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His special Warn Your Relatives was released on Netflix in 2018. Purchase tickets here.

Chad Daniels

When: October 13-15

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $35-40

The Lowdown: Host of the Middle of Somewhere podcast, Chad Daniels is one of just 13 comics to be featured on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. His most recent comedy album Twelfth Night was released in 2021. Find out more here.

Theo Von

When: October 14

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Host of the popular comedy podcast This Past Weekend, Theo Von has been featured on Inside Amy Schumer, Why? with Hannibal Buress, Arsenio, Last Comic Standing, and was the winner of Comedy Central’s Reality Bites Back. Get tickets here.

Late Night Comedy

When: October 14, 15

Where: Banded Oak Brewing, 470 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: In addition to their live comedy show every Friday night, Late Night Comedy will be hosting comedian Brandie Posey this month! Posey is a stand up comedian, writer and producer featured at NYC Comedy Festival, Sketchfest, High Plains Comedy Festival, and more. Get tickets here.

David Spade

When: October 15

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: David Spade is an actor and comedian known for his roles in Saturday Night Live, Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy, and Grown Up’s. Spade will be headed to Denver for one night only for his Catch Me Inside tour. Get tickets here.

Michael Blaustein

When: October 16

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Michael Blaustein is an actor, comedian, and co-host of the Stiff Socks podcast alongside Trevor Wallace. He can be seen on Amazon Primes Inside Jokes and CBS’s Person of Interest. Find out more here.

Dan Mintz

When: October 20-22

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $15-23

The Lowdown: Best known for voicing the role of Tina Belcher on Bob’s Burgers, comedian Dan Mintz has written a number of popular shows including HBO’s Veep and Comedy Central’s Nathan For You. His stand-up career has seen him perform on Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Get tickets here.

Maria Bamford

When: October 20-22

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Comedian Maria Bamford has released three hour-long comedy specials (Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford, the special, special, special!), and was the first female comic to have two Comedy Central Presents specials. Bamford has done voiceover work for a number of shows including Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, and Bob’s Burgers, and starred in Netflix’s Lady Dynamite. More information here.

The Dead Room: Comedy Without Laughter

When: October 21

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Hosted by Jeff Stonic and Jacob Jonas, Denver comics go all out to make the audience laugh, while the audience tries their hardest not to laugh. Find out more here.