This Week in Concerts – Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, Steve Miller Band and More

This week in concerts, Kendrick Lamar and Kid Cudi perform at Ball Arena, and the Steve Miller Band makes their round at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. While at Fiddler’s Green, 107.9 host their “Sayonara Summer Show” with Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush. Looking for a locals-centered event? Then check out Number Thirty Eight for the RiNo Showcase of musicians and artists. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
8/23 – Kendrick Lamar
8/27 – Kid Cudi
Bar Standard
8/25 – Embrz
The Black Box
8/23 – Electronic Tuesdays: Lone Drum, Osmetic and more
8/25 – Bachelors of Science, Ghost and more
8/25 – King Joe, Lykwid and more
8/26 – Milano, Molokai and more
8/26 – Bc Rydah, Ivan Jahn and more
8/27 – Boofy, Epoch and more
8/27 – DNA Proxi, Jungle Potion and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
8/25 – Broth3r, Lily Fangz and more
8/26 – Jesh Yancey, Gerits and more
8/27 – Linger, GFY and more
The Bluebird Theater
8/26 – John Moreland
8/28 – Upon A Burning Body
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
8/25 – Afterthought, Project Aspect and more
8/26 – Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and more
8/26 – Midnight Snack, Casey Russell and more
8/27 – Vandoliers, Shovelin Stone and more
8/27 – DJ Z-Trip, The Grouch and more
Club Vinyl
8/27 – Miane
8/27 – Luminox
Dazzle
8/22 – Mariachi Femenil Alma de Folklore
8/23 – The Legacy Sextet: Disney at Dazzle
8/24 – Lost Dog Ensemble
8/25 – The James Cotton Band, Mark Hummel and more (7 p.m.)
8/25 – The James Cotton Band, Mark Hummel and more (9 p.m.)
8/26 – The Cash Box Kings
8/26 – The Cash Box Kings
8/27 – Same Cloth
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/27 – Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and more
Globe Hall
8/25 – Rotten Mouth, Lack of Champions and more
8/26 – Fruta Brutal, Rebecca Hartt and more
8/27 – Lowdown Brass Band, Digg and more
Goosetown Tavern
8/23 – Open Mic
8/26 – The Salesmen, Garbers
8/29 – Karaoke Mondays with DJ Em
The Gothic Theatre
8/22 – At The Gates, Municipal Waste and more
The Grizzly Rose
8/26 – Eli Young Band
Herb’s Hideout
8/22 – Vlad Girshevich
8/23 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more
8/24 – Diana Castro
8/25 – Dave Randon Trio
8/26 – Alive on Arrivl, Diana Castro
8/27 – Skool Daze
8/28 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
8/25 – Tommy Vext, Heartsick Heroine and more
8/28 – Chris Travis
Hi-Dive
8/24 – Mizmor, Heretical Sect and more
8/25 – Ghorot, Velnias and more
8/27 – The Casket Lottery, State Drugs and more
HQ
8/23 – Dog Party, Tammy Shine and more
8/23 – Dark Tuesdays
8/25 – Verbal Assault, Clusterfux and more
8/26 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
8/27 – Vein.fm, Candy and more
8/27 – End of Summer Fetish Party: Wake The Dead
8/28 – Lost Relics, Glassing and more
Larimer Lounge
8/25 – Little Bird, Lady Denim and more
8/26 – Fundido, Collin McKenna and more
8/27 – Giant Walking Robots, Trent Campbell and more
8/28 – Casey James Prestwood and The Burning Angels, Paper Knees and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
8/23 – Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nick Lowe and more
8/25 – Calvin Arsenia, Nina de Freitas
8/27 – Oakhurst
8/28 – Colorado is For Lovers: The Wonder Years, Thursday and more
Lost Lake
8/25 – Mad Dog and The Smokin’ Js, Lords of Bard Creek and more
8/26 – Nicholas Jamerson, Pierce Edens and more
8/27 – Ultimate ’80s Party: DJ Rockstar Aaron
8/28 – Racine Machine, Pawnshop Motel and more
Marquis Theater
8/24 – The Dear Hunter
8/26 – Nouvelle Vague
8/27 – The Aristocrats
Meow Wolf
8/20 – Franky Wah, Adam Stark
8/24 – Adulti-Verse
Nocturne
8/24 – The Ryan Fourt Trio
8/25 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Quartet
8/26 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet
8/27 – The Peter Sommer Quintet
8/28 – Daryl Gott Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
8/24 – DJ JusChill
8/26 – Rascal Martinez, Martin Gilmore and more
8/27 – RiNo Showcase: One Flew West, Neon The Bishop and more
8/28 – Mad Dog Blues Trio, Hand Turkey and more
The Ogden Theatre
8/22 – Franz Ferdinand, Matthew Dear
8/23 – Lost Dog Street Band, Matt Heckler
8/27 – Murder By Death, Amigo The Devil
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
8/25 – The Docksiders
8/26 – Siembra
8/27 – Hype ’90s Dance Party
The Oriental Theater
8/26 – Appetite for Destruction, Halfway There
8/27 – Aurora School of Rock
8/27 – Forever Man, Still The Same
8/28 – August Showcase: Sudo, Brit and The Boys and more
Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park
8/24 – Citizen Dan
8/25 – Dotsero®
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/22 – Steve Miller Band, Jimmie Vaughn
8/23 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose
8/24 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Caroline Rose
8/25 – “1964” The Tribute
8/26 – My Morning Jacket
8/27 – My Morning Jacket
8/28 – Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco and more
Roxy Broadway
8/23 – Songwriter Rounds
8/24 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
8/25 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam
8/26 – The Bellwether Syndicate, Then Comes Silence
8/26 – Alma & Bryson
8/27 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Nina
8/27 – All Vinyl Deep House Disco Night
8/27 – Lonely Choir
8/28 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax
Roxy Theatre
8/27 – Odd Prodigy
8/28 – End of Summer Throwdown
Seventh Circle Music Collective
8/26 – Plasma Canvas, American Standards and more
8/27 – Krookid, KG Prince and more
Skylark Lounge
8/25 – Lucky Spell, Claire Heywood and more
8/26 – High Street Joggers Club, The Beach People and more
8/27 – Glueman, Tuff Bluff and more
Summit
8/22 – Dance Gavin Dance
8/23 – Deicide
8/25 – BLXST
8/26 – Gimme Gimme Disco
8/27 – Diamonds and Pearls
Temple Night Club
8/25 – Hozho
8/26 – Tony Romera
The Venue
8/24 – Open Stage
8/26 – Metal Mania: Judas Priest, Megadeth tribute bands and more
8/27 – Do or Die, Mag 1k
Your Mom’s House
8/22 – John Welton & The Awakening, Barely Garcia and more
8/23 – Desert Atlas, Pinetree and more
8/24 – Punk Night: Suffed, Everybody but Jay