Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 8/31 – 9/04

Denver is chilling out with some cool events this weekend. Start it off with a sweet scoop at Passport to Happiness and end it by getting zen at Yoga in the Park. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, August 31

Passport to Happiness

When: August 31 – September 5

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream has launched its Passport to Happiness. You can grab a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location and start collecting your stamps for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: August 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of August, you can order a Dissenting Op cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Cobalt Advocates.

International Bacon Day at Snooze

When: August 31 – September 7

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery partners with No Kid Hungry to celebrate International Bacon Day. From August 25 to September 7 Snooze will offer Bacon Day pancake specials such as The Graceland Pancake and a Bacon and Eggs Pancake.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: August 31, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass of wine and let out a laugh during an Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians while imbibing in an Infinite Monkey wine or wine slush.

60 Minutes in Space

When: August 31, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver and Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a dive through the universe during 60 Minutes in Space. The virtual exploration will feature the newest developments surrounding space. You can hear from museum scientists about discoveries, updates on missions and more.

Thursday, September 1

Movies at McGregor

When: September 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class

When: September 1, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your cocktail creation on at Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class. The class offers an evening to learn how to create three different cocktails using Mythology Distillery’s pours. You can also snack on appetizers as you mix.

Scoop of Jazz

When: September 1, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream presents Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz from Roots & Rhythm live on the patio. You can shimmy to the music in the summer night’s heat and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Summer Sunset Soiree

When: September 1, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop presents a Summer Sunset Soiree at Kisbee on the Roof. You can jam out to beats from DJ Pruitt, imbibe in drinks and take in a view of the city.

Friday, September 2

First Friday Art Walk

When: September 2, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode

When: September 2 – October 30

Where: Earth Illuminated, 500 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: $25 – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Earth Illuminated is back in Denver with a whole new experience, Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode. The immersive installation pulls you through the wild beauties of nature with the lens of night’s darkness using light displays, projections and special effects.

September First Friday at Denver Art Society

When: September 2, 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Society presents a September Friday First event. You can peruse art from over 100 local artists and listen to live music while exploring the society gallery.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: September 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Friday you can watch the Bonnie Lowdermilk Duo perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk

When: September 2, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners up with Insider Her Studio for the First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk. You can explore local art, listen to live music, sip beverages at pop-up bars and more throughout the night.

Saturday, September 3

STILLness

When: September 3, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum partners up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver to host the meditation session held within the galleries. Be ready to take a quiet spot to calm your thoughts.

U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects

When: September 3, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let your freak flag fly at U.F.O. | Unidentified Freaky Objects. You can watch performances from local drag performers, hear commentary from hosts Lisa Frank 666 and Transwitch, and more throughout the wild and wondrous show.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: September 3, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Experience the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The evening is hosted by DenverBazaar and features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: September 3 – 5

Where: Golden Triangle Neighborhood, around 123 W. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Watch as artists create amazing works of art all from chalk at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. The three-day festival features chalk creations on the sidewalks and streets of the Gold Triangle Neighborhood. It’s one of the few art festivals where you can witness artists creating pieces before your very eyes.

Cloud Cone Weekend

When: September 3 – 4

Where: The Constellation Ice Cream, 10195 E. 29th Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Constellation Ice Cream is back with its Cloud Cone Weekend. You can grab a chilled sweet scoop in a cone with cotton candy wrapped around for a wild and wondrous treat perfect for summer.

Sunday, September 4

A Taste of Colorado

When: September 3 – 5

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park for Labor Day Weekend. This Denver food and music festival will host over 50 food vendors, live music from bands like American Idiot and much more. You can head to A Taste of Colorado and chow down on some street food while celebrating the weekend.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: September 4, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back with its Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch series. You can create your own risqué cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House’s best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a racy little saying or pattern in mind to create your suggestive cross-stitch masterpiece.

Yoga in the Park

When: September 4, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Get donation-based tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in City Park guided by a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow and bring a dish to share for a community picnic. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

