21 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This August

The dog days of summer are officially upon us. Cure those back-to-school blues with 21 comedy shows sure to bring all the laughs to Denver this August.

Epic Brewing Open Mic

When: August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Where: Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every Monday by local comic Nick Ellis, crack a beer, and maybe even a few jokes, at Epic Brewing’s Comedy Open Mic Night. Sign-ups are available one hour before the show and max out at 40 to 45 comics. Find more information here.

The Slut Down

When: August 1

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: Free!

The Lowdown: “We’re all sluts at the end of the day, and this show celebrates that!” Hosted by Chris Wellman, five local comedians hit the stage to share stories of their wildest sexcapades. The audience then votes on their favorite story and crowns this month’s “Proud Slut.” Find out more here.

UpDating Show

When: August 2

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: The New York-based live dating show is coming to the Mile High. Join hosts Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman as they guide two blindfolded singles through a first date, live in front of an audience. Get tickets here.

Akeem Woods

When: August 4

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: A regular at The Comedy Cellar in NYC and semi-finalist on Stand Up NBC, Akeem Woods is making his way to the Mile High for two shows at Denver Comedy Underground’s new location. Tickets can be found here.

Highlands Comedy Show

When: August 4, 10, 17, 24, 31

Where: The Radiator, 2139 West 44th Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head to the Highlands every Thursday night for this weekly comedy show, hosted by Alec Flynn. More information here.

Hai Comedy

When: August 4, 11, 18, 25

Where: Sushi Hai, 3600 West 32nd Ave, #Ste D, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join hosts Katie Bowman and Brad Galli for a weekly comedy show in the basement of Sushi Hai. Find out more here.

Run Westy Run Fest

When: August 6

Where: Run Westy Run Food Truck Park, 3151 West 70th Avenue, Westminster

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Head to the very first Run Westy Run Fest for a day of live music, comedy, art vending and food trucks! Comedians performing will include Haley Driscoll, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed, Michael Isaacs, Kira Magcalen, Brad Galli. Find out more here.

New Talent Night

When: August 9, 23, 30

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Come see the Denver comedy scenes rising comics as they take the stage at New Talent Night. The showcase, which has launched the careers of many professional comedians, is also notorious for drop-ins, and past guests including Dave Chappelle, Josh Blue and Mike Birbiglia. Find out more here.

Puff Puff Laugh

When: August 11

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Join TikTok and Instagram star Stoney McBlaze as he hosts his favorite touring and local comedians. First drink is free with admission! Find out more here.

Queens of Denver Comedy

When: August 12

Where: Blush & Blu, 1526 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: $7-10

The Lowdown: Join the funniest female and fem-identifying comics in Denver for a night of laughs on Colfax. This month’s headliner is comedian ShaNae Ross. Find out more here.

Sunday Funday

When: August 14

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Beat those Sunday Scaries with host Alec Flynn and this months headliner MK Paulsen! Get tickets here.

Michelle Wolf

When: August 16, 17

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street Denver

Cost: $42

The Lowdown: In 2017, Michelle Wolf received an Emmy nomination for her first hour-long special “Nice Lady.” She has since gone on headline the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, write for hit shows The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Late Night With Seth Meyers, as well as create and star in The Break with Michelle Wolf. Wolf recently released her second special, “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show,” on Netflix. Purchase tickets here.

Sean Patton

When: August 18-20

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street, Denver

Cost: $17-25

The Lowdown: Comedian Sean Patton has appeared on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, This Is Not Happening, Inside Amy Schumer and TruTV’s Those Who Can’t. He recently taped his first hour-long special with 800 Pound Gorilla Records in his hometown of New Orleans, LA. Get tickets here.

Don’t Tell Comedy

When: August 18, 20, 27

Where: TBA

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy brings live comedy to unique, secret locations across the city. After purchasing tickets, the address will be revealed to you via email at noon the day of the show. Find out more here.

The Dead Room: Comedy Without Laughter

When: August 19

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Hosted by Jeff Stonic and Jacob Jonas, Denver comics go all out to make the audience laugh, while the audience tries their hardest not to laugh. Find out more here.

Faded Comedy

When: August 19

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Get tickets here.

Craig Ferguson

When: August 26-28

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $50

The Lowdown: Host of CBS’s hit show Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, the Scottish comedian will be headed to the Mile High City for his “The Fancy Rascal” Tour. Get tickets here.

Amy Schumer

When: August 27, 28

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Star of Trainwreck and Inside Amy Schumer, the comedian will be coming to Denver for her rescheduled April 3rd show. Find out more here.

The Grawlix

When: August 27

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St, Denver,

Cost: TBA

The Lowdown: The Grawlix is a Denver-based comedy trio comprised of Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl. Their monthly show features both stand-up and sketch comedy. Find more information here.

The Enigma of Comedy

When: August 27

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Enigma’s night of is back and bringing in Las Vegas comedian Jozalyn Sharp! Get tickets here.

ROCKPILE Comedy: Spicy Sets

When: August 28

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: Free!

The Lowdown: Each comedian has to eat a hot wing for every minute of stage time and perform their set while suffering. Need I say more? Find out more here.