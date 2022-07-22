3 Interactive Reading Trails for the Family To Try Near Denver

Looking for a new family-friendly way to fill the summer hours? Try a StoryWalk Trail!

StoryWalk Trails, an idea invented by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont in collaboration with Kellog-Hubbard Library, are outdoor trails designed with reading in mind. The trails are lined with spaced signs displaying pages of children’s stories along their path so that visitors can read a book while walking the trail. Sometimes, the signs also feature coordinating activities to engage readers with the story in multiple ways.

Throughout Denver and the surrounding neighborhoods, there are a few of these interactive reading trails, each with its own unique experience. In the future, local libraries hope to welcome more StoryWalk trails with the goal of creating accessible reading opportunities for all children.

While Denver Public Library does not currently sponsor or run a StoryWalk trail within one of the city’s many parks, it is hopeful that this outdoor learning program will become a part of their future.

“I love all the local StoryWalks and we’re hoping to do one in Denver,” said Yanira Duarte, program coordinator for Summer of Adventure. “[The library] is working to try to create a trail in one of the local parks. We would love to make a trail that is accessible to a lot of children.”

Check out these three reading trails in the Denver Metro Area, with tips at the end if you and your kiddos want to venture deeper into Colorado.

Aurora Public Library

Located at Side Creek Park at Colorado and Dunkirk Street, the Aurora Public Library StoryWalk features a short accessible trail for visitors to embark on. For the month of July, the trail will feature A House for a Hermit Crab by Eric Carle. In August, the trail will switch to display Tomorrow I’ll be Kind by Jessica Hische. Both books can be checked out at the Aurora Public Library.

Broomfield Public Library

The Broomfield StoryWalk trail, located at Bronco Park, is currently displaying A Hat for Minerva Louise by Janet Morgan Stoeke, a fun story about a chilly chicken. The trail’s signs include interactive activities to improve literary in addition to the Bronco Park’s playground, picnic tables and softball fields.

Aspen Grove

A bit different from other StoryWalks, the trail at Aspen Grove Mall displays pages of an illustrated children’s book in shop windows rather than on signposts. Ran in partnership with Bemis Public Library, the story rotates occasionally to a new book. After completing the StoryWalk, Aspen Grove’s Tattered Cover is a great local bookshop to explore.

Out of Town

Outside of Denver and the surrounding neighborhoods, there are several other StoryWalk trails located throughout Colorado. Vail, Steamboat and Aspen all have regular StoryWalk trails of their own operated by local libraries. Delta County, home of Cedaredge, Hotchkiss and Delta, maintains an impressive four StoryWalks, including two inside state parks in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. All of the trails are ready for visitors to stop by for a unique outdoor reading experience.