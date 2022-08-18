Get Bubbly with Denver Seltzerland at Overland Golf Course

From White Claw to Truly, fizzy and canned alcoholic beverages have undisputedly become the symbol of summer. Almost every distillery, brewery and other spirituous drink producer has dipped its toes into the world of seltzers — but who really is the best? Beer lovers step aside, it’s time for the spiked seltzer enthusiasts of Denver to put their favorites to the test at this traveling festival.

Seltzerland is a national tour that hits outdoor venues, golf courses and stadiums from coast to coast of the United States. Each site is converted into a summer drinker’s paradise — complete with inflatables, tents and photo ops from corner to corner. In between sips, patrons can participate in seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, cornhole and other activities to take a break from all the pursuing. A live DJ will also be on-site to sustain everyone’s energy during this (fingers crossed) sunny day.

Produced by Cannonball Productions, this company is also responsible for other famous culinary events including the Bacon and Beer Classic and Taco Takeover. At Denver’s upcoming experience, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Forage Forward. This organization is dedicated to supporting both local and national non-profits including ones focused on social justice, food banks, sustainability and food education.

Over 100 unique seltzers will be put to the test on September 10. White Claw, Mikes Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Topo Chico, Buzzballz and many other brands big and small will be featured on-site. At the end of the day, vote for your favorite and see if you correctly guessed the 2022 champions. Past Denver winners include Playa Mar Hard Seltzer, Press, Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda and Superbird. With new seltzer brands popping up non-stop, there are sure to be many options that few have heard of before. Now’s the time to give your tastebuds a new fizzy encounter.

Seltzerland is set up like any beer or wine festival with a plethora of tents lined up for tasting. Tickets are sold in 10-minute increments from 11 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. General admission starts at $35 and includes all hard seltzer tastings, access to activities and games, photo booths, food for purchase and a complimentary White Claw drawstring bag. Grab VIP access starting at $55 for everything in GA plus a souvenir Seltzerland tasting cup, an extra 30 minutes of tasting, a full can of seltzer and a surprise specialty cocktail. Pick your poison and visit its website to cement your spot.

Here’s a list of confirmed seltzer brands so far:

Canteen Spirits

BuzzBallz

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer

White Claw

99 + Fireball

Vizzy

Topo Chico

Simply Spiked

ZOA

Stewart’s Spiked

VAQIT

Quirk Seltzer

Happy Dad

Day Chaser

Wild Basin CANarchy Collective

Rancho La Gloria

Fruit Smash

The Long Drink

La Dolce Vita

Flying Embers

Upslope’s Spiked Snowmelt

ELVTD Seltzer

Seltzerland takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Overland Golf Course, 1801 South Huron Street, Denver.

All photography courtesy of Cannonball Productions.