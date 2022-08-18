A Guide to Denver’s Upcoming Pop-Up Markets

With vintage and sustainable fashion on the rise, the hunt for well-made, one-of-a-kind pieces continues. Here in Denver, there is no shortage of second-hand resellers and creatives who provide locals with a wide selection of clothing and handmade pieces. We’ve compiled a list of Denver’s upcoming pop-up markets — the ultimate guide for a weekend of shopping.

Sales From the Crypt

When: Aug. 20, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Crypt, 1618 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Saturday, The Crypt is hosting an afternoon of eclectic vendors. Featuring 12 local creatives, including vintage vendors, tattoo artists and jewelry makers, the event is the ideal way to support small businesses.

Hangin’ N Slangin’ x Show Pony Vintage: Neighborhood Market

When: Aug. 21, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Show Pony Vintage, 2025 S. University Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: In its final event of the summer, Hangin’ N Slangin’ is collaborating with Show Pony Vintage to host over 12 vintage and art vendors. The Neighborhood Market will run all Sunday afternoon and will provide music and a food truck.

X Denver x Made By Us: Pool Party & Pop-Up Market

When: Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: X Denver, 3100 Inca St., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of LoDo, Made By Us merchant collective and X Denver are hosting a rooftop pool party at the Skytop Social Club, complete with vendors, food, drinks and a DJ. Stop by for plenty of vintage, art, jewelry and home goods.

Five Points Flea

When: Aug. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: With over 15 vendors, Five Points Flee has something for everyone. Plenty of vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, records and plants will be available, along with a DJ for the enjoyment of the shoppers.

Tag’s n Tat’s

When: Aug. 28, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Organized by Manic Pixie Thrift, Tag’s n Tat’s is a monthly market that hosts local vendors and tattoo artists. This month’s lineup includes 15 vendors, two tattoo artists and a taco food truck.