This Week in Concerts – James Taylor, The Dead South, Josh Groban and More

This week in concerts, six-time Emmy Award winner James Taylor and His All-Star Band play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Colorado locals Tejon Street Corner Thieves open for The Dead South at the Levitt Pavilion Denver and Josh Groban comes to Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside The Colorado Symphony. Hair metal fans rejoice because Coors Field will be hosting Mötley Crüe headlines with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Black Hearts. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Bar Standard
7/22 – Bynx
The Black Box
7/19 – Electronic Tuesdays: Sicaria Sound, Basura and more
7/21 – Staticproff Presents: Morelia, Thatz Hot and more
7/22 – Fabio, John Glist and more
7/22 – Darkstar, Buttah and more
7/23 – Deadcrow, Remnant.Exe and more
7/23 – Mike Remedy, Abzolem and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
7/21- The Bones of J.R. Jones, The Smokestack Relics
7/22 – Totem Pocket, Cista Vinum and more
7/23 – The Coffis Brothers, Lowfive
The Bluebird Theater
7/19 – Des Rocks, The Blue Stones
7/22 – Native Daughters
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
7/21 – X&G, Capshun and more
7/22 – Eric Lindell & The Natural Mystics
7/23 – Steely Dead, Tyler Grant and more
7/24 – Jemere Morgan, Ufer and more
City Park Bandshell
7/24 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
Coors Field
7/21 – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Poison and more
Club Vinyl
7/23 – Hotel Garuda
7/23 – Bass Ops: Bandlez
Dazzle
7/18 – Denver Jazz Orchestra
7/19 – The Maliq Wynn Quintet
7/20 – This House Has Lions
7/21 – Alex Heffron Quintet
7/21 – Two Faces WEst
7/22 – SoloHawk
7/23 – Monique Brooks Roberts, Zach Brown
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
7/19 – James Taylor & His All-Star Band
7/22 – Boyz II Men with The Colorado Symphony
Globe Hall
7/20 – Steve Von Till, Helen Money
7/21 – Homeland, Wastebasket and more
7/22 – Simple Syrup, James Robinson and more
7/24 – The Dawn Hunters Jessica Lawdan and more
Goosetown Tavern
7/19 – Open mic
7/20 – Danny Attack, Jeshua Marshall and more
7/22 – Amaryllis, the Unsolved and more
7/23 – Vandhali, Kamru and more
The Gothic Theatre
7/19 – Marian Hil, Leyla Blue
7/20 – Scarface, Formaldehyde Funkmen and more
Herb’s Hideout
7/19 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich and more
7/20 – Diana Castro
7/21 – Dave Randon Trio
7/22 – Stereo Clone
7/23 – Stereo Clone
7/24 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
7/20 – Anvil, White Wizzard and more
7/21 – Kxng Jacob, Dime D and more
7/22 – Halfway There, Mr. Hyde and more
7/23 – JL Universe, 2Classic and more
Hi-Dive
7/20 – French Polie, Wisteria and more
7/21 – Chris Acker and The Growing Boys, Shawn Hess and more
7/22 – Cxcxcx, Occidental and more
7/23 – Brain Sweat, Antibroth and more
7/24 – Mehenet, Cronos Compulsion and more
HQ
7/19 – Dark Tuesdays
7/21 – Mike Pinto, The Happys
7/22 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
7/23 – Wake The Dead: Beetlejuice Dance Party
Larimer Lounge
7/19 – Christian Lee, Hutson and more
7/20 – Alexsucks, DJ Topgun and more
7/21 – Chandra Desantis, Dog Tags and more
7/22 – Zenith, Mau Diaz and more
7/23 – Giant Walking Robots Residency, Loop Story and more
7/23 – Housewife, Vexx and more
7/24 – Jacob and A Ghost, Welcome Back and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
7/22 – Reckless Kelly, The Barlow
7/23 – The Dead South, Lucero and more
7/24 – STS9
Lost Lake
7/20 – Spells, Churchfire and more
7/21 – Years Down, Bay Street and more
7/22 – Plain Faraday, Stop Motion Band and more
7/23 – Business Cashmere, Mon Cher and more
7/24 – The New Creep, Forty Feet Tall and more
Marquis Theater
7/19 – New Hope Club
7/20 – Cobra Man
7/21 – Mission
7/22 – Classless Act
7/23 – Warley & Jalu
Nocturne
7/20 – Adam Bodine Trio
7/21 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet
7/22 – Reid Poole Quintet
7/23 – Royal Roost Revival
7/24 – Annie Booth Sextet
Number Thirty Eight
7/21 – Ike Spivak, Kaitlyn Williams
7/22 – The Wrecklunds, DJ Simone Says
The Ogden Theatre
7/19 – Animal Collective, Sham
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
7/20 – Mark Levy, Todd Smallie and more
The Oriental Theater
7/20 – Kizz Daniel
7/22 – Tribute to Taylor Hawkins: Sonic Highways
7/23 – Albert Castiglia, Austin Young Band
Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park
7/20 – Evermore
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/19 – Killer Queen
7/20 – Lettuce, Tower of Power with The Colorado Symphony
7/21 – David Gray
7/22 – STS9, Super Duper
7/23 – STS9, Chrome Sparks
7/24 – Josh Groban with The Colorado Symphony
Roxy Broadway
7/20 – Live Jazz Jam
7/20 – Phil Lotterhos Trio
7/21 – Mark May
7/21 – Dizzy With a Dame
7/22 – Jesh Yancey
7/22 – The Tones, Desert Fish
7/23 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie
7/23 – Dust City Opera, Bones Muhroni and more
7/23 – Bryce Menchaca
7/24 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz
Roxy Theatre
7/23 – Madchild, Henry AZ
The Soiled Dove
7/22 – Mary Fahl
7/23 – Such
Temple Night Club
7/21 – Bad Girls
7/21 – Softest Hard
7/22 – Chapter & Verse
7/23 – Sippy
The Venue
7/19 – Hinder, The Broken Circle and more
7/20 – Open stage
7/22 – NB Ridaz, Dank1 and more
Your Mom’s House
7/19 – Open Jam
7/20 – FreakMeowt, Konscious Mess and more
7/21 – Enzy, Derpstra and more
7/22 – Kool G Rap, Don Perr and more
7/23 – Speltweird, Social Turtle
7/24 – Pilot the Machine, Gamma Paw and more