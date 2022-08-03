Things To Do in and Around Denver This Weekend: 8/3 – 8/7

The weather is heating up in the city but Denver will keep you cool with this lineup of wicked events this weekend. You can do anything from sipping pretty at Colorado week to stretching out at Yoga & Wine. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, August 3

Colorado Week

When: August 3 – 7

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Number Thirty Eight hosts Colorado Week. You can celebrate the state’s 146th birthday with live music, silent discos, drag parties and more throughout the week.

Passport to Happiness

When: August 3 – September 5

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream has launched its Passport to Happiness. You can pick up a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location and start collecting your stamps for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Frank Lloyd Wright Lecture

When: August 3, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art presents a Frank Lloyd Wright Lecture. You can hear from President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Stuart Graff, about themes of unity in Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs. The lecture will be held online and in person.

Mixed Taste

When: August 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: MCA Denver presents Mixed Taste: Jackie Robinson & La Belle Epoque. The series explores two different topics that somehow find common ground. This Wednesday you can hear from Raymond Doswell and Guilia Bernardini, with poet Mahogany.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: August 3, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of wine and let out a laugh during an Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians while imbibing in an Infinite Monkey wine or wine slush.

Wednesday Paella Party at Ultreia

When: August 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $65 for two at entry

The Lowdown: Soak up the warm sun on the patio with a Paella Party. Ultreia hosts its Wednesday night special of Paella Valenciana, salad, seasonal pintxos and wine for two for only $65. Make sure to arrive early as the paella sells out fast.

Thursday, August 4

Garden of Sound: An Evening with Nathan Hall

When: August 4, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts Garden of Sound: An Evening with Nathan Hall. You can experience a live performance from local composer and artist Nathan Hall while surrounded by gorgeous foliage.

Sonder Sprodown

When: August 4

Where: Junction Food and Drink, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. Building IV, Denver

Cost: $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Sonder Coffee & Tea hosts a Sonder Sprodown. You can compete in the summer-themed throwdown of coffee creation at Junction Food Hall and sip on some amazing cups while doing so.

Denver Burger Battle

When: August 4, 5:30 – 9:30

Where: Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $79 – $144, get ticket here

The Lowdown: The Denver Burger Battle returns this year and heads to the Auraria Campus for the beefed-up showdown. You can snack on unlimited burger samples from local restaurants as well as beer, wine and cocktail samples for a delicious summer evening.

Movies at McGregor

When: August 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Coloring Book Mural at Sunken Gardens

When: August 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens, 1099 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take part in creating the Coloring Book Mural at Sunken Gardens. You can color in a black and white mural with chalk for a new look. The event is funded by a P.S. You are Here grant from Denver Arts & Venues.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 21, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight in bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch the hilarious classic Mean Girls on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, August 5

National Oyster Day

When: August 5, 4 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Il Posto partners with Tammen’s Fish Market for National Oyster Day. You can celebrate with all-you-can-eat oysters, champagne and an educational station. A portion of the profits will go towards Project Angel Heart.

First Friday Art Walk

When: August 5, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus – ‘Liberta’

When: August 5 – 15

Where: Anderson Park, 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge

Cost: $15 – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zoppé Italian Family Circus has made its way to Wheat Ridge. The circus offers wondrous costumes, performances or wild heights, traditional circus acts and more for a magical experience.

First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk When: August 5, 5 – 9 p.m. Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with with Insider Her Studio for the First Friday Dairy Block Art Walk. You can explore local art, listen to live music, sip beverages at pop-up bars and more throughout the night. B-Side Music Friday When: August 5, 6:30 p.m. Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver Cost: $30, get tickets here The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the summer. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from Fly Amanita and The Mañanas on the rooftop.

Silent Disco Movie Night

When: August 5, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch a film and later bust a move at Little Man Ice Cream’s Silent Disco Movie Night. Little Man parents with CiferNoise Productions to present a surprise viewing of a movie and a full silent disco after.

Saturday, August 6

Lumonics Immersed

When: August 6, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory adventure with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your body, mind and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

STILLness

When: August 6, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum partners up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver to host the meditation session held within the galleries. Be ready to take a quiet spot to calm your thoughts.

MCA Penny Admission

When: August 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at entry or register here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is back with its Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for a penny, that is right — only one cent — all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Tania Candiani: For the Animals, Clarissa Tossin: Falling From Earth and Guadalupe Maravilla: Purring Monsters with Mirrors on Their Backs.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: August 6, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Demonstrating Artist

When: August 6, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts its continuing Demonstrating Artists Program. You can stop into the Storytelling Studio to see a behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes of drawing and mixed-media artist Colin Ruff.

VegFest Colorado 2022

When: August 6 – 7

Where: Improper City and 32nd St. between Blake St. and Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $11 – 18, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your vegan on during VegFest Colorado. This woman-owned event offers all vegan bites from local restaurants, food trucks and more. You can also shop from vegan clothing, products and accessories from local vendors.

TEDxMileHigh RECONNECT

When: August 6, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear from inspirational speakers, explore interactive exhibits and more during TEDxMileHigh RECONNECT. The afternoon features a deep dive into the issues that divide us and how we can find reconnection with each other.

Cloud Cone Weekend

When: August 6 – 7

Where: The Constellation Ice Cream, 10195 E. 29th Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Constellation Ice Cream returns with its Cloud Cone Weekend. You can grab a chilled sweet scoop in a cone with cotton candy wrapped around for a wild and wondrous treat perfect for summer.

Sunday, August 7

Strange Summer Market

When: August 7, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company hosts a Strange Summer Market. The market offers an array of vendors including Altruism Beauty, Dave Palmer Art and Brad B Jammin to shop from.

Made By Us Market

When: August 7, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Made By Us partners with Stem Ciders to host a Made By Us Market. The event features a chance to shop from over 20 local vendors, jam out to tunes from a DJ and more.

Art Pop-Up Exhibitions

When: August 7, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: DANG Soft Serve, 2211 Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: DANG Soft Serve presents Art Pop-Up Exhibitions. You can explore local art and listen to a live singer-songwriter session. If you want to enter the exhibition, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Yoga & Wine

When: August 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $27, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and pose with The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Denver Yoga Social during Yoga & Wine. You pose into your best downward dog during the yoga class and later go home with a cute little plant. Following the session, you can sip on a glass of wine from Infinite Monkey to refresh. The proceeds from the event will go towards a nonprofit.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Egypt

When: August 9, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Armor in Application

When: August 9, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Indigenous Film: Teachings of the Tree People

When: August 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

Avant Garden – Spore/Seed

When: August 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission