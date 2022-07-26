An Inside Look at Russell Wilson and Ciara’s New Sustainable Store in Denver

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife and Grammy-winning singer Ciara are bringing more to Denver than a promising football season. Their clothing brand, The House of LR&C, opened at the Park Meadows Mall with gender-neutral, fashion-forward looks that prioritize sustainability.

Last night’s grand opening party featured Wilson and Ciara themselves, dressed in looks from Lita, Ciara’s womenswear line, and Good Man Brand, Wilson’s menswear collection. The two welcomed an intimate crowd of VIP guests with the history behind the brand and how it came to fruition, alongside co-founder and CEO Christine Day.

“When you come into the store, we want it to feel like home for you,” Wilson said with the support of his teammates behind him.

The B Corp Certified store is a trailblazer in the retail industry with its recyclable hangers, compostable bags, sustainable materials and more. Rather than renovating the existing space, The House of LR&C opted to keep the interior features intact in an effort to acknowledge the carbon footprint that the fashion industry makes. As a result, The Wilsons are using their platform to not only uplift the community but to give back to the planet in the process.

That’s not all. The new store, which marks the fourth House of LR&C location, will partner with The Wilson’s nonprofit, Why Not You Foundation. A percentage of the store’s profits will go towards the foundation that provides educational resources for young people battling cancer, living in poverty or in need of support to be successful in life.

The House of LR&C stands for “Love Respect and Care” and Lita stands for “Love Is The Answer.” For The Wilsons, creating a brand with a mission to give back is within everything they do, even the name of the brand and its collections.

“Love is the way. The world is a better place when we love,” Ciara said. “Us women have an incredible gift that we possess – to love. And we can make things move with our love.”

To channel that love, she put her passion for fashion to use in creating a brand that is determined to give back.

“I want to be a one-stop shop for women,” Ciara added. “My goal with Lita by Ciara is to be your best friend in fashion.”

In addition to Good Man Brand and Lita by Ciara, The House of LR&C offers Human Nation, a Gen-Z-inspired streetwear line, as well as kids’ clothing. While the couple dominates the national sports and entertainment industry, they are also paving the way for what sustainable fashion can resemble for all genders, ages, sizes and styles. Specifically, Lita by Ciara carries XXS to XXL sizes and gender-neutral pieces meant for any occasion.

The event celebrated local offerings planned by Roz Event Planning with catering by Chef Cool Dre, desserts by Black Knife Bakery, photography by Cierra Ann Media, music by DJ Moby Ivory, drinks by CoCo Mobile Bar, florals by Blumenhaus and decorations by Colorado Party Rentals and Wallflower Rentals. Although The Wilsons are new to Denver, their mission to embrace the community was clear with the inclusion of local offerings and creatives.

As the store opens to the public, mall-goers can experience the sustainable mission behind The House of LR&C while sporting the fashion-forward pieces from each line within the brand. Even before football season has begun, The Wilsons are making their mark on Denver and will continue to elevate the Colorado fashion scene through their inspiring vision.

The House of LR&C is located on the first floor of the Park Meadows Mall at 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr, Lone Tree.