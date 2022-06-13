Denver Burger Battle Returns to Sizzle Up Auraria Campus

The time has come for the most crucial battle that has ever graced the grounds of Denver. The sounds and smells of sweltering grills and heavenly creations will soon waft through the city once again as the best burger chefs in the state grapple. The Denver Burger Battle is the only event that truly decides who has the best burger, leaving winners with the greatest honor they could ever receive. These stakes will be put to the test on August 4 at Auraria Campus and the rightful champions will finally be recognized.

Since 2010, the Denver Burger Battle has become one of our city’s favorite traditions. What started as a passion project by a lover of burgers is now a famous event that attracts participants from all over. After Team Player Productions took over management in 2018, they kept the concept the same and simply wanted to continue the practice. This competition offers participants unlimited burgers and all-inclusive beer, wine and cocktail samplings. This year, the battle partnered with Tivoli Brewing Company and will feature their new Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer. Along with this exciting union, sips from Bulleit Bourbon, Day Chaser Cocktails, Laws Whiskey House, Woodchuck Hard Cider and more will be available to wash down all the grub.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All competitors are ready to bring the heat and have crafted exceptional burgers to showcase. Reigning 2021 Champions of the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice awards, Cherry Cricket and Snarfburger, are ready to defend their honor with unique and enticing flavors. Returning and new contenders including Stanley Beer Hall, Illegal Burger, Stoney’s Uptown Joint and many more highly coveted spots are preparing to steal the prize. Come hungry — it is almost impossible to resist any sampling.

This year, three-piece acoustic cover band Ninety Percent 90s will accompany the tastings to ensure the party never dies down. The Denver Burger Battle 2022 is also donating a percentage of ticket sales to Firefly Autism, an organization that supports all individuals on the autism spectrum, their families and communities. Volunteers will be on-site for more information and to welcome all.

Tickets to this thrilling day are now on sale for early bird pricing. General admission, priced at $79, includes entry at 6:30 p.m., unlimited burgers and drink samplings. Early access for $99 gives you the ability to get tasting at 6 p.m. and VIP tickets for $144 include 5:30 p.m. entry, VIP section and seating privileges, unlimited burgers and access to a private bar selling full-size cocktails.

Visit denverburgerbattle.com today to guarantee your chance to attend.

Here is the current list of contenders and burgers –

Cherry Cricket

983 Big Cheesy

Snarfburger

Spicy A1 Burger

Stanley Beer Hall

Peaches & Cream Burger

5280 Burger Bar

Burrata Burger

Illegal Burger

La Jefa

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

The Buff + Bleu Burger

Stoic & Genuine

Double Cheeseburger

Lucy’s Burger Bar

Juicy Lucy

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

Southern Country Burger

Blue Moon RiNo

Happy Hour (Comeback) Burger Served with Beer Sample

Carm & Gia Metropolitan

Globeville Burger

Bad Daddy’s

Fried Mozarella Burger

Border Burger Bar

Border Burger

Fire at the Art Hotel

Colorado Cowboy Burger

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

American Rooted Wagyu Burger

Stoney’s Uptown Joint

Marrow-Boner

The Denver Burger Battle 2022 starts at 5:30 p.m. on August 4 at Auraria Campus. Visit denverburgerbattle.com to purchase tickets.

All photos courtesy of Full Pour Media.