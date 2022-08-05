5 Local and Sustainable Brands to Replace Fast Fashion Faves

Put simply, fast fashion is bad for Mother Earth. Whether it’s a contribution to the landfill or the poor treatment of factory workers, the fashion industry is responsible for heavy pollution, waste and violence. With a bustling thrift scene and hordes of creatives handcrafting their art, Denver is quickly becoming a hub for slow, sustainable and ethical fashion. Many shops in Denver remain committed to the slow fashion movement.

Eli & Barry

The Lowdown: Eli & Barry is a sustainable fashion company based out of Globeville Riverfront Arts Center. Founder Lily Schlosser sought to join the fight against fast fashion in proving high-quality basics made carefully from sustainable means. Schlosser pattern-drafts and designs each piece with simplicity in mind. With this simplicity, the company seeks to stand against the harmful consequences of fast fashion by making pieces that will last.

Where to shop: Though Eli & Barry doesn’t currently have a storefront, their collection can be shopped online and on Instagram.

False Ego

The Lowdown: False Ego is a sustainable streetwear brand with a flagship store in RiNo / Five Points. False Ego is no stranger to the sustainable fashion scene in Denver. In fact, founder Jevon Taylor is often a driving force behind it. From the beginning, Taylor has operated with education at the heart of his efforts: he now uses his storefront to host meetings and events discussing waste in the fashion industry. False Ego’s products are made from organic cotton, packaged in eco-friendly materials and sourced from a company that recycles textiles.

Where to shop: Their flagship store is in RiNo / Five Points at 2590 Walnut St. Denver.

Sheena Marshall

The Lowdown: Sheena Marshall sells made-to-order jewelry handcrafted in Denver. The company’s jewelry is designed and handcrafted by Marshall herself. This process not only ensures that each of her pieces is unique, but the practices she uses when crafting each piece minimize waste and recycle leftover materials into future jewelry. This sustainable process extends to Marshall’s metal practices. She uses exact measurements and sends her scraps back to the supplier to be recycled.

Where to shop: Sheena Marshall’s handmade collection can be shopped at her online store.

Judith & Joe

The Lowdown: Judith & Joe combines classic and long-lasting style with modern, sustainable practices. The brands that the company sells are first heavily researched by the owners, Sara Graf and Brandee Castle – each product comes from brands whose process is either ethically sourced or sustainably made. The company remains transparently committed to people and the plant: their pieces center around affordability and style alongside slower, ethical fashion.

Where to shop: Judith & Joe has an online store and a storefront at 3040 Blake St. #100,

Denver.

Topo Designs

The Lowdown: Topo Designs sells outdoor clothing and gear with a flagship location in RiNo. Their gear is colorful, durable, and made with ethically-made sustainable materials. Topo Designs’ products are made from natural materials using technologies geared toward reducing energy consumption. Founders Jedd Rose and Mark Hansen stay committed to reducing waste and the use of harmful chemicals in clothing production – they’re also committed to treating the people who make their products ethically. Not to mention, their gear is built to last. In an effort to reduce waste, they use durable materials and offer a repairs program to ensure their products stay in use.

Where to shop: Their flagship store is in RiNo at 2500 Larimer St. #102, Denver. They also have an online store, a Fort Collins location and two shops in the Denver International Airport.