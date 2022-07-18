This Week in Concerts – James Taylor, The Dead South, Josh Groban and More

This week in concerts, six-time Emmy Award winner James Taylor and His All-Star Band play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Colorado locals Tejon Street Corner Thieves open for The Dead South at the Levitt Pavilion Denver and Josh Groban comes to Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside The Colorado Symphony. Hair metal fans rejoice because Coors Field will be hosting Mötley Crüe headlines with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Black Hearts. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

7/22 – Bynx

7/19 – Electronic Tuesdays: Sicaria Sound, Basura and more

7/21 – Staticproff Presents: Morelia, Thatz Hot and more

7/22 – Fabio, John Glist and more

7/22 – Darkstar, Buttah and more

7/23 – Deadcrow, Remnant.Exe and more

7/23 – Mike Remedy, Abzolem and more

7/21- The Bones of J.R. Jones, The Smokestack Relics

7/22 – Totem Pocket, Cista Vinum and more

7/23 – The Coffis Brothers, Lowfive

7/19 – Des Rocks, The Blue Stones

7/22 – Native Daughters

7/21 – X&G, Capshun and more

7/22 – Eric Lindell & The Natural Mystics

7/23 – Steely Dead, Tyler Grant and more

7/24 – Jemere Morgan, Ufer and more

7/24 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

7/21 – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Poison and more

7/23 – Hotel Garuda

7/23 – Bass Ops: Bandlez

7/18 – Denver Jazz Orchestra

7/19 – The Maliq Wynn Quintet

7/20 – This House Has Lions

7/21 – Alex Heffron Quintet

7/21 – Two Faces WEst

7/22 – SoloHawk

7/23 – Monique Brooks Roberts, Zach Brown

7/23 – Monique Brooks Roberts, Zach Brown

7/19 – James Taylor & His All-Star Band

7/22 – Boyz II Men with The Colorado Symphony

7/20 – Steve Von Till, Helen Money

7/21 – Homeland, Wastebasket and more

7/22 – Simple Syrup, James Robinson and more

7/24 – The Dawn Hunters Jessica Lawdan and more

7/19 – Open mic

7/20 – Danny Attack, Jeshua Marshall and more

7/22 – Amaryllis, the Unsolved and more

7/23 – Vandhali, Kamru and more

7/19 – Marian Hil, Leyla Blue

7/20 – Scarface, Formaldehyde Funkmen and more

7/19 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich and more

7/20 – Diana Castro

7/21 – Dave Randon Trio

7/22 – Stereo Clone

7/23 – Stereo Clone

7/24 – Erik Boa

7/20 – Anvil, White Wizzard and more

7/21 – Kxng Jacob, Dime D and more

7/22 – Halfway There, Mr. Hyde and more

7/23 – JL Universe, 2Classic and more

7/20 – French Polie, Wisteria and more

7/21 – Chris Acker and The Growing Boys, Shawn Hess and more

7/22 – Cxcxcx, Occidental and more

7/23 – Brain Sweat, Antibroth and more

7/24 – Mehenet, Cronos Compulsion and more

7/19 – Dark Tuesdays

7/21 – Mike Pinto, The Happys

7/22 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

7/23 – Wake The Dead: Beetlejuice Dance Party

7/19 – Christian Lee, Hutson and more

7/20 – Alexsucks, DJ Topgun and more

7/21 – Chandra Desantis, Dog Tags and more

7/22 – Zenith, Mau Diaz and more

7/23 – Giant Walking Robots Residency, Loop Story and more

7/23 – Housewife, Vexx and more

7/24 – Jacob and A Ghost, Welcome Back and more

7/22 – Reckless Kelly, The Barlow

7/23 – The Dead South, Lucero and more

7/24 – STS9

7/20 – Spells, Churchfire and more

7/21 – Years Down, Bay Street and more

7/22 – Plain Faraday, Stop Motion Band and more

7/23 – Business Cashmere, Mon Cher and more

7/24 – The New Creep, Forty Feet Tall and more

7/19 – New Hope Club

7/20 – Cobra Man

7/21 – Mission

7/22 – Classless Act

7/23 – Warley & Jalu

7/20 – Adam Bodine Trio

7/21 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

7/22 – Reid Poole Quintet

7/23 – Royal Roost Revival

7/24 – Annie Booth Sextet

7/21 – Ike Spivak, Kaitlyn Williams

7/22 – The Wrecklunds, DJ Simone Says

7/19 – Animal Collective, Sham

7/20 – Mark Levy, Todd Smallie and more

7/20 – Kizz Daniel

7/22 – Tribute to Taylor Hawkins: Sonic Highways

7/23 – Albert Castiglia, Austin Young Band

7/20 – Evermore

7/19 – Killer Queen

7/20 – Lettuce, Tower of Power with The Colorado Symphony

7/21 – David Gray

7/22 – STS9, Super Duper

7/23 – STS9, Chrome Sparks

7/24 – Josh Groban with The Colorado Symphony

7/20 – Live Jazz Jam

7/20 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

7/21 – Mark May

7/21 – Dizzy With a Dame

7/22 – Jesh Yancey

7/22 – The Tones, Desert Fish

7/23 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie

7/23 – Dust City Opera, Bones Muhroni and more

7/23 – Bryce Menchaca

7/24 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz

7/23 – Madchild, Henry AZ

7/22 – Mary Fahl

7/23 – Such

7/21 – Bad Girls

7/21 – Softest Hard

7/22 – Chapter & Verse

7/23 – Sippy

7/19 – Hinder, The Broken Circle and more

7/20 – Open stage

7/22 – NB Ridaz, Dank1 and more

7/19 – Open Jam

7/20 – FreakMeowt, Konscious Mess and more

7/21 – Enzy, Derpstra and more

7/22 – Kool G Rap, Don Perr and more

7/23 – Speltweird, Social Turtle

7/24 – Pilot the Machine, Gamma Paw and more