Things To Do in and Around Denver This Weekend: 7/6 – 7/10

Denver has some chilled events lined up for the weekend. Start it off by getting cinematic at the Sci-Fi Film Series and end it get getting zen at a Summer Yoga in the Park. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, July 6

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: July 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $11.95 for members, $14,95 for nonmembers, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts the Sci-Fi Film Series. You can view the film 2001: A Space Odyssey and hear from museum scientists and Vincent Piturro, an English and Film professor at MSU Denver about the dichotomy between science and film and how they meet in the middle.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: July 6, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of wine a let out a laugh during an Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians while imbibing in an Infinite Monkey wine or wine slush.

The Unreal Garden

When: July 6, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Verse Immersive, 500 16th Street Mall #261, Denver

Cost: $13.99 – $29.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Verse Immersive teams up with Enklu to present The Unreal Garden. You can explore an immersive augmented reality exploration of your inner child with animal characters, different landscapes and an interactive story.

Thursday, July 7

Movies at McGregor

When: July 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Scoop of Jazz

When: July 7, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream embraces summer with a Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can shimmy to the music in the summer night’s heat and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 7, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and taste bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch School of Rock on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, July 8

B-Side Music Friday

When: July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the summer. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from Manycolors and Felix Fast4ward on the rooftop.

Summer Market

When: July 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local during a Summer Market at Mockery Brewing. You can peruse jewelry, plants, metal works and more from local vendors while sipping on a cold pint.

Blueberry Hefeweizen Release

When: July 8, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents a Blueberry Hefeweizen Release. You can grab a pint of the brew with notes of clove, banana and blueberry for a tart and sweet sip while snacking on bites from Michigan Colorado Chefs throughout the day.

5th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Convention

When: July 8 – 10

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $43 at entry

The Lowdown: The 5th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Convention is back in the city. You can celebrate the wild world of tattooing by exploring artists from around the world, meeting experts and maybe even getting your own tattoo.

Halloween In July

When: July 8, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best costume for Halloween in July. Tracks Denver hosts the evening with a costume contest, beats from DJs Julian Black, DJ Nitrogen and more.

Queer Beers

When: July 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is back with Queer Beers. You can get in on a two-hour happy hour with $1 off pints and beats from DJ420haha for a chill evening.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: July 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Friday you can watch Many Mountains perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert

When: July 8 – 10

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $103, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a viewing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2 in Concert. Colorado Symphony will perform the score of the film live while you view the movie on the big screen.

Saturday, July 9

Learning Ancient Textile Techniques: Shabori and Indigo Dyeing

When: July 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $83, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the art of Japanese Arashi Shabori during Learning Ancient Textile Techniques: Shabori and Indigo Dyeing. You can create a silk scarf using shibori and indigo dyeing techniques, explore the museum’s Textile Art and Fashion collection and more throughout the workshop.

Barrel-Aged Colorado Triple Strong Release

When: July 9, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one at the Barrel-Aged Colorado Triple Strong Release. River North Brewery presents the abbey-style triple ale that is aged in bourbon barrels for a deeper taste.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: July 9, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel partners up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with an instructor while taking in a view of the gorgeous Mile High City.

Dinner Society with Andrea Murdoch From Four Directions Cuisine

When: July 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $175, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts a Dinner Society with Andrea Murdoch of Four Directions Cuisine. You can delight in bites created by Chef Andrea Murcdoch while imbibing in beverages from Atōst and Dos Luces Brewery.

Horseshoe Summer Series

When: July 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Shop from more than 40 curated vendors at the Horseshoe Summer Series. The market features local artists, designers, vintage goods and more. You can munch on food from food trucks, jam out to live music and sip on drinks while you shop.

8 Year Anniversary Party

When: July 9, 12 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company raises a glass to eight years with its Eight Year Anniversary Party. You can sip on chilled beer, celebrate eight years of achievements and more throughout the day.

Kimberly O’Connor and Suzi Q. Smith Live at McGregor Square

When: July 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor Square, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts Kimberly O’Connor and Suzi Q. Smith Live at McGregor Square. You can hear from both the author and poet about their newest books, careers and more and have a chance to snag a signing.

Bruz Beers 5k

When: July 9, 10 a.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: Free – $53, register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a Bruz Beers 5k. You can run, jog or walk a 5k-ish loop and end it with a free craft brew at the finish to refresh.

Sunday, July 10

Singer-Songwriter Sessions

When: July 10, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: DANG Soft Serve, 2211 Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam out to some sweet beats while noshing on soft serve and salty fries during the Singer-Songwriter Sessions. This Sunday you can hear a performance from local musician Teague Starbuck live for a chilled afternoon.

Drag Bingo Brunch

When: July 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market is back with a Drag Bingo Brunch. You can enjoy a brunch with bottomless mimosas while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers including Shirley Delta Blow. You can also have a chance at snagging prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to grab a seat.

Summer Yoga in the Park

When: June 10, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Donation-based, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during the Summer Yoga in the park. The event features a yoga session in City Park guided by a yoga instructor for a relaxing start to the morning. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Mission Impossible: Planning for the New Galleries

When: July 12, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Mixed Taste

When: July 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30, tickets available here

Sci-Fi Film Series: Don’t Look Up

When: July 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $14.95, tickets available here

Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DFW Fall 2022 Runway

When: July 17, 4 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $40, tickets available here