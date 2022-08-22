This Week in Concerts – Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, Steve Miller Band and More

This week in concerts, Kendrick Lamar and Kid Cudi perform at Ball Arena, and the Steve Miller Band makes their round at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. While at Fiddler’s Green, 107.9 host their “Sayonara Summer Show” with Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush. Looking for a locals-centered event? Then check out Number Thirty Eight for the RiNo Showcase of musicians and artists. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

8/23 – Kendrick Lamar

8/27 – Kid Cudi

8/25 – Embrz

8/23 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lone Drum, Osmetic and more

8/25 – Bachelors of Science, Ghost and more

8/25 – King Joe, Lykwid and more

8/26 – Milano, Molokai and more

8/26 – Bc Rydah, Ivan Jahn and more

8/27 – Boofy, Epoch and more

8/27 – DNA Proxi, Jungle Potion and more

8/25 – Broth3r, Lily Fangz and more

8/26 – Jesh Yancey, Gerits and more

8/27 – Linger, GFY and more

8/26 – John Moreland

8/28 – Upon A Burning Body

8/25 – Afterthought, Project Aspect and more

8/26 – Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and more

8/26 – Midnight Snack, Casey Russell and more

8/27 – Vandoliers, Shovelin Stone and more

8/27 – DJ Z-Trip, The Grouch and more

8/27 – Miane

8/27 – Luminox

8/22 – Mariachi Femenil Alma de Folklore

8/23 – The Legacy Sextet: Disney at Dazzle

8/24 – Lost Dog Ensemble

8/25 – The James Cotton Band, Mark Hummel and more (7 p.m.)

8/25 – The James Cotton Band, Mark Hummel and more (9 p.m.)

8/26 – The Cash Box Kings

8/26 – The Cash Box Kings

8/27 – Same Cloth

8/27 – Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and more

8/25 – Rotten Mouth, Lack of Champions and more

8/26 – Fruta Brutal, Rebecca Hartt and more

8/27 – Lowdown Brass Band, Digg and more

8/23 – Open Mic

8/26 – The Salesmen, Garbers

8/29 – Karaoke Mondays with DJ Em

8/22 – At The Gates, Municipal Waste and more

8/26 – Eli Young Band

8/22 – Vlad Girshevich

8/23 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more

8/24 – Diana Castro

8/25 – Dave Randon Trio

8/26 – Alive on Arrivl, Diana Castro

8/27 – Skool Daze

8/28 – Erik Boa

8/25 – Tommy Vext, Heartsick Heroine and more

8/28 – Chris Travis

8/24 – Mizmor, Heretical Sect and more

8/25 – Ghorot, Velnias and more

8/27 – The Casket Lottery, State Drugs and more

8/23 – Dog Party, Tammy Shine and more

8/23 – Dark Tuesdays

8/25 – Verbal Assault, Clusterfux and more

8/26 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

8/27 – Vein.fm, Candy and more

8/27 – End of Summer Fetish Party: Wake The Dead

8/28 – Lost Relics, Glassing and more

8/25 – Little Bird, Lady Denim and more

8/26 – Fundido, Collin McKenna and more

8/27 – Giant Walking Robots, Trent Campbell and more

8/28 – Casey James Prestwood and The Burning Angels, Paper Knees and more

8/23 – Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe and more

8/25 – Calvin Arsenia, Nina de Freitas

8/27 – Oakhurst

8/28 – Colorado is For Lovers: The Wonder Years, Thursday and more

8/25 – Mad Dog and The Smokin’ Js, Lords of Bard Creek and more

8/26 – Nicholas Jamerson, Pierce Edens and more

8/27 – Ultimate ’80s Party: DJ Rockstar Aaron

8/28 – Racine Machine, Pawnshop Motel and more

8/24 – The Dear Hunter

8/26 – Nouvelle Vague

8/27 – The Aristocrats

8/20 – Franky Wah, Adam Stark

8/24 – Adulti-Verse

8/24 – The Ryan Fourt Trio

8/25 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Quartet

8/26 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet

8/27 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

8/28 – Daryl Gott Quintet

8/24 – DJ JusChill

8/26 – Rascal Martinez, Martin Gilmore and more

8/27 – RiNo Showcase: One Flew West, Neon The Bishop and more

8/28 – Mad Dog Blues Trio, Hand Turkey and more

8/22 – Franz Ferdinand, Matthew Dear

8/23 – Lost Dog Street Band, Matt Heckler

8/27 – Murder By Death, Amigo The Devil

8/25 – The Docksiders

8/26 – Siembra

8/27 – Hype ’90s Dance Party

8/26 – Appetite for Destruction, Halfway There

8/27 – Aurora School of Rock

8/27 – Forever Man, Still The Same

8/28 – August Showcase: Sudo, Brit and The Boys and more

8/24 – Citizen Dan

8/25 – Dotsero®

8/22 – Steve Miller Band, Jimmie Vaughn

8/23 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose

8/24 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose

8/25 – “1964” The Tribute

8/26 – My Morning Jacket

8/27 – My Morning Jacket

8/28 – Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco and more

8/23 – Songwriter Rounds

8/24 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

8/25 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam

8/26 – The Bellwether Syndicate, Then Comes Silence

8/26 – Alma & Bryson

8/27 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina

8/27 – All Vinyl Deep House Disco Night

8/27 – Lonely Choir

8/28 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax

8/27 – Odd Prodigy

8/28 – End of Summer Throwdown

8/26 – Plasma Canvas, American Standards and more

8/27 – Krookid, KG Prince and more

8/25 – Lucky Spell, Claire Heywood and more

8/26 – High Street Joggers Club, The Beach People and more

8/27 – Glueman, Tuff Bluff and more

8/22 – Dance Gavin Dance

8/23 – Deicide

8/25 – BLXST

8/26 – Gimme Gimme Disco

8/27 – Diamonds and Pearls

8/25 – Hozho

8/26 – Tony Romera

8/24 – Open Stage

8/26 – Metal Mania: Judas Priest, Megadeth tribute bands and more

8/27 – Do or Die, Mag 1k

8/22 – John Welton & The Awakening, Barely Garcia and more

8/23 – Desert Atlas, Pinetree and more

8/24 – Punk Night: Suffed, Everybody but Jay