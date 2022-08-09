9 Things to Do in and Around Denver This Month – Fashion Edition

As fall nears, events are picking up and the Denver fashion scene is exploding. September is all about runway shows, with an event to attend almost every weekend this month. Check out the unique fashion happenings this month.

Thursday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 4

KOJO “Finding Freedom” Live Gallery Fashion Show

When: Thurs, Sept. 1-4

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock St., Denver.

Cost: $21-$150

The Lowdown: Creative director Kojo Kadir and Runway Director David Ratcliffe are hosting a four-day fashion event featuring local designers and celebrating the value of freedom in modern society. Each day is categorized by a different theme, including; Day 1: For The Aliens – live music concert w/ vendors and designers present, Day 2: Society vs. Passion, Day 3: Back To School and Day 4: a block party featuring local vendors and food. The series of events aims to build community through fashion. Guests can expect to see collections and looks from Dream Fiend, ZeeTab, AriKalis Spiritual Designs, Menaz and Sliv Life. With live music from Jae Wes, PRONTO, Lil Cupid and Kinniki, catering by Souldelicious, photography by Color Breeze and a dance intermission from Team Royale, this event is a celebration of local creatives and fashion.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Glam-It Colorado: High Fashion Styling Photoshoot

When: Sunday, Sept. 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock St., Denver.

Cost: $139, purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join Glam-It Colorado and Duality Studio Works for a styled photoshoot. Get done up from head to toe with hair, makeup and luxury designer garments and accessories.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wild Wild West Fashion Show

When: Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: 1941 Market St., Denver.

Cost: $65-$500, purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Presented by the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), the Wild Wild West Fashion Show will highlight local designers whose collections exude western flair. With emcee and Colorado western designer Chris Christmas, the show will bring all things western to the Denver Fashion scene.

Friday, Sept. 9 – Saturday, Sept. 10

Parker Fashion Week

When: Friday, Sept. 9 – Saturday, Sept. 10 from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Where: 18595 E Mainstreet Parker, CO

Cost: $75-$100, purchase tickets for Friday here and for Saturday here.

The Lowdown: Parker Fashion Week returns for a weekend event celebrating all things fashion in the South of Denver. Both nights provide a runway experience along with a three-course meal provided by West Main Taproom.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Lighthouse World Of Street Contemporary Fashion x Art



When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock St., Denver.

Cost: $25-$40, purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Produced by New Money Entertainment, enjoy street style and local art in an immersive gallery and fashion event.

Saturday, Sept. 17

2022 RMCAD Fashion Design Showcase

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 South Bannock St., Denver.

Cost: Free admission, register here.

The Lowdown: The Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) annual fashion showcase will recognize the work of graduating seniors. The event will also include a segment with emerging student designers to interpret the theme “confluence.” As a node to Denver’s geographical influence on fashion, confluence, a coming or flowing together, often represents a river or a body of water meeting.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare 16 Year Anniversary Show Featuring A Line Boutique and Jonathan Simkhai

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 from 7:00-11:00 p.m.

Where: ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., Denver.

Cost: $65-$225. Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Through a collaboration with A Line Boutique and Jonathan Simkhai, Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare celebrates its 16-year anniversary in a runway setting. The event will raise funds and awareness for The Matthew Morris Scholarship Fund, an organization that gives back to the local BIPOC community. With less access to opportunities in the beauty industry, Matthew Morris partners with Elevate Salon Institute in Westminster, CO to provide members of the BIPOC community resources for enrollment. In combining fashion and fundraising, this event upholds community values and incoporates local creatives while celebrating fashion.

Friday, Sept. 23

Latin Fashion Week Colorado Wings Over the Rockies

When: Friday, Sept. 23 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Blvd., Denver.

Cost: $35-$150, purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Representing diversity and culture through fashion, Latin Fashion Week Colorado presents Wings Over the Rockies, a runway show featuring 14 international designers.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24

Color of Fashion Runway Shows

When: Friday, Sept. 23, doors open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Friday – Temple at 1136 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203. Saturday – History Colorado Center at 1200 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203.

Cost: $25-$120, purchase tickets for night one here and for night two here.

The Lowdown: Color of Fashion, founded by local models Samantha Joseph and Alicia Myers, returns for the second season of runway shows. The two-day event will feature local, national and international designers. Attendees can expect to see collections from Menez to Society, Art of Hannah Jane and Alejandro Gaeta with accessories by Nelly Bernal on night one, with the theme Jardin du Vert. With the theme Musée de Verre, night two will feature collections from The House of SDVR, SAINTMUZE and No Sesso. With the success of Color of Fashion’s first runway event last year, the local black and female-owned non-profit knows how to put on a show – these are events that fashion lovers won’t want to miss.