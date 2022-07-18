For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

This Week in Concerts – James Taylor, The Dead South, Josh Groban and More

Music
8 min read

This week in concerts, six-time Emmy Award winner James Taylor and His All-Star Band play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Colorado locals Tejon Street Corner Thieves open for The Dead South at the Levitt Pavilion Denver and Josh Groban comes to Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside The Colorado Symphony. Hair metal fans rejoice because Coors Field will be hosting Mötley Crüe headlines with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Black Hearts. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Bar Standard

7/22 – Bynx

The Black Box

7/19 – Electronic Tuesdays: Sicaria Sound, Basura and more

7/21 – Staticproff Presents: Morelia, Thatz Hot and more

7/22 – Fabio, John Glist and more

7/22 – Darkstar, Buttah and more

7/23 – Deadcrow, Remnant.Exe and more

7/23 – Mike Remedy, Abzolem and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

7/21- The Bones of J.R. Jones, The Smokestack Relics

7/22 – Totem Pocket, Cista Vinum and more

7/23 – The Coffis Brothers, Lowfive

The Bluebird Theater

7/19 – Des Rocks, The Blue Stones

7/22 – Native Daughters

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/21 – X&G, Capshun and more

7/22 – Eric Lindell & The Natural Mystics

7/23 – Steely Dead, Tyler Grant and more

7/24 – Jemere Morgan, Ufer and more

City Park Bandshell

7/24 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

Coors Field

7/21 – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Poison and more

Club Vinyl

7/23 – Hotel Garuda

7/23 – Bass Ops: Bandlez

Dazzle

7/18 – Denver Jazz Orchestra

7/19 – The Maliq Wynn Quintet

7/20 – This House Has Lions

7/21 – Alex Heffron Quintet

7/21 – Two Faces WEst

7/22 – SoloHawk

7/23 – Monique Brooks Roberts, Zach Brown

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/19 – James Taylor & His All-Star Band

7/22 – Boyz II Men with The Colorado Symphony

Globe Hall

7/20 – Steve Von Till, Helen Money

7/21 – Homeland, Wastebasket and more

7/22 – Simple Syrup, James Robinson and more

7/24 – The Dawn Hunters Jessica Lawdan and more

Goosetown Tavern

7/19 – Open mic

7/20 – Danny Attack, Jeshua Marshall and more

7/22 – Amaryllis, the Unsolved and more

7/23 – Vandhali, Kamru and more

The Gothic Theatre

7/19 – Marian Hil, Leyla Blue

7/20 – Scarface, Formaldehyde Funkmen and more

Herb’s Hideout

7/19 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich and more

7/20 – Diana Castro

7/21 – Dave Randon Trio

7/22 – Stereo Clone

7/23 – Stereo Clone

7/24 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

7/20 – Anvil, White Wizzard and more

7/21 – Kxng Jacob, Dime D and more

7/22 – Halfway There, Mr. Hyde and more

7/23 – JL Universe, 2Classic and more

Hi-Dive

7/20 – French Polie, Wisteria and more

7/21 – Chris Acker and The Growing Boys, Shawn Hess and more

7/22 – Cxcxcx, Occidental and more

7/23 – Brain Sweat, Antibroth and more

7/24 – Mehenet, Cronos Compulsion and more

HQ

7/19 – Dark Tuesdays

7/21 – Mike Pinto, The Happys

7/22 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

7/23 – Wake The Dead: Beetlejuice Dance Party

Larimer Lounge

7/19 – Christian Lee, Hutson and more

7/20 – Alexsucks, DJ Topgun and more

7/21 – Chandra Desantis, Dog Tags and more

7/22 – Zenith, Mau Diaz and more

7/23 – Giant Walking Robots Residency, Loop Story and more

7/23 – Housewife, Vexx and more

7/24 – Jacob and A Ghost, Welcome Back and more

Levitt Pavilion Denver

7/22 – Reckless Kelly, The Barlow

7/23 – The Dead South, Lucero and more

7/24 – STS9

Lost Lake

7/20 – Spells, Churchfire and more

7/21 – Years Down, Bay Street and more

7/22 – Plain Faraday, Stop Motion Band and more

7/23 – Business Cashmere, Mon Cher and more

7/24 – The New Creep, Forty Feet Tall and more

Marquis Theater

7/19 – New Hope Club

7/20 – Cobra Man

7/21 – Mission

7/22 – Classless Act

7/23 – Warley & Jalu

Nocturne

7/20 – Adam Bodine Trio

7/21 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

7/22 – Reid Poole Quintet

7/23 – Royal Roost Revival

7/24 – Annie Booth Sextet

Number Thirty Eight

7/21 – Ike Spivak, Kaitlyn Williams

7/22 – The Wrecklunds, DJ Simone Says

The Ogden Theatre

7/19 – Animal Collective, Sham

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/20 – Mark Levy, Todd Smallie and more

The Oriental Theater

7/20 – Kizz Daniel

7/22 – Tribute to Taylor Hawkins: Sonic Highways

7/23 – Albert Castiglia, Austin Young Band

Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park

7/20 – Evermore

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Lettuce - Photog- Will Sheehan-33

7/19 – Killer Queen

7/20 – Lettuce, Tower of Power with The Colorado Symphony

7/21 – David Gray

7/22 – STS9, Super Duper

7/23 – STS9, Chrome Sparks

7/24 – Josh Groban with The Colorado Symphony

Roxy Broadway

7/20 – Live Jazz Jam

7/20 – Phil Lotterhos Trio

7/21 – Mark May

7/21 – Dizzy With a Dame

7/22 – Jesh Yancey

7/22 – The Tones, Desert Fish

7/23 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie

7/23 – Dust City Opera, Bones Muhroni and more

7/23 – Bryce Menchaca

7/24 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz

Roxy Theatre

7/23 – Madchild, Henry AZ

The Soiled Dove

7/22 – Mary Fahl

7/23 – Such

Temple Night Club

7/21 – Bad Girls

7/21 – Softest Hard

7/22 – Chapter & Verse

7/23 – Sippy

The Venue

7/19 – Hinder, The Broken Circle and more

7/20 – Open stage

7/22 – NB Ridaz, Dank1 and more

Your Mom’s House

May be an image of 4 people, people standing, people playing musical instruments and indoor

7/19 – Open Jam

7/20 – FreakMeowt, Konscious Mess and more

7/21 – Enzy, Derpstra and more

7/22 – Kool G Rap, Don Perr and more

7/23 – Speltweird, Social Turtle

7/24 – Pilot the Machine, Gamma Paw and more