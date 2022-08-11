Experience the Southwest With the Four Seasons Rancho Encantado in Santa Fe

New discoveries near Denver aren’t far away with a weekend getaway to Santa Fe. Explore a place where you can walk through world-famous galleries and museums, hike along mountain trails, savor gourmet meals and rejuvenate at a refined spa. The Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe celebrates summer with all this and more with its new guest offerings making Santa Fe a must-visit spot for Denverites looking for “The City Different” experience.

Recently recognized by Travel + Leisure as one of the top 500 hotels in the world, this Four Seasons resort is an enchanting escape for any Colorado traveler. Located roughly six hours south of Denver, Coloradans can follow the Sangre de Cristo Mountains into the resort’s 57 rolling acres in the heart of the Sangre de Cristo foothills.

The historic Rancho Encantado, meaning Enchanted Ranch, dates back to the turn of the century when it was originally known as “Rancho de las Sonadores” or Ranch of the Dreamers. Originally a dude ranch, the property exchanged owners over the years, until 2012 when it became a Four Seasons resort.

Here, you will find enchanting encounters in the heart of Santa Fe where experiences such as hiking, yoga, meditation, an art concierge and Opera tailgating, along with outdoor water activities to keep you cool all summer long, are all available at your fingertips.

Explore with the Adventure Center

Immerse yourself in the Land of Enchantment with New Mexico’s magical landscape that has lured in artists and photographers from all over such as Georgia O’Keeffe. Located right on the property, the Adventure Center is the only one of its kind in the city. The onsite center is led by expert local guides that offer a variety of adventures through New Mexico’s landscape, from approachable morning hikes on the property to guided day excursions off the property.

New Experiences

Take the Journey to Abiquiu, where you can experience to perfect mash-up of an ultimate self-care excursion blended with wellness and adventure in a hike-to-yoga meditation experience. Exclusive to resort guests, explore private land inaccessible to the general public — including a visit to Plaza Blanca, the muse of the legendary artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

Or, hop on an electric bike tour. The resort’s e-bike excursions include Pacheco Canyon, an uphill tour that climbs into the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains before descending back down, and Valles Caldera which dives into the supervolcano in the Jemez Mountains and is complete with wildlife watching opportunities. A city tour is offered as well for those seeking to explore more of Santa Fe.

Art and Culture

Best known for its insane collection of art galleries, museums and festivals, Santa Fe is a cultural mecca synonymous with artistic ventures and home to some of the country’s most prestigious art markets along with the world-renowned Santa Fe Opera.

Guests can experience the city’s cultural scene on an entirely new level at the Four Seasons Resort Santa Fe with its Art Concierge program, plus a sophisticated opera tailgating package to celebrate the opera company’s 65th season.

The Art Concierge service is complimentary for resort guests and includes a consultation with Mike McKosky, owner of InArt Santa Fe. The consultation, complete with a champagne toast, will assist guests with scheduling appointments at galleries throughout Santa Fe catered to individual interests.

Relax and Rejuvenate

Take a day to relax at the resort’s onsite spa. Choose from a variety of treatments including massage and bodywork, spiritual renewals and facials treatments. Be sure to reserve your time at the outdoor relaxation space, complete with a private hot tub, sauna and lounge area to rest up before or after your massage.

The spa also offers wellness activities at the pool, such as Floating/Stand-Up Paddleboarding Yoga for an invigorating yoga practice on state-of-the-art stand-up paddleboards and Floating/Stand-Up Fitness with bodyweight exercises balanced on paddleboards.

For those who want to relax by the pool, private cabanas are available to rent for the day and all guests receive complimentary poolside amenities, including frozen grapes, small smoothies and fruit skewers.

Dining with a View

Santa Fe is recognized for its rich culinary repertoire where foodies will revel in the resort’s fine-dining restaurant, Terra. The resort recently released its newest menu by executive chef Jose Fernandez, complete with Spanish influences and plates infused with Southwest flair.

If dining for two, the paella is the way to go. Smaller summer delights also include a watermelon gazpacho while nightly specials bring variety to the menu. Dining al fresco in the summer is ideal with the shaded terrace and stunning views, complete with stunning Santa Fe sunsets. The outdoor courtyard is also transformed into a live cooking area every Wednesday and Thursday evening as Fernandez prepares his signature paella, inspired by his Spanish roots, and steak dinners.

Terra is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But if you also desire to venture not too far from the resort for some delicious local cuisine, check out the Tesuque Village Market. Discover New Mexican fare, a general store, a bakery and local artisans for a little roadside shopping.

Accommodations

The resort is made up of sleeping casitas and luxury suites. Each of the private casitas features your own private balcony or patio (some complete with a hammock) for sunset and sunrise viewing, spacious surroundings and a wood-burning traditional kiva fireplace. For those cool nights, be sure to request a fire butler who can spark a flame for a cozy evening curled up by the fire.

Little Extras

With a resort that already offers so much, guests of the resort will also find many complimentary offerings including morning group hikes, yoga classes, mixology and cooking demonstrations, s’mores by the fire pit, and a shuttle to and from downtown Santa Fe.

Getting There

A short flight or roughly six-hour drive from Denver puts you in the heart of it all. Take your time getting there via a virtually direct drive down I-25 or a slightly more scenic route through the San Luis Valley and taking the High Road to Taos. Either way, there’s no escaping the enchanting Southwest experience you’ll have this summer at the Four Seasons Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe is located at 198 NM-592, Santa Fe, New Mexico.