3 Swimsuit Trends to Preserve Hot Girl Summer Year-Round

Even though summer may be coming to an end, the temperature is certainly not.

The forecast still calls for long pool days, ice cold drinks, popsicles and of course the perfect swimsuit. Fun textures, patterns and shine have taken over this season’s swimsuit trends. As well as nostalgic nods to the 80s and 90s. With past trends now recirculating, this comes as no surprise that it’s trickled into the swim scene. Swim hit the runways this season from top designer names like Chanel, Jacquemus and Coperni, showcasing some of the hottest picks for this summer’s swimwear. From sporty one-pieces to Y2K-inspired bikinis, this year’s trends truly have it all.

Here at 303 Magazine, we curated looks that will help you end your hot girl summer in the best way possible. Coloradans travel year-round to escape the cool temperatures, trading mountains for beaches and warm weather. While that may be the case, Denver is also filled with some of the best swimwear brands. HAVEN, Beach Haus, My Generation Swim and Femme Fatale Intimates are local shops carrying swimwear brands fit for all shapes and sizes.

Located in Cherry Creek North, The Jacquard Hotel’s peaceful atmosphere and luxurious poolside served as the perfect backdrop for an end-of-summer fashion photoshoot. Filled with bold prints, sheer jackets and fun textures, this fashion editorial is a playful end to this summer season.

Pastel Please

It’s said that every 20 years, trends recirculate — which may be why today’s fashion is stuck in the early 2000s. To some, this may seem daunting having to relive childhood fashion traumas but to others, it’s a nostalgic feeling. The Y2K era was primarily comprised of sheer tops and bolded prints, trends that have carried on into today, especially in swimwear.

This season’s hair and makeup trend is easily a celebrity favorite. From Zendaya to Megan Fox, the bold eye and wet hair look is a must. Makeup artist Leah Llanes used bright colors like pink and blue tones to accentuate the eyes and draw attention to the swimwear. A deep black cat eye paired with a white gem was the perfect Y2K touch and tied together the swimsuit flawlessly. Hair stylist Mae Jones created a sleeked damp look that says “let’s go swimming” but in an elegant way.

Cover-ups are a must for any pool setting. We recommend something sheer and lightweight to spice up any swim look while keeping it cool in the summer heat. Model Deja Bennett is wearing a green sheer cover-up complimenting her graphic black one-piece. Ally Baumgart sports a pink sheer crystal cover-up from Beach Haus Swimwear, which offers a variety of swimwear pieces from numerous brands. Layered over a neon pink and patterned bikini top from Beach Haus and bottoms from HAVEN, this pool look is colorful and stylish.

Items like a staple pair of sunglasses and a fun beach bag are perfect additions to any outing. While they are practical in the sense that one holds your pool belongings and the other blocks out the strong sun rays, they are the perfect summer accessory to enhance any look. Neon seems to be taking over the world which is why we recommend finding a neon pool bag in any color of your choice, like this one from Beach Haus. Cat eye sunglasses are also essential for an optimal fashion look.

Punk Rock

Graphic tees are something that we hold near and dear to our hearts. What started as a trend in the 80s has seen the light of day in 2022. Though it continues to endure several modern changes, one thing is for certain — graphic tees are here to stay. They’re easy to style and have become essentials in everyone’s closets. It’s why we see designers like Marques’ Almedia and Vivienne Westwood incorporating them into their collections.

Bright saturated tones combined with your favorite artist are a must when bringing the 80s to the pool. Combined with iconic artists like David Bowie and Kiss, It’s the best way to turn heads without even trying. My Generation Swim, a local brand created by designer Ashleigh Perri, embodies the 80s and 90s as shown by model Delayna Generi.

Western wear has become a fan favorite throughout the last couple of years. From cowboy boots to jackets to fringe it’s no surprise that it’s snuck its way into swimwear. A fringe cover-up layered over any swimsuit easily adds texture and creates a whole other dimension. Paired with a pastel swimsuit like the green one that Bennett wears from Femme Fatale Intimates, you have the perfect swim outfit.

Cats Got Your Tongue

Bring the tropics with you wherever you go by wearing a sultry animal print swimsuit and spice up any pool or beach area simply by being there. The exotic yet sexy look screams pool time in the most fashionable way possible. While taking into account that the fashion industry has been loving cheetah, leopard and snakeskin prints both on and off the runway, it’s no surprise that it’s a swimwear fan favorite. However, what is shocking is the new trendy animal print — zebra.

After Dua Lipa released her music video “Love Again” where she wore a zebra-printed bikini, the print was seen everywhere. According to Refinery29, global fashion shopping platform Lyst reported a 15% increase in the search for zebra print pieces. It truly is the trend of the summer.

Luckily, zebra pairs nicely with a cover-up and adds flair to any pool scene. Not to mention, it looks absolutely badass paired with a statement bag. We recommend one that is a bright color like red or orange, something that stands out against your daring print. With different styles from one-piece swimsuits with ties on the shoulders to bikinis with a sliver of transparency, there really is a style for everyone.

Although Denver is landlocked, there are plenty of lakes, rivers and pools to fill any end-of-summer fantasy. With a bold eye color and an animal-printed bikini, this summer has been all about pushing boundaries and showcasing the fiercest looks. Fortunately, local boutiques like Beach Haus Swimwear, HAVEN, Femme Fatale Intimates and My Generation Swim have you covered with some of the most eccentric swim looks yet.

Photoshoot Credits

Photographed by Adrienne Thomas

Location provided by The Jacquard Hotel

Lead Stylist Ashleigh Perri

Assistant Stylist Natalie Snyder

Clothing and accessories provided by: Beach Haus Swimwear, HAVEN, Femme Fatale Intimates and My Generation Swim

Models Delayna Generi, Ally Baumgart and Deja Bennett

Hair by Mae Jones

Makeup by Leah Llanes

Fashion Editor Abby Schirmacher

Fashion Writer Lauren Lippert