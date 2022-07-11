This Week in Concerts – The Black Keys, Mandy Moore, Yellow Claw and More

This week in concerts, The Black Keys stops by at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal. Mandy Moore performs at The Gothic Theater following her latest album release, In Real Life, and Dutch, electronic DJ duo Yellowclaw takes the stage at Temple Night Club. While at City Park, the Jazz Concert Series continues Sundays with Tivoli Club Brass Band, the Badda Boom Brass Band and more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

7/14 – Tallbois, Nate Ramirez and more

7/12 – Electronic Tuesdays: Mystic Sate, Dis_1 and more

7/14 – Party Guru Productions

7/14 – The Gradient Perspective: Humdinga, Reishio and more

7/15 – Future Joy, Vibe Street and more

7/15 – El Roachy, Kip Schwinger and more

7/16 – De-Tü, Sir Hiss

7/16 – Heart 2 Heart: L.A. Zwicky, Palmzhari and more

7/17 – Templo, Beak Nasty

7/14 – We Are William, Intrinsic Gray and more

7/15 – Oak, Ash & Thorn, Draghoria and more

7/16 – The Regular, Jackson Harkness and more

7/12 – Warren Zeiders

7/15 – Primitive Man, Indian and more

7/16 – Joey Valence & Brae

6/17 – Poliça, Wilsen

7/13 – Chiddy Bang, Yung Løs and more

7/14 – Duffrey, Alejo and more

7/17 – Brass Band Extravaganza: Tivoli Club Brass Brand, Badd Boom Brass Band and more

9/14 – Grum

7/16 – Bass Ops: YDG

7/11 – H2 Big Band

7/12 – Diamond Empire Band

7/13 – Messenger Sextet

7/14 – Eric McGregor, Rich Chiaraluce and more

7/15 – The Delta Sonics

7/15 – Mojomama

7/16 – Nelo, Kerrie Joy

7/14 – The Browning, Young Medicine and more

7/15 – Lime Cordiale, Tommy Newport and more

7/16 – Mapache

7/17 – Sincere Engineer, Covey and more

7/12 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

7/12 – Open mic

7/14 – Fang Fvck, Lakryth and more

7/15 – Hot Like Wasabi, Bayside High

7/16 – Shady Daze, Liontortoise

7/13 – Flight Facilities, Two Another

7/14 – Mandy Moore, AHI

7/16 – Allah-Las, Michael Rault

7/11 – Vlad Gershevich

7/12 – BJ Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Colin Stranahan and more

7/13 – Diana Castro

7/14 – Dave Randon Trio

7/15 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

7/16 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

7/17 – The Garey Busey Experience

7/13 – Ellsworth, Laurie Michelle and more

7/16 – Adrenalin, Chamelion and more

7/11 – TV Star, Broken Record and more

7/12 – Shamarr Allen, Wes Watkins and more

7/13 – The Maggie Valley Band, Todd Day Wait and more

7/15 – Green Druid, Cloudcatcher and more

7/16 – Cola, Voight and more

7/11 – Stoneburners, Chant and more

7/12 – Dark Tuesdays

7/15 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

7/16 – ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano and DJ Eli

7/14 – Weon, Lysoul and more

7/15 – Pawnshop Motel, Airam

7/16 – The Velveteers, Sky Creature and more

7/16 – The Bordas Brothers, Tallbois and more

7/17 – The Splifftet, Kalimari Desert and more

7/13 – The New Respects, Joseph Lamar

7/14 – Jessica Lea Mayfield, DespAIR Jordan

7/15 – Drive By Truckers, Buffalo Nichols

7/16 – Mo Lowda, The Humble and more

7/17 – The Abrams, Casey James Prestwood

7/13 – Esther Rose, Dean Johnson

7/14 – Blankslate, Cagemates and more

7/15 – The Moss, Lady Denim

7/16 – O’Connor Brothers Band, Oli McCracken and more

7/17 – Luna Shade, Amanda Juline and more

7/12 – Pictureesque

7/15 – 2010s Dance Party

7/16 – Fish Narc

7/13 – Adam Bodine Quintet

7/14 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

7/15 – Reid Poole Quintet

7/16 – Royal Roost Revival

7/17 – The Dana Landry Trio

7/13 – The Hipocrats, DJ Ginger Perry

7/14 – Tyler Farr

7/15 – High Country Hustle, Jacoby

7/16 – New Belgium Summer Concert Series: The Reckless Folk

7/17 – RiNo Showcase: Old Man Saxon, Sophie Gray

7/12 – The Airborne Toxic Event, Mondo Cozmo

7/13 – The Airborne Toxic Event, Mondo Cozmo

7/14 – Kory Montgomery

7/15 – First Light, Eric “Benny Bloom”

7/11 – Memphis May Fire, From Ashes to New and more

7/15 – Kottonmouth Kings, Dirty Rotten and more

7/16 – Jose Luis Zagar, El Chulo

7/13 – My Blue Sky

7/14 – Mary Louise Lee

7/13 – The Black Keys, Band of Horses and more

7/14 – Trampled By Turtles, Ruston Kelly

7/15 – The String Cheese Incident, Yonder Mountain String Band

7/16 – The String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon

7/17 – The String Cheese Incident, Phil Lesh

7/13 – Live Jazz Jam

7/13 – The Fern Quartet

7/14 – Forty Vine

7/15 – Richard Lobato

7/15 – Evan James, The Hipocrats and more

7/16 – Wellington Bullings

7/16 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parish

7/17 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Rex Buchanan

7/13 – Decrepit Birth, Pathology and more

7/15 – Burdens of Truth, Awake in Ashes and more

7/13 – Myles Bullen, Fork Punk Dead and more

7/14 – Yellow Claw

7/13 – Open Stage

7/15 – Hollywood Gods n’ Monsters

7/16 – Paradise Kitty, Liliac

7/13 – Old Soul Era, Sauce.K

7/15 – Twista, Knowmads and more

7/16 – Human Kind, The Francisco Escape and more

7/17 – Sunday Songwriter Showcase: The Hipocrats, Lindsey Giffey and more