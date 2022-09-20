A Cleaner Clear Returns to Revamp the Rivers in Denver

Grab a friend for the third annual A Cleaner Clear River Cleanup. The annual event takes place on Oct. 8 to confront Denver’s rivers and help revamp the areas, clean up trash and have a little bit of fun along the way.

This year, The Confluences, a family blog that focuses on wilderness, camping and life experiences through the lens of William Gates Bussard, is teaming up with Adams County to host a trash pickup at Twin Lakes Park.

Last year, the clean-up took place with over 100 volunteers joining in to help clean up some of the city’s rivers and creeks. This year, The Confluences hope to see even more attendees. “Time to get your hands dirty and your water clean,” Bussard stated on The Confluences blog. “Clear Creek needs your love again this year because some people just aren’t getting the memo about the ill effects of trashing the planet.” Not only will volunteers be able to help local environments during the clean-up of over a span of two miles of Clear Creek, but they will also have a chance at snagging prizes from over $4,000 in giveaways — with sponsors such as Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Riversmith River Quiver, Scoops Ice Cream and more sweetening the deal. And no worries about getting hungry or thirsty along the way as breakfast will be provided with coffee from Prodigy Coffee. Attendees will also be fueled with lunch and beer from Great Divide as well as cocktails from Epic Western for a full-on party after you clean.