Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 8/24 – 8/28

Denver has some sugary sweet events lined up this weekend. Start it off by taking a dive into history with Pints & Pyramids and end it with Artist on the Rise. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, August 24

Pints & Pyramids

When: August 24, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Pints and Pyramids. You can learn about ancient brewing processes and explore ancient Egypt while sipping on a beer from a cash bar. The event also includes admission to the temporary exhibition Egypt: The Time of the Pharaohs.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: August 24 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of August, you can order a Dissenting Op cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Cobalt Advocates.

Passport to Happiness

When: August 24 – September 5

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream has launched its Passport to Happiness. You can grab a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location and start collecting your stamps for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Thursday, August 25

International Bacon Day at Snooze

When: August 25 – September 7

Where: All Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery partners with No Kid Hungry to celebrate International Bacon Day. From August 25 to September 7 Snooze will offer Bacon Day pancake specials such as The Graceland Pancake and a Bacon and Eggs Pancake.

Movies at McGregor

When: August 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Summer Scream

When: August 25, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 – $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Soak in the last bit of summer at the Summer Scream – the annual Denver Film fundraiser. You can explore Lakeside Amusement Park, party to beats from DJ Bella Scratch, sip on brews from open barsand more. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Denver Film Society’s programming.

Summer Sunset Soiree

When: August 25, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop presents a Summer Sunset Soiree at Kisbee on the Roof. You can jam out to beats from DJ Pruitt, imbibe in drinks and take in a view of the city.

Friday, August 26

Sweet Tunes

When: August 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some live music while diving into delectable ice cream at Sweet Tunes. Sweet Cooie’s hosts the evening with a live performance from Emelise on the patio.

Guilty Pleasures

When: August 26, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Indulge yourself during Guilty Pleasures. The dance party features a night dedicated to ’90s hits with hoppin’ beats from a DJ blaring all evening long. Make sure to don your hottest jelly shoes and bucket hats to match the theme of the night.

Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode

When: August 26 – October 30

Where: Earth Illuminated, 500 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: $25 – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Earth Illuminated is back in Denver with a new experience, Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode. The immersive installation pulls you through the wild beauties of nature with the lens of night’s darkness using light displays, projections and special effects.

Little Man Space Junkie Sour Release

When: August 26, 11 a.m.

Where: WeldWerks Brewing Co., 508 8th Ave., Greeley

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: WeldWerks Brewing Co. teams up with Little Man Ice Cream to presents a Little Man Space Junkie Sour Release. The sour is inspired by Little Man’s Space Junkie and brewed with black raspberry, marshmallow fluff, brownies and more. The brew will be available at WeldWerks taproom.

Noche de Salsa: Que Buena Can Release Fiesta

When: August 26, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown:Cervecería Colorado hosts a Noche de Salsa: Que Buena Can Release Fiesta. The evening features the release of a Mexican-style Lime Lager, Mexican food trucks, giveaways and a 45-minute salsa lesson in the taproom.

Saturday, August 27

Firefly Handmade Summer Market

When: August 27 – 28

Where: Old South Gaylord St., 1059 S. Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through Old South Gaylord Street during a Firefly Handmade Summer Market. You can shop from more than 80 different artisan vendors, listen to live music and more throughout the day.

MutinyCon II

When: August 27 – 28

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe hosts its second annual MutinyCon. The event features local and national comic creators, cosplay, comedy and more for a wild time.

Fit & Rock

When: August 27, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to break a sweat during a HIIT session at Fit & Rock. The FIIT Co. and Dairy Block team up to bring you a high intensity workout to raise your heart rate in the Alley.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: August 27, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel partners up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with an instructor while taking in a view of the gorgeous Mile High City.

Yum Yum’s Ice Cream and Beer Pairing

When: August 27, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Yum Yum’s Ice Cream and Hammond’s Candy for a Yum Yum’s Ice Cream and Beer Pairing. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with five scoops of handcrafted ice cream paired perfectly with five tasters of craft beer.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: August 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Saturday you can watch the Tenia Nelson Duo perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Lumonics Immersed

When: August 27, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory adventure with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your spirit, body and mind. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

West Denver Brewery Bike Loop

When: August 27, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Company -Sloan’s Lake, 1625 Perry St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put the pedal to the metal during the West Denver Brewery Bike Loop. You can dress up to the theme I love the 90’s for a wild and wonderful ride around the loop.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: August 27, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The evening is hosted by DenverBazaar and features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Summer Art Market

When: August 27 – 28

Where: Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Students League of Denver presents a Summer Art Market. You can expand your art collections by shopping from locally created art from more than 100 artists. You can also sip on brews and snack on local bites while you shop.

Sunday, August 28

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: August 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a morning to amble through the Santa Fe Art District during Sundays on Santa Fe. You can peruse art in the galleries, shop from local boutiques and more throughout the day.

People + Produce

When: August 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore the weekly People + Produce farmers market. The fresh summer outdoor market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other new finds all located at the Belleview Station.

Artist on the Rise

When: August 28, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series. You can rock out to a live performance from the local band Hickabee in the alley while sipping on a cocktail from Dairy Block’s many establishments.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Kerrie Joy’s Poetic Fashion Show

When: August 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, tickets available here

Jillian Medoff In Conversation with L. Alison Heller

When: August 30, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

60 Minutes in Space

When: August 31, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver and Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Dirty South Exhibition Opening Celebration

When: September 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, tickets available here