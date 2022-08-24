Your Local Fairy Godmother Grants Sustainable Style Wishes in Fort Collins Area

Your Local Fairy Godmother is ready to grant your wishes–as long as those wishes involve sustainable clothing and jewelry.

Tea-dyed top, Photo courtesy of yourlocalfairygodmom on Etsy

Based out of Fort Collins, the Your Local Fairy Godmother outfits its customers with pieces that are handmade from sustainably sourced materials.

Kneelan Buotte, the shop’s owner, is the artist behind the scene. When purchasing from the shop, customers can be certain that every piece has Buotte’s personal care put into it. Your Local Fairy Godmother has a little bit of everything–from art prints and jewelry to custom and upcycled clothing, all created and curated by Buotte herself.

Each item is uniquely crafted by Buotte from sustainable materials. Whether it’s from thrifted fabric, worn clothes or household items like shower curtains and towels, Buotte can turn it into something that’s not only wearable but fashionable, too.

Patchwork fabric made by Buotte, Photo courtesy of yourlocalfairygodmom on Etsy

“Wearable art is my thing,” said Buotte.

And it shows: a longtime lover of the outdoors, Buotte pulls inspiration from nature. Her pieces generally reflect that natural vibe, often featuring florals, plants and earthy tones.

Having grown up in Maine, the earthy energy of her shop comes from Buotte's real-life appreciation for Mother Nature. Alongside this love, Buotte knew from an early age that she wanted to study fashion design. She learned how to sew from her grandmother at age six and has been crafting and teaching herself new skills ever since.

“The outdoors have always been a big, consistent part of my life,” she shared. “This was my way of marrying my love of nature with my love of fashion design.”

Jacket hand-painted by Buotte, Photo courtesy of yourlocalfairygodmom on Etsy

Come 2018, Buotte was using these skills to help her college friends fix and upcycle their clothes. When these friends encouraged her to start charging for this labor, Buotte realized she could share her art with a larger audience.

However, Your Local Fairy Godmother is more than just a place to buy clothing, jewelry and art: Buotte also uses it as a platform for education about the clothing industry and its impact on the earth.

“Fast fashion is extremely bad for the environment,” said Buotte. “I try to teach people ways they can better their footprint–simple things they can implement into their own lives.”

Photo courtesy of yourlocalfairygodmom on Etsy

As such, Buotte uses sustainable materials for all of her clothing and jewelry pieces. In addition, her page features tutorials on how consumers can upcycle their own clothes from home. She also shares information on the pollution and waste that come from the fashion industry–factors that directly impact climate change.

Buotte generally operates her business online through her Etsy page and her Instagram account. However, Your Local Fairy Godmother can also be found at pop-ups and art shows in the Fort Collins area. Buotte’s next in-person pop-up will be at the Endless Fest at the Lyric Theatre in Fort Collins on August 27-28.

Your Local Fairy Godmother can be shopped on Etsy, Instagram, and yourlocalfairygodmother.com, launching soon.