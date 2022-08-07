7 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Month – Fashion Edition

The peak of summer also brings peak fashion as Denver unveils new and exciting events for the month of August. From thrifting to runway shows, there’s a fashion event for every week on the calendar.

Friday, August 5

Hott Pink Planet Runway Show

When: Fri, August 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $25-$400. Buy your tickets here.

The Lowdown: Hott Pink Matter hosts “Hott Pink Planet,” a new fashion show featuring local designers such as Kozy Korner, Adobe Darko, Ephemeral Concrete, and many more. Designers will be showcasing their newest designs and attendees will have the chance to shop the collections afterward as well.

Saturday, August 6

The Common Vibe

When: Sat, August 6 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: St. John’s Cathedral, 1350 N Washington St., Denver.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: To celebrate its one-year anniversary, The Common Collective is hosting “The Common Vibe” in the parking lot of St. John’s Cathedral. In collaboration with other businesses on 13th St., such as Wax Trax, Your Mom’s House, and Jelly, the team has events and vendors set up all day, including live artists, food trucks, churros, a booze station, and many more surprises to be announced.

Friday, August 12

INHERENT and Not From Here Collaborative Event

When: Fri, August 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Skylight Venue, 833 Santa Fe Dr., Denver.

Cost: $25-40

The Lowdown: Colorado Springs-based menswear brand INHERENT is partnering with the local event company Not From Here (NFH). In a collaborative event on August 12, INHERENT will showcase a runway collection during an elevated social experience. Musical guests through Backdoor Sessions including DeSh, IIVX, Sean Lannan, Airtraffique, and Stoneless will perform at the event. Alongside the luxury nightlife experience provided by NFH and the stunning fashion from INHERENT, this newly instilled collaboration will take the Denver fashion scene by storm.

Sunday, August 14

Feed the Block

When: Sun, August 14 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver.

Cost: Free for shoppers, $150 for vendors. Buy tickets to be a vendor at the event here.

The Lowdown: Feed the Block is a recurring buy, sell and trade event with a mission of donating all proceeds to community organizations. Previously, the money they’ve collected has gone towards meal prepping for those who struggled with food insecurity. This event will feature not only clothing vendors, but video game, art and sneaker vendors.

Saturday, August 20

Denver Fashion Week’s Emerging Designers Challenge

When: Sat. August 20 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver.

Cost: $40-$110

The Lowdown: In preparation for the upcoming Fall Denver Fashion Week (DFW) on November 12-20, the renowned runway show is hosting an Emerging Designers Challenge. Featuring seven local designers with sustainable collections, the runway show will provide the chance with the top two designers to bring their looks to DFW. The collections will be judged by a panel of five judges consisting of two DFW lead producers, a member of the 303 Magazine fashion desk, two local designers and those in attendance who will also vote. The DFW Emerging Designer Challenge tickets also include a complimentary ticket to the CADENZA Concert + Fashion pop-up event featuring musical performances from MPort, taking place at Void Studios following the fashion show.

Sunday, August 28

Flip! A Sustainable Style Swap

When: Sun, August 28 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania St., Denver.

Cost: Free. Register here.

The Lowdown: Need a style change? Here’s your chance to donate or swap your gently used clothing, accessories and shoes for some fresh finds. Be sure to donate early (between 9 to 11 a.m.) to snag an early bird ticket and get first pick on a large selection of clothing.

Tuesday, August 30

Kerrie Joy’s Poetic Fashion Show

When: Tues, August 30 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver.

Cost: Free with General Admission ticket to DAM. Find your tickets here.

The Lowdown: Kerrie Joy is a poet among many titles, including a singer, songwriter, storyteller and more. Through her residency at the Denver Art Museum, she is delving into poetry as an art form. Centered around local Black artists, the show will include live performances, dancers and an inspiring fashion.