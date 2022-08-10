Unique Things To Do in and Around Denver This Weekend: 8/10 – 8/14

Chill out from Denver’s summer heat with this lineup of refreshing events this weekend. Kick it off by learning something new at Mixed Taste and end it by sweating it out at Meet Your Solemate at #bRUNchClub. Whatever the weekend has planned for you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, August 10

Mixed Taste

When: August 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: MCA Denver presents Mixed Taste: Cowboys & The Overview Effect. The series explores two different topics that somehow find common ground. This Wednesday you can hear from Nora Burnett Abrams and Rachel Lyons, with poet Bianca Mikahn.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: August 10 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of August, you can order a Dissenting Op cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to Cobalt Advocates.

Indigenous Film: Teachings of the Tree People

When: August 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. View a screening of the film Teachings of the Tree People and later take part in a Q&A discussing the film.

Passport to Happiness

When: August 10 – September 5

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream has launched its Passport to Happiness. You can grab a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location and start collecting your stamps for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Punketry

When: August 10, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Black Market Translation partners with Mutiny Information Cafe to combine poetry and punk together for the perfect combination to create Punketry: Back to School Edition. This Wednesday you can listen to performances from Professor Jonathan Bluebird Montgomery, June Lucarotti, Amber Kierra and Clint Locks.

Tails & Ales – Denver’s Favorite Dog Party

When: August 10, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight partners with Tails and Ales and Moms + Mutts Colorado (MAMCO Rescue) to present Tails & Ales – Denver’s Favorite Dog Party. You can party all night long with adorable adoptable dogs, take part in a silent auction, dance to a live DJ and more. The event raises funds for MAMCO Rescue.

Thursday, August 11

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: August 11, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight in bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch the classic Oceans 11 on a 30-foot projector.

CinemaQ Film Festival

When: August 11 – 14

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: CinemaQ Film Festival is back in Denver. The festival features four days of LGBTQ+ cinema from around the globe for an artistic view of current issues, diverse perspectives and more.

Movies at McGregor

When: August 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Endless Summer Series

When: August 11 – 14

Where: The Banshee House, 2715 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Curation Bev Co. teams up with The Banshee House for an Endless Summer Series. The summer series features pop-ups with DJ sets, Curation Bev Co.’s newest beverage launch and more. This Thursday you can jam out to beats from DJ IamGrüv and DJ Polyphony.

Friday, August 12

Spooky Hollow 2022 Release

When: August 12, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents a Spooky Hollow 2022 Release. This Friday you can imbibe in the rum barrel-aged imperial pumpkin porter on draft and in 19-ounce cans to go. You can also snack on bites from the Rock N Lobster Roll food truck.

Sweet Tunes

When: August 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some live music while diving into delectable ice cream at Sweet Tunes. Sweet Cooie’s hosts the evening with a live performance from DZIRAE GOLD on the patio.

B-Side Music Friday

When: August 12, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music is back for the summer. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from Waiting Room and Gazes on the rooftop.

Supper Club

When: August 12 – 13

Where: Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada

Cost: $125 per person, reserve here

The Lowdown: Freedom Street Social hosts Supper Club. This weekend you can delight in a five-course Southern-style dinner created by Chef Tajahi Cook and Chef Tracy Rogers. The menu offers tastes of Potato Latkes, My Five Spiced Chicken and a sweet finish of Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode

When: August 12 – October 30

Where: Earth Illuminated, 500 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: $25 – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Earth Illuminated has returned to Denver with a new experience, Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode. The immersive installation takes you through the wild beauties of nature with the lens of night’s darkness using light displays, projections and special effects.

Denver’s 6th Annual GOTH PROM

When: August 12, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver hosts the 6th Annual Goth Prom. You can celebrate all things goth and dark alternative culture with sets from four different DJs, entertaining performances and more throughout the darkened evening.

Saturday, August 13

RiNo Beer Fest – 90’s Party

When: August 13, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $5 – $55, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The RiNo Beer Fest returns with a 90’s themed party. You can sample sips from over 30 breweries, distilleries and cideries while dancing the night away to 90’s jams. Don’t forget to wear your bucket hats and jelly shoes to fit the theme.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: August 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Saturday you can watch Wellington Bullings perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: August 13, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The evening is hosted by DenverBazaar and features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Bierstadt Turns Six

When: August 13, 12 – 11:55 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass as Bierstadt Lagerhaus Turns Six. The brewery celebrates the day with a pool party to keep you cool. You can wear your best swim costume to take part in a contest, sip on brews, play with water guns and more throughout the day.

Horseshoe Summer Series

When: August 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Shop from over 40 curated vendors at the Horseshoe Summer Series. The market features local artists, designers, vintage goods and more. You can munch on food from food trucks, jam out to live music and sip on drinks while you shop.

Bourbon on the Beach Birthday Bash

When: August 13, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chesnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a Bourbon on the Beach Birthday Bash. The event honors Ironton’s fourth birthday with the release of a Straight Colorado Bourbon Whiskey, cocktails, tasters of the new whiskey and a beachy theme to boot.

Sunday, August 14

Artist on the Rise

When: August 14, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series. You can rock out to a live performance from the local band Hickabee in the alley while sipping on a cocktail from Dairy Block’s many establishments.

South Downing Sunday Brunch

When: August 14, 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. South Downing Street, 2425 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts a South Downing Sunday Brunch. You can start your Sunday off with a taste of the new brunch menu created by Chef Michael Ruiz while imbibing in a small-batch brunch beer created by the Director of Innovation Andy Parker.

People + Produce

When: August 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore the weekly People + Produce farmers market. The summer outdoor market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other fresh finds within the Belleview Station.

Feed the Block: Summer Edition

When: August 14, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $150, get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts Feed The Block: Summer Edition. The event offers a buy, sell and trade style experience to raise funds for community-based programs and to feed those in need. You can shop from local and national vendors as well as sell your own goods.

RiNo Summer Art Market

When: August 14, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: RiNo Artpark, 1900 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at a RiNo Summer Art Market. You can expand your art collections with locally made art, jam out to live music and even take part in a DIY screenprinting demo if you are one of the first 200 people to claim a tote bag.

Meet Your Solemate at #bRUNchClub

When: August 14, 9 a.m.

Where: Whole Sol Blend Bar, 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off bright and early and maybe Meet Your Solemate at #bRUNchClub. Whole Sol teams up with bRUNch Running for a tasty and fit morning. You can join in on a 5k or 10k run and later dine on a flavor-filled brunch and grab a swag bag to take home.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Sci-fi/Fantasy Book Club

When: August 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

CADENZA

When: August 20, 10 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $23 – $275, tickets available here

Pints & Pyramids

When: August 24, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50, tickets available here

Avant Garden – Spore/Seed

When: August 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission